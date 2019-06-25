ໂລກ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ກ້າວ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ແຫລ່ງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານຕ່າງໆ ​ທີ່ສາ​ມາດ​ໝູນວຽນກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ໃຊ້ ​ໃ​ໝ່​ໄດ້ ແຕ່​ວ່າເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ຜະ​ລິດຈາກ​ຊາກ​ພືດ ແລະ​ສັດ ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟຂອງ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຢູ່. ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ອັນ​ໃຫຍ່ໆເຊັ່ນ ເຮືອ​ບິນ ແລະ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ສິນຄ້າ​ ແມ່ນລ້ວນແລ້ວແຕ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບນ້ຳ​ມັນທີ່​ຂຸດ​ຄົ້ນ​ມາ​ຈາ​ກພື້ນ​ດິນ​ທັງ​ນັ້ນ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ຊາວ​ສະ​ວິດ​ເຊີ​ແລນ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ສ້າງ ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍກໍ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດເຊື້ອ​ໄຟເປັນຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ອາຍ​ກາກບອນ​ທີ່​ເທົ່າ​ກັນ​ກັບການ​ປ່ອຍ​ອາຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ອອກໄປ​ສູ່​ອາ​ກາດ. ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ຫລັງ​ຄາ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Swiss Technology ETH Zurich ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີຂອງ​ສະ​ວິດ​ເຊີ​ແລນ​ນັ້ນ, ພວກ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ ກຳ​ລັງ​ໃຊ້​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານແສງ​ຕາ​ເວັນເພື່ອ​ເຮັດຜະລິດຕະ​ພັນ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ທີ່​ເອົາ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ພື້ນ​ດິນ ທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ດ້ານ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານອາ​ລ​ໂດ ສະ​ຕາຍ​ນ໌​ແຟ​ລ (Aldo Steinfeld) ຈາກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ETH Zurich ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ຢູ່​ໃນເຄື່ອງແຍກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ກອນ​ຂອງແສງຕາ​ເວັນ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີຂັ້ນ​ຕອນຂອງ​ການ​ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນຈາກ​ທາດ​ເຄມີ ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ຢູ່, ຊຶ່ງ​ແຍກ​ນ້ຳ ແລະ​ອາຍ​ຄາ​ບອນໄດ​ອອກ​ຊາຍ ຫລື CO2 ອອກ​ຈາກ​ກັນ ແລະ​ຜະ​ລິດອາຍ​ແກັສ​ສັງ​ເຄາະ ຫລື Syngas. ປະ​ຕິ​ກິ​ລິ​ຍາຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ແບບນີ້ ແມ່ນປະ​ຕິ​ກິ​ລິ​ຍາທີ່​ດູດ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ​ສູງ, ຊຶ່ງຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ອຸນ​ນະ​ພູມສູງ​ຫລາຍ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານອັນ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ສຸມ​ໃສ່ການ​ກະ​ຈາຍ​ລັງ​ສີ​ຂອງດວງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ ໃນ​ສັດ​ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ຕໍ່ສາມ​ພັນ."



ທ່ານ ສະ​ຕາຍ​ນ໌​ແຟ​ລ (Steinfeld) ຈາກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ETH Zurich ແລະ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ອາຍ​ແກັສ​ສັງ​ເຄາະ ຫລື Syngas ທີ່​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຈາກ​ໂຮງ​ກັ່ນ​ນ້ອຍໆ ອັນ​ນີ້, ຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍຈະສາ​ມາດຜະ​ລິດເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ທຸກປະ​ເພດໄດ້ ​ຢ່າງ​ງ່າຍ​ດາຍ.

ທ່ານ ສະ​ຕາຍ​ນ໌​ແຟ​ລ (Steinfeld) ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ:

"ນີ້​ຄື​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ຂອງ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ອັນສຸດ​ທ້າຍ: ເມ​ທານອ​ລ (methanol). ນອກນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ອາຍ​ແກັ​ສ ​ກາຍ​ເປັນເຊື້ອ​ໄຟທີ່ເປັນນໍ້າປະ​ເພດ​ອື່ນ​ໆ ອີກໄດ້ ເຊັ່ນ ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ແອັດ​ຊັງ ແລະ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ກາດ."

ສະ​ນັ້ນ ການ​ໃຊ້​ວິ​ທີ​ກັ່ນ​ໂດຍການ​ໃຊ້​ແສງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ທີ່ສະ​ອາດເພື່ອ​ເຮັດເຊື້​ອ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ເປິ​ເປື້ອນ​ທີ່ຜັກ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຄື​ແນວ​ໃດ?

ທ່ານ ສະ​ຕາຍ​ນ໌​ແຟ​ລ (Steinfeld) ບອກ​ວ່າ ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຈາກ​ຊາກ​ພືດ ແລະ​ຊ​າກ​ສັດ ສະ​ອາດ ແຕ່ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ມັນ​ກໍ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ແນ່​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ທຳ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ.

