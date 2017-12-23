ຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນ ກຽມສະຫລອງ ​ບຸນຄຣິສມາສ ທ່າມກາງການຮັກສາ ຄວາມປອດໄພ ຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດ

ຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນພາກັນກະກຽມສະເຫລີມສະຫລອງບຸນຄຣິສມາສ ໂດຍການຈັດງານສະ
ຫລອງ ຢູ່ຫລາຍປະເທດພາຍໃຕ້ສະພາບທີ່ມີການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຢ່າງສູງ
ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນຢູ່ປະເທດທີ່ມີປະຊາຊົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເປັນຊາວມຸສລິມຢູ່ໃນເຂດ
ຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ແລະເອເຊຍນັ້ນ.
ລັດຖະບານປາກິສຖານຢູ່ໃນແຂວງ ບາລັສຈິສຕັນ (Baluchistan) ເວົ້າວ່າ ຕົນມີແຜນທີ່
ຈະຈ້າງພະນັກງານຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຫລາຍພັນຄົນໃຫ້ຍາມຢູ່ໃນເຂດທີ່ມີໂບດ
ຢູ່ໃນຄືນກ່ອນວັນຄຣິສມາສ ແລະໃນວັນຄຣິສມາສ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ມີການວາງລະເບີດ
ສະລະຊີບ ຢູ່ໃນໂບດໃນຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມານີ້ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ 10 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດ.
ຕໍາຫລວດອີຈິບເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທໍາການກວດກາຢູ່ໃນເຂດອ້ອມແອ້ມໂບດທີ່
ສະຫລອງຄຣິສມາສຂອງພວກຄຣິສຕຽນຄອບຕິກ (Coptic) ຢ່າງເປັນປົກກະຕິ
ໃນວັນທີ 7 ມັງກອນ ພາຍຫລັງຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນທີ່ເປັນກຸ່ມຊົນສ່ວນໜ້ອຍນັ້ນ
ກາຍເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງການໂຈມຕີຫວ່າງໝໍ່ໆມານີ້.
ສ່ວນຢູ່ໃນອິນໂດເນເຊຍນັ້ນ ຕໍາຫລວດທີ່ມີການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພເຄັ່ງຄັດຂຶ້ນ
ຢູ່ໃນເຂດອ້ອມແອ້ມໂບດຕ່າງໆ ກໍຍັງເປັນຫວ່ງຢ້ານວ່າຈະມີການໂຈມຕີໂບດຢູ່
ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ຄືກັນກັບຢູ່ໃນປີ 2000 ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ 19 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ.
ຢູ່ທົ່ວເຂດຕາເວັນກາງນັ້ນ ກໍມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງສູງ ເມື່ອມີພວກປະທ້ວງຢູ່ຫລາຍ
ປະເທດ ເດີນຂະບວນຕໍ່ຕ້ານການປະກາດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ
ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆ ມານີ້ ວ່າທ່ານມີແຜນທີ່ຈະຍົກຍ້າຍສະຫຖານທູດ
ສະຫະລັດປະຈໍາອິສຣາແອລ ໄປຍັງນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມ.
Christians are preparing to celebrate Christmas with celebrations in many countries under heightened security, especially in Muslim-majority nations in the Middle East and Asia.
Pakistan's government in Baluchistan province said it plans to deploy several thousand more security personnel around churches this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day after a church suicide bombing in the region last Sunday left 10 people dead.
Egyptian police say they will be conducting regular searches of areas around churches for the Coptic Christmas celebration on January 7 after the country's Christian minority has been the target of several recent attacks.
In Indonesia, police have also stepped up security around churches, still mindful of attacks on churches there in 2000 that killed 19 people.
Across the Middle East, tensions have been running high with protests in many countries against U.S. President Donald Trump's recent announcement he plans to relocate the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Israeli police in Jerusalem said they will deploy security forces as usual around Christian holy sites for the holiday.
Fears of violence around the Christmas holiday are also present in Europe and the United States. In Germany, police used an explosives robot Friday night to investigate a suspicious package at a Christmas market in Bonn. The country suffered an attack on a Berlin Christmas market last year that left 12 people dead.
In the United States, the FBI announced Friday it had arrested an American man who allegedly plotted a terrorist attack on a popular tourist site in San Francisco to be carried out on Christmas Day.
Officials say 26-year-old Everitt Aaron Jameson of Modesto, California, had written a suicide note ahead of the planned attack that included comments denouncing Trump's plan to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