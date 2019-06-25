ໂລກອາດຈະກ້າວໄປຫາແຫລ່ງພະລັງງານຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ສາມາດໝູນວຽນກັບຄືນມາໃຊ້ ໃໝ່ໄດ້ ແຕ່ວ່າເຊື້ອໄຟທີ່ຜະລິດຈາກຊາກພືດ ແລະສັດ ຍັງເປັນທາງເລືອກໃນດ້ານເຊື້ອໄຟຂອງອຸດສາຫະກຳດ້ານການຂົນສົ່ງຢູ່. ໂດຍສະເພາະກໍແມ່ນ ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງການເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍສິ່ງຂອງອັນໃຫຍ່ໆເຊັ່ນ ເຮືອບິນ ແລະກຳປັ່ນຂົນສົ່ງສິນຄ້າ ແມ່ນລ້ວນແລ້ວແຕ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບນ້ຳມັນທີ່ຂຸດຄົ້ນມາຈາກພື້ນດິນທັງນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຊາວສະວິດເຊີແລນ ກຳລັງຫາທາງສ້າງ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍກໍເຮັດໃຫ້ການຜະລິດເຊື້ອໄຟເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນການຜະລິດອາຍກາກບອນທີ່ເທົ່າກັນກັບການປ່ອຍອາຍດັ່ງກ່າວອອກໄປສູ່ອາກາດ. ບົວສະຫວັນຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຢູ່ເທິງຫລັງຄາຂອງບໍລິສັດ Swiss Technology ETH Zurich ຊຶ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງສະວິດເຊີແລນນັ້ນ, ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ກຳລັງໃຊ້ພະລັງງານແສງຕາເວັນເພື່ອເຮັດຜະລິດຕະພັນນ້ຳມັນທີ່ເອົາມາຈາກພື້ນດິນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ອຸດສາຫະກຳດ້ານຂົນສົ່ງດຳເນີນງານໄດ້.
ທ່ານອາລໂດ ສະຕາຍນ໌ແຟລ (Aldo Steinfeld) ຈາກບໍລິສັດ ETH Zurich ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ຢູ່ໃນເຄື່ອງແຍກປະຕິກອນຂອງແສງຕາເວັນນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາມີຂັ້ນຕອນຂອງການເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຮ້ອນຈາກທາດເຄມີ ກຳລັງດຳເນີນໄປຢູ່, ຊຶ່ງແຍກນ້ຳ ແລະອາຍຄາບອນໄດອອກຊາຍ ຫລື CO2 ອອກຈາກກັນ ແລະຜະລິດອາຍແກັສສັງເຄາະ ຫລື Syngas. ປະຕິກິລິຍາຕອບໂຕ້ແບບນີ້ ແມ່ນປະຕິກິລິຍາທີ່ດູດເອົາຄວາມຮ້ອນສູງ, ຊຶ່ງຕ້ອງມີອຸນນະພູມສູງຫລາຍ ແລະພວກເຮົາກຳລັງສະໜອງພະລັງງານອັນນີ້ ໂດຍສຸມໃສ່ການກະຈາຍລັງສີຂອງດວງຕາເວັນ ໃນສັດສ່ວນນຶ່ງຕໍ່ສາມພັນ."
ທ່ານ ສະຕາຍນ໌ແຟລ (Steinfeld) ຈາກບໍລິສັດ ETH Zurich ແລະຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານຂອງເພິ່ນ ເວົ້າວ່າ ອາຍແກັສສັງເຄາະ ຫລື Syngas ທີ່ຜະລິດຈາກໂຮງກັ່ນນ້ອຍໆ ອັນນີ້, ຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍຈະສາມາດຜະລິດເຊື້ອໄຟທຸກປະເພດໄດ້ ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍ.
ທ່ານ ສະຕາຍນ໌ແຟລ (Steinfeld) ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ:
"ນີ້ຄືຕົວຢ່າງຂອງຜະລິດຕະພັນອັນສຸດທ້າຍ: ເມທານອລ (methanol). ນອກນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຍັງສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ອາຍແກັສ ກາຍເປັນເຊື້ອໄຟທີ່ເປັນນໍ້າປະເພດອື່ນໆ ອີກໄດ້ ເຊັ່ນ ນ້ຳມັນແອັດຊັງ ແລະນ້ຳມັນກາດ."
ສະນັ້ນ ການໃຊ້ວິທີກັ່ນໂດຍການໃຊ້ແສງຕາເວັນທີ່ສະອາດເພື່ອເຮັດເຊື້ອໄຟທີ່ເປິເປື້ອນທີ່ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຄືແນວໃດ?
ທ່ານ ສະຕາຍນ໌ແຟລ (Steinfeld) ບອກວ່າ ຂັ້ນຕອນຂອງມັນຈະບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຊື້ອໄຟທີ່ຜະລິດຈາກຊາກພືດ ແລະຊາກສັດ ສະອາດ ແຕ່ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍມັນກໍເຮັດໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ທຳໃຫ້ມີການເສຍຫາຍແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.
