ກອງ​ທັບ​ຈີນ ກ່າວ​ໃນມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ທຳ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ​ແລະ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ​ເກາະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ້.

ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ປົດ​ປ່ອຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຈີນ​ກ່າວ ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ ເຫວ​ໂບ ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ຝຶກ​ຊ້ອມ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ດຳ​ນ້ຳ ແລະ​ຈູ່​ໂຈມ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ.

ກອງ​ທັບ​ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລແລະ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດແບບ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ໃກ້ໆ​ກັບ​ເກາະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແນນ​ຊີ ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ​ ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເກາະ​ດອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຈະ ໃນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ໄທ​ເປ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ ຂອ​ງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ໂດຍ​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ “ຕໍ່​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້​າຍ​ແຮງ.”

ການ​ເດີນ​ທາ​ງ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຈີນ ຊຶ່ງ​ຖື​ວ່າ​ໝູ່​ເກາະ​ດອນ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້​ເປັນ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ຂ້າມ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ໄທ​ເປ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ທັງ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກັບ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ທ່ານ​ຫວູ ຈ້ຽນ (Wu Qian) ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ການ​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ທາງ​ອອນ​ລາຍ​ນ໌​ວ່າ “ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ເວ​ລານີ້ ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ແລ​ະ​ກໍ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ການ​ລິ​ເລີ້​ມ​ຈາກຝ່າຍສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຢ່າງ​ສິ້ນ​ເຊີງ ແລະ​ຝ່າຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໂດຍ​ເຕັມ​ແລະ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.”

ທ່ານ​ຫວູ​ຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ຜົນ​ສະ​ຫລຸບ​ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ແຕກ​ຫັກລົງ​ໄດ້ ແລະ​ການ​ສື່​ສານ​ຄົມ​ມະ​ນາ​ຄົມ​ຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ໃຈ.”

ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 4 ມື້​ແບບ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ​ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ໝາຍ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້.

ມີ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ​ປະ​ມານ 10 ລຳ​ຈາກແຕ່​ລະ​ຝ່າຍ ທັງ​ຈີນ​ແລະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ເສັ້ນ​ກັນ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ດີ ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ.

​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ ເຮືອ​ບິນ ແລະ​ໂດ​ຣນ​ຂອງ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຝຶກ​ຊ້ອມ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕໍ່​ເກາະ ແລະ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ​ຂອງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ. ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ​ແລະ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ ເພື່ອ​ທຳ​ການ​ຮັບ​ມື “ຢ່າງ​ເໝາະ​ສົມ.”

ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ເຂດ ຜູ້​ປະ​ສານ​ງານ​ດ້ານ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ດ້ານ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທາງ​ທ​ະ​ເລ ໃນ​ມື້​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ແລ້ວ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ປະ​ນາມ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ກິ​ລິ​ຍາ​ເກີນ​ໄປ​ໂພດ​ແບບ​ຂາດ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ.

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's military said on Monday it is continuing drills in the seas and skies around Taiwan on Monday.

The Eastern Theater Command of China's People's Liberation Army said on social media Weibo that it will practice conducting anti-submarine attacks and sea raids.

The military has carried out an unprecedented set of naval and air force drills in areas near Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

China's defense ministry on Monday defended its shelving of military talks with the United States in protest of Pelosi's visit to Taipei last week, warning that Washington must bear "serious consequences."

Pelosi's visit last week infuriated China, which regards the self-ruled island as its own and responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, as well as ditching some lines of dialogue with Washington.

"The current tense situation in the Taiwan Strait is entirely provoked and created by the U.S. side on its own initiative, and the U.S. side must bear full responsibility and

serious consequences for this," defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian said in an online post.

"The bottom line cannot be broken, and communication requires sincerity," Wu said.

Four days of unprecedented drills had been scheduled to end on Sunday.

About 10 warships each from China and Taiwan maneuvered at close quarters around the unofficial median line buffer on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation who is involved with security planning.

The island's defense ministry said Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones had simulated attacks on the island and its navy. It said it had sent aircraft and ships to react "appropriately."

China called off formal talks involving theatre-level commands, defense policy co-ordination and military maritime consultations on Friday as Pelosi left the region.

Pentagon, State Department and White House officials condemned the move, describing it as an irresponsible overreaction.

China's cutting of some of its few communication links with the U.S. military raises the risk of an accidental escalation over Taiwan at a critical moment, according to security analysts and diplomats.

One U.S. official noted that Chinese officials had not responded to calls from senior Pentagon officials amid the tensions last week, but that they did not see this as a formal severing of ties with senior figures, such as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Asked directly about those reports, defense ministry spokesman Wu said, "China's relevant countermeasures are a necessary warning to the provocations of the United States and Taiwan, and a legitimate defense of national sovereignty and security".