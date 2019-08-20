ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ເຝົ້າ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຍັກ​ໃຫຍ່ດ້ານ​ໂທ​ລະ​ຄົມ

ຫົວເຫວີຍ ຂອງ ຈີນ ມາດົນນານແລ້ວ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ ບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່ຄືກັບບໍ

ລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີອື່ນໆ ເພາະວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ເປັນເຄື່ອງມືສອດແນມໃຫ້ລັດ

ຖະບານ ປັກກິ່ງ ຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິຜົນ. ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ຫົວເຫວີຍ ໄດ້ຕິດຕັ້ງກ້ອງວົງຈອນ

ປິດ ໃສ່ທົ່ວນະຄອນຫຼວງ ຂອງປະເທດ ອູການດາ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອາຣາຊ ອາຣາບາ

ຊາດີ ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນ

ອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຢູ່​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ອູ​ການ​ດາ, ອ້າຍ​ໃຫຍ່​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈັບ​

ຕາເບິ່ງຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ຊາ​ລ​ສ໌ ໄທວ​ນ໌ ຕຳຫຼວດ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ ແລະ ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ຂອງ

ອູການດາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ກຳລັງຄົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດານັກ

ສືບສວນສອບສວນທາງກົດໝາຍແມ່ນຫຍັງຄົງມີບັນຫາຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ມັນຍັງມີຄວາມຕ້ອງ

ການຢູ່. ມັນຍັງຄົງມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ, ໂຊກບໍ່ດີ, ມັນໄດ້ຖືກເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ເມືອງທີ່ສຳຄັນ

ຕ່າງໆເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່.”

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຍັກ​ໃຫຍ່​ດ້ານ​ໂທ​ລະ​ຄົມ ຫົວ​ເຫວີຍ ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້​ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ກ້ອງວົງ​

ຈອນປິດໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກຳປາລາ ທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດເວົ້າວ່າຈະຫຼຸດຜ່ອນອາຊະຍາກຳ

ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເລັກນ້ອຍເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້.

ລະ​ບົບ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 126 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລານີ້, ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ຈື່​ຈຳ​ໜ້າ, ທຳ​ການ​

ຕິດຕາມຢ່າງບໍ່ກະພິບຕາຢູ່ຖະຫນົນທາງລຸ່ມ. ທຸກຢ່າງແມ່ນຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ

ແລະ ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງ ອູການດາ. ນັກວິເຄາະດ້ານຄວາມ

ປອດໄພທ່ານ ວິລ ຄາເຕີ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີໂອກາດທີ່ຈະຖືກລ່ວງລະເມີດຢ່າງຫຼວງ

ຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານ ວິ​ລ ຄາ​ເຕີ ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ CSIS ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນຫຼາຍ​ໆ​ວິ​ທີ, ມັນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​

ໃຜຈະເປັນຜູ້ໃຊ້ມັນ ແລະ ວິທີທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຊ້ມັນ, ແລະ ມີໂຄງຮ່າງການປົກຄອງແບບ

ໃດທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນ. ແຕ່ມັນຍັງຂຶ້ນກັບວິທີທີ່ເທັກໂນໂລຈີນັ້ນຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ

ແລະ ປະຕິບັດງານແນວໃດ ແລະ ຜູ້ຂາຍນຳມັນອອກມາໃຊ້ແນວໃດ. ສະນັ້ນ ຫົວ

ເຫວີຍ ແມ່ນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບຜູ້ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຂາຍມັນໃຫ້ ແລະ ວິທີທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສ້າງ

ມັນຂຶ້ນໃນລະດັບໃດນຶ່ງ.

ນັກ​ສະ​ແດງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ ແລະ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ທ່ານ ໂບ​ບີ ໄວ​ນ໌ ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ມັກ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​

ຈານລັດຖະບານ ຜູ້ທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ໜ່ວຍກວດສອບດ້ານຄອມພິວເຕີຂອງ ອູການດາ ໄດ້

ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນຂອງລາວ ຫຼັງຈາກລາວຖືກຈັບໃນປີ 2018 ແລະ ຖືກ

ຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຂາຍຊາດ.

ທ່ານ ໄວ​ນ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ຖືກ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຸກ, ແລະ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ໃນ

ສະຫະລັດ ລາວກໍໄດ້ກັບຄືນໄປ ອູການດາ.

ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ Wall Street Journal ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຈາກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ

ໃນໜ່ວຍກວດສອບດ້ານຄອມພິວເຕີ ຜູ້ທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ນັກວິຊາການ ຫົວເຫວີຍ ໃນນະ

ຄອນຫຼວງ ກຳປາລາ ໄດ້ລັກເຈາະຂໍ້ມູນໃນ WhatsApp ຂອງທ່ານ ໄວນ໌. ບັນດາເຈົ້າ

ໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າໃນການຊຸມນຸມຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນທີ່ທ່ານ ໄວນ໌ ໄດ້ຈັດ ແລະ ຈັບ

ກຸມລາວ ແລະ ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງລາວຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ.

ປະ​ຕິ​ກິ​ລິ​ຍາ​ທ່າ​ທີຕໍ່​ລະ​ບົບກ້ອງ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ CCTV ແມ່ນມີຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ປົນ​ກັນ.