ທ່ານ ສະ​ຕາຍ​ນ໌​ແຟ​ລ (Steinfeld) ກ່າວ​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ວ່າ:

"ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ອາຍ​ຄາ​ບອນ​ຍັງມີປະລິມານທໍ່​ເກົ່າ. ຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ເຜົາ​ໄໝ້​ຂອງ​ມັນຈະ​ປ່ອຍ​ອາຍຄາ​ບອນ​ໄດ​ອອກ​ຊາຍ ຫລື CO2 ອອກມາ​ ໃນ​ປະ​ລິ​ມານຫ​ລາຍເທົ່າ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ອາຍ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາກັ່ນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ອາ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ເພື່ອ​ມາຜະ​ລິດ​ມັນ​ອອກ​ມາ."



ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໂດຍ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ແລ້ວ ຈະສ້າງ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຈາກຊາກ​ພືດ ແລະ​ຊາກ​ສັດທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ອາຍ​ກາ​ບອນ​ໄດ​ອອກ​ຊາຍເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໂລກ​ຮ້ອນ​ເອົ້າ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຊັ້ນ​ບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດ.

ທ່ານຟີ​ລິບ ເຟີເລີ (Philipp Furler) ຈາກບໍລິ​ສັດສະ​ປິນ​ອັອ​ຟ ຊິນ​ເຮ​ໄລ​ເອິນ (Spin-off Synhelion) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທີມ​ງານ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ອັນ​ສູງ​ສົ່ງ​ໄວ້ ໃນ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນອັນ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ຢູ່​ໃນລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ເຟີ​ເລີ ກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້: "ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ຄື ໃຫ້​ມີ​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ທີ່​ຜະ​ລິດ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ແສງ​ຕາ​ເວັນໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ການຄ້າໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ສ່ວນ ແຫ່ງ​ທຳ​ອິດທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ​ ໄດ້ໂດຍ​ມີ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດເມ​ທານອ​ລ ​ປະ​ມານ 10 ລ້ານ​ລິດຕໍ່​ປີ ໃນ​ປີ 2025 ນີ້.”

ອັນ​ນັ້ນ ຟັງແລ້ວກໍ​ຄື​ວ່າແມ່ນ​ຫລາຍແທ້ ແຕ່​ຢ່າ​ລືມ​ວ່າ ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດຽວ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ກໍເຜົາ​ໄໝ້ນ້ຳ​ມັນແອັດຊັງປະ​ມານ 1 ພັນ 4 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານ​ລີດ ແລ້ວ ໃນ​ປີ 2018 ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້.



ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂລກ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອນອົບ​ເອົ້າ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວນີ້ ການ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ເລັກໆ​ນ້ອຍ​ ທຸກ​ອັນ ແມ່ນລ້ວນແລ້ວ​ແຕ່​ເປັນການຊ່ວຍ​.

ອ່ານ​ລາຍ​ງານນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

The world may be moving towards renewable energy sources, but fossil fuels are still the fuel of choice for the transportation industry. Especially when it comes to moving big things like planes and cargo ships, it's all about petroleum. But Swiss researchers are looking to at least make the creation of fuel a carbon neutral process.



On the roof of the Swiss Technology ETH Zurich, researchers are using solar energy to make the petroleum products that run the transportation industry.



Aldo Steinfeld, ETH Zurich:

"In the solar reactor we have a thermo-chemical process taking place; splitting water and CO2 and producing syngas. This reaction is highly endothermic, requires very high temperature and we are providing this energy by concentrating solar radiation by a factor of three thousand."



Aldo Steinfeld from ETH Zurich and his partners say the Syngas produced by this mini refinery can then be easily processed into all kinds of fuels.



Aldo Steinfeld, ETH Zurich:

"This is an example of an end product: methanol. We can also process gas into other liquid hydrocarbon fuels such as gasoline or kerosene.



So what's the point of using a clean solar refinery to make the dirty fuels that are driving climate change?



Steinfeld says their process won't make fossil fuels clean, but at least make sure they don't do any damage.



Aldo Steinfeld, ETH Zurich:

"These fuels are carbon neutral. Their combustion release is exactly as much CO2 as we originally extracted from the air for their production."



The process basically creates fossil fuels that don't add any planet warming carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.



Philipp Furler from the company Spin-off Synhelion says the team has set the ambitious goal of expanding this process to create fuel on an industrial scale. "Our goal is that by 2025 to have the first full scale commercial solar fuels plant in operation with a production capacity of around 10 million liters of methanol per year."



That sounds like a lot, but keep in mind the U.S. alone burned an estimated 1.4 Billion liters of gasoline in 2018.



But in a rapidly warming world, every little bit helps.