ຄວາມສໍາພັນອັນໃກ້ຊິດຂອງຈີນ ກັບກໍາປູເຈຍ ໄດ້ຖືກຫຼໍ່ຫຼອມ ສ່ວນ ໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວແມ່ນຍ້ອນ

ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແລະການລົງທຶນໃນມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານໂດລາທີ່ມາຈາກຂໍ້ລິເລີ້ມນຶ່ງແລວ

ທາງນຶ່ງເສັ້ນທາງຂອງປັກກິ່ງຊຶ່ງສະໜອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນດ້ານການພັດທະນາຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວ

ໂລກ ເພື່ອເສີມຂະຫຍາຍ ຄວາມສຳພັນທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ແລະອິດທິພົນ ທາງດ້ານການ

ເມືອງ. ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຮຸນເຊນ ແລະລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ອ້າແຂນຮັບເອົາ ການ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອນີ້ ເປັນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີ່ບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຜູກມັດປຽບ

ທຽບໃສ່ກັບປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກທີ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃສ່ການປະຕິຮູບປະຊາທິປະ

ໄຕ. ແຕ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Brian Padden ມີລາຍງານວ່າການໃຫ້ເງິນກູ້ຢືມແລະການລົງ

ທຶນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງຈີິນຢູ່ກຳປູເຈຍນັ້ນ ແມ່ນມີ ຜົນທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາໃນທາງລົບ. ໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງທ່າສີຫະນຸກວິລຂອງກໍາປູເຈຍ ການກໍ່ສ້າງຕຶກສູງດາດຟ້າຫຼາຍ ກວ່າ 1,000 ຫຼັງຍັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປຊຶ່ງໄດ້ມີການວາງສີລາເລີກມາແຕ່ປີ 2017 ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບທຶນສ່ວນ

ໃຫຍ່ຈາກການລົງທຶນຂອງພາກເອກກະຊົນຈີນ.

ໂດຍມີແຜນການທີ່ຈະເປີດບ່ອນຫຼິ້ນກາຊີໂນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ແຫ່ງ ພວກນັກລົງທຶນຈີນ

ຫວັງວ່າ ຈະຫັນປ່ຽນເມືອງຕາກອາກາດ ທີ່ງຽບສະຫງົບແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນບ່ອນຫຼິ້ນ

ການພະນັກ ຂອງພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ເພື່ອເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງກັບມາກາວ ແລະລາສເວກາສ.

ແຕ່ຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈຂອງປະຊາຊົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນກຳລັງເລີ້ມກໍ່ຕົວຂຶ້ນກັບພວກຄົນງານຈີນ ທີ່ຖືກນຳມາຮັບເອົາວຽກໃນຕຳແໜ່ງເງິນເດືອນສູງໆ. ພວກເຈົ້າຂອງທຸລະກິດຈີນກ່າວ

ວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຄົນງານທີ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດພຽງພໍຢູ່ໃນປະເທດກຳປູເຈຍ. ເຈົ້າຂອງທຸລະກິດຈີນ

ຫຼິວ ຊີ ຢູ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຈີນກາງວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນນາຍ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກຈະໃຊ້ແຮງງານກຳປູເຈຍ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຕ້ອງການ

ທີ່ຈະເກນເອົາພວກຄົນງານມາແຕ່ຈີນ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ມັນມີຄ່າຈ້າງແພງກວ່າ."

ລັດຖະບານຈີນໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນດ້ານການພັດທະນາເປັນເງິນກູ້ 4 ພັນລ້ານໂດ

ລາ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ຂະຫຍາຍທ່າກຳປັ່ນ ແລະ ສ້າງທາງ

ດ່ວນລະຫວ່າງເມື່ອງທ່າສີຫະນຸກວິລ ແລະນະຄອນຫຼວງພະນົມເປັນ.

ການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງບໍລິສັດຜູ້ຜະລິດຈີນ ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ຂຶ້ນເປັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 160 ບໍ

ລິສັດນັ້ນ ສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທໍາໃໝ່ປະມານ 20,000 ໜ້າວຽກສໍາລັບຊາວກຳປູເຈຍ ທີ່

ໄດ້ຮັບຄ່າຈ້າງ ປະມານ 8 ໂດລາຕໍ່ມື້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເງິນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບ ໃນການ

ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ຕາມທົ່ງໄຮ່ທົ່ງນາ. ນາງເກັນ ເພັງ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໂຮງງານຕັດຫຍິບກ່າວເປັນ

ພາສາຂະເໝນວ່າ:

"ວຽກການຢູ່ໜີ້ ແລະຢູ່ບ້ານກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຕ່າງກັນ​ຫຼາຍ. ຢູ່ບ້ານ ການເຮັດວຽກແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້

ແສງແດດ ແຕ່ຢູ່ນີ້ ແມ່ນເຮັດຢູ່ໃນຮົ່ມ."

ໂຮງງານຕັດຫຍິບແລະເຮັດເຟີນີເຈີສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດກຳປູເຈຍກໍໄດ້ຊ່ວຍ

ບໍລິສັດທີ່ຈີນເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງຄືກັນໃນການຫຼີກລ່ຽງການເກັບພາສີທີ່ອາດມີຂຶ້ນຂອງສະຫະ

ລັດຕໍ່ປັກກິ່ງນັ້ນ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຮຸນເຊນຂອງກຳປູເຈຍໄດ້ອ້າແຂນຕ້ອນຮັບເອົາການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແລະ

ການລົງທຶນຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ນຳໄປເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ໃສ່ການກໍ່ສ້າງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະການ

ປາບປາມການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງດັ່ງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກສະຫະລັດແລະປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ

ອື່ນໆທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໄປນັ້ນ.