ທ່ານ ສະຕາຍນ໌ແຟລ (Steinfeld) ກ່າວມ້ວນທ້າຍວ່າ:
"ເຊື້ອໄຟເຫລົ່ານີ້ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ອາຍຄາບອນຍັງມີປະລິມານທໍ່ເກົ່າ. ຂະບວນການເຜົາໄໝ້ຂອງມັນຈະປ່ອຍອາຍຄາບອນໄດອອກຊາຍ ຫລື CO2 ອອກມາ ໃນປະລິມານຫລາຍເທົ່າກັນກັບອາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາກັ່ນອອກມາຈາກອາກາດໃນຕອນທຳອິດ ເພື່ອມາຜະລິດມັນອອກມາ."
ຂັ້ນຕອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ຈະສ້າງເຊື້ອໄຟທີ່ຜະລິດຈາກຊາກພືດ ແລະຊາກສັດທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ອາຍກາບອນໄດອອກຊາຍເຮັດໃຫ້ໂລກຮ້ອນເອົ້າເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດຢູ່ໃນຊັ້ນບັນຍາກາດ.
ທ່ານຟີລິບ ເຟີເລີ (Philipp Furler) ຈາກບໍລິສັດສະປິນອັອຟ ຊິນເຮໄລເອິນ (Spin-off Synhelion) ເວົ້າວ່າ ທີມງານໄດ້ຕັ້ງເປົ້າໝາຍອັນສູງສົ່ງໄວ້ ໃນການຂະຫຍາຍຂັ້ນຕອນອັນນີ້ ເພື່ອເຮັດເຊື້ອໄຟຢູ່ໃນລະດັບທີ່ເປັນອຸດສາຫະກຳໄດ້.
ທ່ານ ເຟີເລີ ກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້: "ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາກໍຄື ໃຫ້ມີໂຮງງານທີ່ຜະລິດດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ແສງຕາເວັນໃນລະດັບທີ່ເປັນການຄ້າໄດ້ຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ ແຫ່ງທຳອິດທີ່ດຳເນີນງານ ໄດ້ໂດຍມີກຳລັງການຜະລິດເມທານອລ ປະມານ 10 ລ້ານລິດຕໍ່ປີ ໃນປີ 2025 ນີ້.”
ອັນນັ້ນ ຟັງແລ້ວກໍຄືວ່າແມ່ນຫລາຍແທ້ ແຕ່ຢ່າລືມວ່າ ພຽງແຕ່ສະຫະລັດປະເທດດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ກໍເຜົາໄໝ້ນ້ຳມັນແອັດຊັງປະມານ 1 ພັນ 4 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານລີດ ແລ້ວ ໃນປີ 2018 ຜ່ານມານີ້.
ແຕ່ວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນໂລກທີ່ຮ້ອນອົບເອົ້າຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວນີ້ ການເຮັດໄດ້ໃນລະດັບເລັກໆນ້ອຍ ທຸກອັນ ແມ່ນລ້ວນແລ້ວແຕ່ເປັນການຊ່ວຍ.
ອ່ານລາຍງານນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ ຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:
The world may be moving towards renewable energy sources, but fossil fuels are still the fuel of choice for the transportation industry. Especially when it comes to moving big things like planes and cargo ships, it's all about petroleum. But Swiss researchers are looking to at least make the creation of fuel a carbon neutral process.
On the roof of the Swiss Technology ETH Zurich, researchers are using solar energy to make the petroleum products that run the transportation industry.
Aldo Steinfeld, ETH Zurich:
"In the solar reactor we have a thermo-chemical process taking place; splitting water and CO2 and producing syngas. This reaction is highly endothermic, requires very high temperature and we are providing this energy by concentrating solar radiation by a factor of three thousand."
Aldo Steinfeld from ETH Zurich and his partners say the Syngas produced by this mini refinery can then be easily processed into all kinds of fuels.
Aldo Steinfeld, ETH Zurich:
"This is an example of an end product: methanol. We can also process gas into other liquid hydrocarbon fuels such as gasoline or kerosene.
So what's the point of using a clean solar refinery to make the dirty fuels that are driving climate change?
Steinfeld says their process won't make fossil fuels clean, but at least make sure they don't do any damage.
Aldo Steinfeld, ETH Zurich:
"These fuels are carbon neutral. Their combustion release is exactly as much CO2 as we originally extracted from the air for their production."
The process basically creates fossil fuels that don't add any planet warming carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.
Philipp Furler from the company Spin-off Synhelion says the team has set the ambitious goal of expanding this process to create fuel on an industrial scale. "Our goal is that by 2025 to have the first full scale commercial solar fuels plant in operation with a production capacity of around 10 million liters of methanol per year."
That sounds like a lot, but keep in mind the U.S. alone burned an estimated 1.4 Billion liters of gasoline in 2018.
But in a rapidly warming world, every little bit helps.
