ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນ ຕໍ່ການເຕືອນຈາກສະຖານທູດຈີນທີ່ບອກວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄວນພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທ່ານນາງໄຊ ອິງ-ເຫວີນ ທີ່ກຳລັງຢ້ຽມຢາມລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຈາກທັງສອງພັກ 17 ຄົນໄດ້ຕິດຕາມປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານແຄວິນ ແມັກຄາທີ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປະຊຸມສ່ວນໂຕ ກັບ ທ່ານນາງໄຊຢູ່ທີ່ຫໍສະໝຸດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຣໂນລ ເຣກັນ ແລະຫໍພິພິດທະພັນ ໃນເຂດ Simi Valley ລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ.
ຫລາຍຊົ່ວໂມງກ່ອນ ແຫລ່ງຂ່າວສະຫະລັດ Punchbowl News ໄດ້ລາຍງານບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ພົບປະກັບທ່ານນາງໄຊຍັງໄດ້ຮັບອີ ແມລ ທີ່ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ຂອງຈີນຢ່າງເລິກເຊິງ ແລະຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງ ແຂງຂັນຕໍ່ການເຄືອນໄຫວທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ດັ່ງກ່າວ.”
“ທາງຝ່າຍຈີນໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານທຸກຮູບແບບຂອງການພົວພັນທາງການ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມຢ່າງແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ຕໍ່ການຢ້ຽມຢາມສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍຜູ້ນຳໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ບໍ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບເຫດຜົນໃດໆ ຫລືຢັ້ງຢືນສາເຫດ ແລະຄັດຄ້ານຢ່າງແຮງ ໃນທຸກຮູບແບບທັງໝົດ ຂອງການຕິດຕໍ່ຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ” ທີ່ຂຽນໂດຍທ່ານຫລີ ຊຽງ ທີ່ໄດ້ພິສູດວ່າເປັນທີ່ປຶກສາຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ສະຖານທູດ ໃນອີແມລ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໂດຍ ວີໂອເອ.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາກ່າວວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ໃນແຜນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
U.S. lawmakers Wednesday dismissed a warning from the Chinese Embassy that they should not meet with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, who is visiting California.
A bipartisan group of 17 lawmakers accompanied Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for a private meeting with Tsai at the Ronald Regan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California.
Hours before, U.S. news outlet Punchbowl News reported some of the lawmakers meeting with Tsai also received emails expressing “China's deep concern and firm opposition to this possible move.”
“The Chinese side strongly opposes any form of official interaction between the U.S. and Taiwan, strongly opposes any visit to the U.S. by the leader of the Taiwan authorities regardless of the rationale or pretext, and strongly opposes all forms of contact of the U.S. officials with the Taiwan authorities,” wrote Li Xiang, identified as a counsellor at the embassy, in an email obtained by VOA.
Lawmakers said there would be no change in their plans.