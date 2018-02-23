ຮຽນຄວາມໝາຍຂອງສຳນວນ comfort zone



EIM 288-5Comfort Zone

Welcome to English in a Minute!

If you feel comfortable, you feel safe and free of stress.

COMFORT ZONE

But what does it mean to be in -- or out -- of a comfort zone?

Person 1: Hey, I heard you tried rock climbing! How did you like it?

Person 2: Well, it definitely made me face my fear of heights! It was scary.

Person 1: It’s good to get out of your comfort zone sometimes!

Person 2: You’re right. I do feel a little braver now.

A “comfort zone” is where a person feels safe and secure. If you go out of your “comfort zone,” you do something or go somewhere where you might feel nervous, afraid, or, just, not comfortable. For Anna, rock climbing was out of her comfort zone. This expression is also related to temperature.A “comfort zone” is a temperature range that is comfortable for most people.

And that’s English in a Minute!

ທ່ານຄືຊິເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ comfortable ຢູ່ຕິເໜາະ. Comfortable ແປວ່າ ສະບາຍ ຮູ້ສຶກປອດໄພ ບໍ່ຢ້ານບໍ່ກົວ ແລະປາດສະຈາກຄວາມອຸກອັ່ວສັບສົນວຸ້ນວາຍ.

If you feel comfortable, you feel safe and free of stress.

ແລະສຳນວນທີ່ເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຮຽນກັນໃນມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນ COMFORT ZONE

But what does it mean to be in -- or out -- of a comfort zone?

ແຕ່ມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດລະ

ຖ້າເຮົາເວົ້າວ່າ in ຫຼື out of a comfort zone?

ລອງຟັງການສົນທະນາຂອງສອງຄົນນີ້ເບິ່ງ ບາງທີທ່ານອາດເຂົ້າໃຈ.

Person 1: Hey, I heard you tried rock climbing! How did you like it?

ເຮີ້ຍ ຂ້ອຍຄືໄດ້ຍິນວ່າເຈົ້າໄປລອງປີນພູ ມັນເປັນຈັ່ງໄດລະ?

Person 2: Well, it definitely made me face my fear of heights! It was scary.

ເອີ່ ແນ່ນອນ ຂ້ອຍກໍຢ້ານຄວາມສູງຫັ້ນແລ້ວ. ມັນເປັນຕາຢ້ານແທ້ໆວ່າໆ.

Person 1: It’s good to get out of your comfort zone sometimes!

ລາງເທື່ອມັນກໍຈະດີ ຖ້າເຮົາໜີອອກໄປຈາກບ່ອນທີ່ສະໜຸກສະບາຍໄປ ເປັນບາງຄັ້ງບາງຄາວ.

Person 2: You’re right. I do feel a little braver now.

ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າຖືກ ດຽວນີ້ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກມີຄວາມກ້າຫານຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

A “comfort zone” is where a person feels safe and secure.

A “comfort zone”

If you go out of your “comfort zone,” you do something or go somewhere where you might feel nervous, afraid, or, just, not comfortable. If you go out of your “comfort zone,”

For Anna, rock climbing was out of her comfort zone.

ສຳລັບນາງແອນນາແລ້ວແມ່ນວ່າ ການປີນພູເຂົາ ແມ່ນຢູ່ນອກຂອບເຂດຂອງຄວາມສະບາຍ.

This expression is also related to temperature.

A “comfort zone” is a temperature range that is comfortable for most people.

A “comfort zone”

And that’s English in a Minute!