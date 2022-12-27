ໂຄງການຕ່າງໆທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຈາກ ຈີນ ຍິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ລະບົບເສດທະກິດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງໃນສຣີລັງກາ ພົບຄວາມລໍາບາກຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ

ໃນຊ່ວງ 15 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຈີນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ທຶນໂຄງການກໍ່ສ້າງພື້ນຖານໂຄງ ລ່າງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ໃນປະເທດສຣິລັງກາ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ລຸນຫຼັງການພັງທະລາຍລົງ ຂອງລະບົບເສດຖະກິດໃນປະເທດປີນີ້ ໄດ້ມີຄໍາຖາມຂຶ້ນມາວ່າໂຄງການຕ່າງໆ ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາໃນຖານະສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຄວາມຄິດລິເລີ້ມນຶ່ງແລວທາງນຶ່ງເສັ້ນທາງຂອງຈີນນັ້ນ ມີສ່ວນເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດວິກິດການຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ເປັນເກາະນ້ອຍໆ ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດອິນເດຍແຫ່ງນີ້ ຫຼື ບໍ່? ອັນຈານາ ພາສຣິຊາ (Anjana Pasricha) ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເມືອງທ່າກໍາປັ່ນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກ ຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຄລອມໂບ ແຫ່ງນີ້ຄວນ​ທີ່​ຈະກາຍມາເປັນສູນກາງທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດລະ ຫວ່າງປະເທດ. ແຕ່ໃນຄວາມເປັນຈິງແລ້ວມັນໄດ້ຖືກປະຖິ້ມໄປ. ໂຄງການທີ່​ຖືກກໍ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນ​ດັ່ງ​ກັບ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງຂອງ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ລິ​ເລີ່ມ ນຶ່ງແລວທາງນຶ່ງເສັ້ນທາງຂອງລັດຖະບານຈີນ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງປະເທດສຣີລັງກາ. ເວລານີ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບວິກິດການທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ ມັນຖືກພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າເປັນ “ໂຄງການຊ້າງເຜືອກ” ທີ່ເພີ້ມໜີ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕື່ມ.

ທ່ານ ອາຊັງກາ ອາເບຢາກູນາເຊກຣາ (Asanga Abeyagoonasekra), ນັກວິເຄາະທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະພູມສາດການເມືອງ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາ ອັງກິດຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ພວກທ່ານມີເມືອງທ່າກໍາປັ່ນ ເຊິ່ງຈະຕ້ອງເປັນທີ່ດຶງດູດໃຈຂອງນັກລົງທຶນ ສາກົນ, ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ມັນບໍ່ມີຮອດນັກລົງທຶນແຕ່ຜູ້ ດຽວ. ສະນັ້ນ, ໂຄງການຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຈຶ່ງມີຄໍາຖາມກ່ຽວກັບຮູບແບບຕ່າງໆຂອງ ລາຍໄດ້, ທີ່ບໍ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາຊຸກຍູ້ລະບົບເສດຖະກິດ.”

ໂຄງການຕ່າງໆຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການກວດກາເບິ່ງຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດເພາະ ວ່າ ສຣີລັງກາ ບໍ່ມີເງິນຕາຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ຈະນໍາເຂົ້າອາຫານ, ນໍ້າມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ ແລະຢາປົວພະຍາດໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້. ພາວະຕົກຕໍ່າຄັ້ງ​ຫາ​ຍະ​ນະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍຄົນຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນຄວາມທຸກຍາກ. ການດໍາລົງຊີວິດໃນຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງໄວວາ ສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນຕ້ອງການການ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານອາຫານ.

ວິກິດການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກຕໍາໜິຍ້ອນການບໍລິຫານລະບົບເສດຖະກິດທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະການລະບາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19. ແຕ່ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ເງິນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານໂດລາທີ່ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນໂຄງການທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຈາກ ຈີນ ຕ່າງໆ, ແຮງເຮັດໃຫ້ສຣີລັງກາພົບກັບຄວາມລໍາບາກເຂົ້າໄປອີກ. ມີການຄາດ ຄະເນວ່າສ່ວນແບ່ງເງິນກູ້ຂອງ ຈີນ ໃນ​ໜີ້ 40 ຕື້ໂດລາຂອງ ສຣີລັງກາ ແມ່ນລະຫວ່າງ 10 ຫາ 20 ເປີເຊັນ.

ທ່ານ ຮາສ ແພັນທ໌ (Harsh Pant), ຈາກມູນນິທິ Observer Research ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຈີນ ເປັນທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກສໍາລັບການກະກຽມການດໍາເນີນງານຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍມັກ​ຈະ​ປາ​ກົດ​ຜົນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ແພງກວ່າ​ທີ່ບອກເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນເອກະສານ. ຄວາມບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບຜົນທີ່ຈະຕາມມາໄລຍະຍາວຂອງ​ຊົນ​ຊັ້ນ​ການ​ເມືອງ ສ​ຣີ​ລັງ​ກາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສັ້ນ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຈາກ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ແນວນີ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ໜີ້ສິນຈາກ ຈີນ ຂອງ ສຣີລັງກາ ອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ານ​ຢັນ ປັກກິ່ງ ຍາກຂຶ້ນ. ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງສຣີລັງກາ ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ກໍາປັ່ນຂອງຈີນ ຈອດທຽບທ່າຢູ່ທ່າກໍາປັ່ນ ຮາມບານໂຕຕາ (Hambantota), ເຊິ່ງເປັນທ່າກໍາປັ່ນທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍເງິນກູ້ຢືມຈາກຈີນ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະມີການຄັດຄ້ານຈາກ ອິນເດຍ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ກໍຕາມ. ຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ນັ້ນແມ່ນກໍາປັ່ນທີ່ດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດ, ແຕ່ນັກວິເຄາະບາງຄົນກ່າວວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນເຮືອທີ່ໃຊ້ສໍາລັບສອດແນມ.

ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ ແຮງເພີ້ມຄວາມກັງວົນວ່າ ໂຄງການຕ່າງໆຂອງ ຈີນ ແມ່ນເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບຍຸດສະສາດຄວາມທະເຍີທະຍານຂອງພວກເຂົາ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດມະຫາສະໝຸດອິນເດຍ. ທ່າກໍາປັ່ນຮາມບານໂຕຕາ ຖືກເຊົ່າໂດຍ ຈີນ ຫຼັງຈາກປະເທດສຣີລັງກາບໍ່ສາມາດຈ່າຍເງິນກູ້ຢືມຄືນໃຫ້ແກ່ ຈີນ ໄດ້.

ທ່ານອາຊັງກາ ອາເບຢາກູນາເຊກຣາ, ກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ:

“ຈາກການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພົບວ່າ ມີການດໍາເນີນງານຫຼາຍ ກວ່າທາງດ້ານພົນລະເຮືອນໃນປະເທດສຣີລັງກາ, ມັນອາດຈະເປັນການດໍາເນີນ ງານທາງທະຫານທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດຈະນໍາສະເໜີໃນອະນາຄົດຕໍ່ໜ້າ ເຊັ່ນ ຈາກທ່າກໍາປັ່ນຮາມບານໂຕຕາ.”

ຈີນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການວິຈານດັ່ງກ່າວຢ່າງແຮງ, ເຊິ່ງໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງ ປະເທດຂອງຈີນ ທ່ານ ຊາວ ລີ້ຈຽນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານປັກກິ່ງ ບໍ່ເຄີຍສະແຫວງຫາຜົນປະໂຫຍດທາງການເມືອງໃດໆຈາກ ການລົງທຶນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດສຣີລັງກາ.

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ສຣີລັງກາຫວັງວ່າ ຈະຈັດການເຈລະຈາ ກ່ຽວກັບການປັບປຸງໂຄງ ສ້າງໜີ້ສິນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບ ຈີນ ຄືນໃໝ່, ເຊິ່ງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນຫຼາຍ​ຕໍ່ ການໄດ້ຮັບເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກກອງທຶນສາ​ກົນ ຫຼື IMF, ແລະດໍາເນີນການ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຟື້ນຟູລະບົບເສດຖະກິດຂອງປະເທດ.

During the past 15 years, China funded the construction of massive infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka. But after the country’s economy collapsed this year, there were questions whether these projects built as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative contributed to the crisis in the small Indian Ocean island country. Anjana Pasricha has a report.

This Chinese-funded Port City in Colombo was supposed to become an international business hub. But it is virtually deserted. Built as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, projects like these were meant to boost Sri Lanka’s economy. Now as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis ever, they are seen as “white elephant projects” - adding to its debt.

Asanga Abeyagoonasekera, Security and geopolitics analyst, male in English, Skype

“You have the Colombo Port City where there are supposed to attract international investors. That has not happened. There is not a single investor right now. So, all these projects has a question on revenue models, there’s no revenue pumping into the economy.”

The Chinese projects came under scrutiny as Sri Lanka ran out of foreign exchange to import food, fuel and medicines earlier this year. The catastrophic downturn has pushed many into poverty. Living standards have plummeted. Millions need food assistance.

The crisis is blamed on economic mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But analysts say the billions of dollars spent on the Chinese-funded projects deepened Sri Lanka’s woes. Estimates are that the share of Chinese loans in Sri Lanka’s $40 billion debt range from 10 to 20%.

Harsh Pant, Observer Research Foundation, male in English

“China is known for working out arrangements that often turn out much costlier than just looking at the paper would tell you. // The inability of the Sri Lankan political class to understand the long-term consequences of the kind of short-term gains that they were making from China has allowed this to happen.”

Sri Lanka’s debt to China could make it harder to push back against Beijing. In August, Sri Lankan authorities allowed a Chinese ship to dock at Hambantota - a port built with Chinese loans - despite objections by India and the United States. China said it was a scientific research ship, but some analysts said it was a surveillance vessel.

The incident reinforced worries that the Chinese projects are linked to its strategic ambitions in the Indian Ocean. The Hambantota port was leased to China after Sri Lanka could not pay back the loans.

Asanga Abeyagoonasekera, Security and geopolitics analyst, male in English, Skype

“From my findings I found that there is more than a civil operation in Sri Lanka, there could be a military operation that they would introduce in the future such as from Hambantota.”

China strongly rejects such criticism. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said last month that Beijing has never sought any political interests from its investments in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka now hopes to hold early talks with China on restructuring its debt, which are crucial to securing a bailout from the International Monetary Fund and starting an economic revival.