ແຕ່ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງຈີນນັ້ນ ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດ ກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້

ຊ່ວຍທ່ານຮຸນເຊນກຳອຳນາດ ແບບຜະເດັດການ ເຂັ້ມງວດຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ. ນາຍົກລັດຖະ

ມົນຕີຮຸນເຊນສາມາດປົກຄອງໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງເອົາຫົວຊາຕໍ່ການລົງໂທດຂອງສະຫະລັດແລະ ບັນດາປະເທດໃນຢູໂຣບຍ້ອນການຫ້າມພັກກູ້ຊາດຊຶ່ງເປັນພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານຂອງກຳປູເຈຍ ແລະການປາບປາມອົງການຂ່າວທີ່ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ ກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້

ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີກາຍນີ້.

ແລະພວກຕ້ອງຕິກ່າວວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ຊື້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຂອງພະນົມເປັນ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນ

ຫາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດທີ່ໃຫ້ການໜຸນຫຼັງຕໍ່ການອ້າງກຳມະສິດ ຂອງປັກ

ກິ່ງໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ແລະຄັດຄ້ານ ທັງການເປັນເອກກະລາດຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະການ

ຮຽກຮ້ອງເອົາສິດປົກຄອງຕົນເອງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຂອງຮົງກົງ.

ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນການລົງທຶນຂອງຈີນໂຕ້ແຍ້ງໃນການກ່າວອ້າງ

ທີ່ວ່າ ປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ໃຊ້ເງິນຊື້ຄວາມຈົງຮັກພັກດີຂອງພະນົມເປັນ. ທ່ານກີ ເສຣີວັດ ຈາກສະ

ຖາບັນແຫ່ງຣາຊະອານາຈັກກຳປູເຈຍກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:

"ກຳປູເຈຍບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນຂອງຈີນ. ກຳປູເຈຍບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນຂອງປະເທດໃດໝົດ. ກຳປູເຈຍແມ່ນ

ກຳປູເຈຍ."

ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ຍັງມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກັງວົນຢູ່ວ່າການເປັນໜີ້ເປັນສິນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງ

ກຳປູເຈຍຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວກາງຕໍ່ອາໄສຈີນ ເພື່ອຫຼີກລ່ຽງບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດວິກິດການ ທາງດ້ານການເງິນ ຫຼັງຈາກການກໍ່ສ້າງທີ່ພວມຈະເລີນງອກງາມສິ້ນສຸດລົງແລ້ວ.

China's close alliance with Cambodia has been forged, in large part, with billions of dollars in aid and investment tied to Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, which provides developmental assistance around the world to strengthen trade ties and political influence. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and his government have welcomed this assistance, saying it comes without "strings attached" compared to western nations that link aid to democratic reforms. But VOA's Brian Padden reports that China's massive loans and investment in Cambodia come at a price.



In the Cambodian port city of Sihanoukville, construction continues on over 1,000 high-rise buildings that have broken ground since 2017, funded in large part by Chinese private investment.



With plans to open over 100 casinos, Chinese investors hope to convert this once quiet seaside resort area into a gambling destination for tourists to rival Macau and Las Vegas.



But local resentment is building over the number of Chinese workers being brought in to fill the higher-wage jobs. Chinese business owners say there are just not enough skilled workers in Cambodia.



Liao Shiyou, Chinese Business Owner:

"I am a boss. I prefer to use Cambodian labor. I don't want to recruit workers from China because it is more expensive."



The Chinese government is providing $4 billion in development assistance loans to improve Cambodia's infrastructure, expand its seaport, and build a new expressway between Sihanoukville and the capital, Phnom Penh.



The growth of over 160 Chinese owned manufacturing companies in the country has created an estimated 20,000 new jobs for Cambodians that pay about $8.00 a day, which is more than they would make working in the rice fields.



Ken Pheng, Garment Factory Worker:

"The work here and at home is not that different. At home the work was under the hot sun, but here is under the shade."



These mostly garment and furniture factories in Southeast Asia also help Chinese owned companies avoid possible U.S tariffs imposed on Beijing.



Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has welcomed Chinese aid and investment that does not link funding to democracy building and fighting corruption as assistance from the U.S. and western nations do.



But China's backing, human rights activists say, is helping Hun Sen tighten his authoritarian grip on power. The prime minister can rule without regard for U.S. and European sanctions imposed for banning the opposition National Rescue Party and cracking down on independent media ahead of his election victory last year.



And critics say it has bought Phnom Penh's support on regional security issues backing Beijing's claims to the South China Sea, and opposing both Taiwan's independence and Hong Kong's call for greater autonomy.



However, supporters of China's investment dispute any assertion that Beijing has purchased Phnom Penh's loyalty.



Ky Sereyvath, Royal Academy of Cambodia:

"Cambodia does not belong to China. Cambodia does not belong to any other country. Cambodia is Cambodia."



Still there are concerns that Cambodia's increasing debt will keep it dependent on China to avoid a financial crisis after the construction boom ends.