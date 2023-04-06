ບັນດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ຈີນທີ່ບອກວ່າ​ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ຄວນ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄຊ ອິງ​-ເຫວີນ ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຈາກ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ພັກ 17 ຄົນໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ​ແຄວິນ ແມັກ​ຄາ​ທີ ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມການ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສ່ວນ​ໂຕ ​ກັບ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄຊຢູ່​ທີ່​ຫໍ​ສະ​ໝຸດ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໂຣໂນ​ລ ເຣ​ກັນ ແລະ​ຫໍ​ພິ​ພິດ​ທະ​ພັນ ໃນເຂດ Simi Valley ລັດ ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ.

​ຫ​ລາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ກ່ອນ ແຫລ່ງ​ຂ່າວ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ Punchbowl News ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ທ່ານນ​າງ​ໄຊຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອີ ​ແມ​ລ ​ທີ່ສະ​ແດງຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ເຊິງ ແລະຄັດ​ຄ້ານຢ່າງ ​ແຂງຂັນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຄືອນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.”

“​ທາງຝ່າຍ​ຈີນ​ໄດ້ຄັດ​ຄ້ານທຸກ​ຮູບ​ແບບຂອງ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ທາງ​ການ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ນຳໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ໃດໆ ຫລື​ຢັ້ງ​ຢືນ​ສາ​ເຫດ ແລະ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ ​ໃນ​ທຸກ​ຮູບ​ແບບ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ຂອງ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກັບພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ” ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ໂດຍທ່ານຫ​ລີ ຊຽງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພິ​ສູດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສ​າ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ ໃນ​ອີ​ແມ​ລ ທີ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໂດຍ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ ​ໃນ​ແຜນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

U.S. lawmakers Wednesday dismissed a warning from the Chinese Embassy that they should not meet with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, who is visiting California.

A bipartisan group of 17 lawmakers accompanied Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for a private meeting with Tsai at the Ronald Regan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California.

Hours before, U.S. news outlet Punchbowl News reported some of the lawmakers meeting with Tsai also received emails expressing “China's deep concern and firm opposition to this possible move.”

“The Chinese side strongly opposes any form of official interaction between the U.S. and Taiwan, strongly opposes any visit to the U.S. by the leader of the Taiwan authorities regardless of the rationale or pretext, and strongly opposes all forms of contact of the U.S. officials with the Taiwan authorities,” wrote Li Xiang, identified as a counsellor at the embassy, in an email obtained by VOA.

Lawmakers said there would be no change in their plans.