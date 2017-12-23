ຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນ ກຽມສະຫລອງ ​ບຸນຄຣິສມາສ ທ່າມກາງການຮັກສາ ຄວາມປອດໄພ ຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດ

ຊາວ​ຄຣິສຕຽນພາກັນ​ກະກຽມສະ​ເຫລີ​ມສະຫລອງ​ບຸນຄຣິສມາສ ​ໂດຍ​ການຈັດ​ງານ​ສະ

ຫລອງ ຢູ່​ຫລາຍ​ປະ​ເທດ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ສະພາບທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຮັກສາຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພຢ່າງ​ສູງ

​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ແມ່ນຢູ່ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເປັນ​ຊາວ​ມຸສລິ​ມຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​

ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ​ ​ແລະ​ເອ​ເຊຍນັ້ນ.



ລັດຖະບານ​ປາ​ກິ​ສຖານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຂວງ ບາ​ລັສຈິ​ສຕັນ (Baluchistan) ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ຕົນ​ມີ​ແຜນທີ່

ຈະ​ຈ້າງ​ພະນັກງານ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໃຫ້​ຍາມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ໂບດ

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄືນ​ກ່ອນ​ວັນ​ຄຣິສມາສ ​ແລະໃນ​ວັນ​ຄຣິສມາສ ພາຍຫລັງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການວາງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​

ສະລະຊີບ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂບດ​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ 10 ຄົນ​ ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ.



ຕໍາຫລວດອີ​ຈິບ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າທໍາ​ການກວດ​ກາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ໂບດທີ່

​ສະຫລອງ​ຄຣິສມາສຂອງພວກ​ຄຣິສຕຽນຄອບ​ຕິກ (Coptic) ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ປົກ​ກະຕິ

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ມັງກອນ ພາຍຫລັງ​ຊາວ​ຄຣິສຕຽນທີ່​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ຊົນ​ສ່ວນໜ້ອຍນັ້ນ

ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຫວ່າງໝໍ່ໆມານີ້.



ສ່ວນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ​ນັ້ນ ຕໍາຫລວດທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ​ຂຶ້ນ

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ໂບດ​ຕ່າງ​ໆ ກໍ​ຍັງເປັນ​ຫວ່ງຢ້ານ​ວ່າ​ຈະມີການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໂບດ​ຢູ່

​ແຫ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ຄືກັນກັບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປີ 2000 ທີ່​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ 19 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ.



ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ເຂດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ກາງນັ້ນ ກໍ​ມີຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງສູງ ​ເມື່ອ​ມີ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ຫລາຍ​

ປະ​ເທດ ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ການ​ປະກາດຂອງ​ປະທານາ​ທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ

​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆ ມານີ້ ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍົກຍ້າຍ​ສະຫຖານ​ທູດ

ສະຫະ​ລັດ​ປະ​ຈໍາ​ອິສຣ​າແອລ ໄປ​ຍັງນະຄອນເຈຣູຊາ​ແລັມ.

Christians are preparing to celebrate Christmas with celebrations in many countries under heightened security, especially in Muslim-majority nations in the Middle East and Asia.



Pakistan's government in Baluchistan province said it plans to deploy several thousand more security personnel around churches this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day after a church suicide bombing in the region last Sunday left 10 people dead.



Egyptian police say they will be conducting regular searches of areas around churches for the Coptic Christmas celebration on January 7 after the country's Christian minority has been the target of several recent attacks.



In Indonesia, police have also stepped up security around churches, still mindful of attacks on churches there in 2000 that killed 19 people.



Across the Middle East, tensions have been running high with protests in many countries against U.S. President Donald Trump's recent announcement he plans to relocate the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.



Israeli police in Jerusalem said they will deploy security forces as usual around Christian holy sites for the holiday.



Fears of violence around the Christmas holiday are also present in Europe and the United States. In Germany, police used an explosives robot Friday night to investigate a suspicious package at a Christmas market in Bonn. The country suffered an attack on a Berlin Christmas market last year that left 12 people dead.



In the United States, the FBI announced Friday it had arrested an American man who allegedly plotted a terrorist attack on a popular tourist site in San Francisco to be carried out on Christmas Day.



Officials say 26-year-old Everitt Aaron Jameson of Modesto, California, had written a suicide note ahead of the planned attack that included comments denouncing Trump's plan to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