ທ່ານ ເຄ​ຣ​ຕັນ ທູ​ເບ​ບຳ​ເວ ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກຳ​ປາ​ລາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ

ຄວນໃຊ້ສຳລັບຈຸດປະສົງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນຢ່າງອື່ນ. ແຕ່ສຳລັບຕອນນີ້, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ຄິດວ່າມັນຖືກໃຊ້ສຳລັບ… ເພາະວ່າພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນສອງສາມກໍລະນີຖືກຍົກຂຶ້ນມາ

ຍ້ອນກ້ອງ CCTV ພວກນີ້. ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນຕ້ອງຖືກໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່ານີ້ ແລະ

ຄວນຖືກຕິດຕັ້ງຕື່ມອີກ.”

ທ່ານ ໂຈ​ນາ​ຕັນ ໄວ​ສວາ, ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ກຳ​ປາ​ລາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ລັດ​

ຖະບານທະຫານ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ຍອມສະຫຼະອຳນາດແນວນັ້ນແທ້ດອກ. ສະນັ້ນ, ເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງປົກປ້ອງຕົນເອງ. ແລະ ນຶ່ງໃນຫຼາຍວິທີທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດແນວນັ້ນໄດ້ ມັນ

ງ່າຍຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະຕິດຕາມເຈົ້າ ໃນຖານະເປັນບຸກຄົນໆນຶ່ງ, ເຊິ່ງເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ແມ່ນ, ຜ່ານ

ການໃຊ້ກ້ອງທັງຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານ ວິ​ລ ຄາ​ເຕີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເມີນ​ເສີຍ​ການ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​

ທີ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້, ຜູ້ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສົງໄສວ່າເປັນຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການລ່ວງລະ

ເມີດຕ່າງໆຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ, ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນຕ້ອງມີການໂຕ້ຖຽງການຢ່າງແຮງ

ເຊັ່ນກັນ ທີ່ວ່າບໍລິສັດ ຫົວເຫວີຍ ຮູ້ວ່າລູກຄ້າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫຼາຍຄົນ ຈະພົວພັນໃນ

ກິດຈະກຳແບບນີ້. ແລະ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າສະໜອງຄວາມສາມາດແບບນີ້ມັນກໍຈະເປັນການ

ລ່ວງລະເມີດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດແທ້ໆວ່າ ໃນກໍລະນີນັ້ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຕຳໜິການມີສ່ວນ

ຮ່ວມສຳລັບການລ່ວງລະເມີດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ເມື່ອມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນ.”

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ຫົວ​ເຫວີຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພົວ​ພັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ລັກ​ເຈາະ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ແລະ ໄດ້​ປະ​

ຕິບັດຕາມກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ລະບຽບການຕ່າງໆຂອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕິດຕັ້ງລະບົບກ້ອງໃນ 700 ຕົວເມືອງ ໃນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100

ປະເທດ.

Lawmakers in the United States have long been wary of Chinese telecom giant Huawei ((wah-way)). They say the corporation is unlike most tech companies because it effectively acts as a spying tool for Beijing.Recently, Huawei installed security cameras around Uganda's capital.VOA's Arash Arabasadi has more in this report narrated by Jeff Custer.



On the streets of Uganda's capital, big brother is watching.



"Our manpower, especially in as far as the forensic investigators is concerned, is still wanting. It is still wanting, and unfortunately, it is majorly concentrated in major towns."



Chinese telecom giant Huawei ((wah-way)) recently installed a CCTV ((closed-circuit television)) system in Kampala that police say will reduce a recent uptick in violent crime.



This $126-million system, equipped with facial recognition technology, keeps an unblinking eye on the streets below.All legal and authorized by Uganda's president. Security analyst Will Carter says it has tremendous potential to be abused.



" So in many ways, it depends on who is using it and how they use it, and what kind of governance structures in place to protect people. But it also depends on how that technology is built and implemented and how the vendors actually deploy it. So Huawei is responsible to some degree for who they sell this to and how they build it."



Popular performer and parliamentarian, Bobi Wine, is a frequent government critic who says Uganda's cyber-surveillance unit set out to hack him after he was arrested in 2018 and charged with treason.



Wine says he was tortured in prison, and after seeking treatment in the United States returned to Uganda.



A Wall Street Journal report quotes a senior officer in the cyber-surveillance unit who says Huawei technicians in Kampala hacked Wine's WhatsApp.Authorities interfered with street rallies Wine organized and arrested him and dozens of his supporters.



Reaction to CCTV monitoring is mixed.



"They should be used for the right purpose, not any other thing.But as of now, I think they are being used for… because we have seen a few cases that have been brought up because of these CCTV cameras. But I think they need to be used even more, and more should be installed."



"It is a military government.They are not really going to give up power just like that.So, they have to protect themselves. And one of the ways that they could do that — it's easy to track you as an individual, where they are not, through using cameras."



"You cannot ignore the complicity of the local authorities, who I suspect are the ones who were actually engaged in the abuses, but I think there is also a very strong argument to be made that Huawei knows that a lot of their customers are going to engage in this activity. And if they provide this capability it's going to be abused. I really do think that in that sense they are very culpable complicit for these abuses when they happen."



Huawei says it does not engage in hacking and complies with local laws and regulations. The company says it has so far installed camera systems in 700cities across more than 100 countries.