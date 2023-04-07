ບັນດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຕື​ອນ​ຈ​າກ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ຈີນວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ຄວນ​ພົບ​ປະ ​ກັບປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄຊ ອິງ​-ເຫວີນ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ ພັກ​ຄອມ​ມິວ​ນິ​ສ​ຈີນ ບໍ່​ມີ​ອຳນາດ​ຢັບ​ຢັ້ງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ.

“ໂດຍ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄຊ ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຕາ​ງ​ໜ້າ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳທ່ານ​ແມັກ​ຄາ​ທີ ​ຢືນ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ການ​ຕຳ​ນິ​ຂອງ CCP” ທີ່​ ສ​ະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ​ທ່ານ​ໄມ ກາ​ລາ​ເຮີ ປະ​ທານ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການດ້ານ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ກັບ​ຈີນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​.

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່. ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ເພື່ອນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ຢູ່​ໃນໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ທີ່ເສ​ລີ​ ແລະເປັນປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເວ​ລາ​ໃດ​ທີ່ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ CCP ທີ່​ຈະ​ປ່ຽນ​ໂລກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສູ່​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ສະ​ພາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນີ້” ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກາ​ລາ​ເຮີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

​ກຸ່ມທີ່​ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ​ສອງ​ພັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສ​ະ​ພາ 18 ຄົນ​ໄດ້ ຕິ​ດ​ຕາມ​ທ່ານ​ແມັກ​ຄາ​ທີ ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ ​ກັບທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄຊ ທີ່​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ຫໍ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ແລະພິ​ພິດ​ຕະ​ພັນປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ ໂຣໂນ​ລ ຣີແ​ກັນ ໃນ ເຂດ Simi Valley ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ.

​ຫລາ​ຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານັ້ນ ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າ​ວ​ Punchbowl News ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານວ່າ ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ທີ່​ພົບ​ປະກັ​ບ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄຊ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອີ​ແມ​ລ “ທີ່​ຈີນ​ມີຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ເຊິງ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມຢ່າງ​ແຂງ​ຂັນ​ຕໍ່​ກ​ານ​ເຄື່ອ​ນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້.”

“​ທາງຝ່າຍ​ຈີນ​ໄດ້ຄັດ​ຄ້ານທຸກ​ຮູບ​ແບບຂອງ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ທາງ​ການ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ນຳໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ໃດໆ ຫລື​ຢັ້ງ​ຢືນ​ສາ​ເຫດ ແລະ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ ​ໃນ​ທຸກ​ຮູບ​ແບບ​ ຂອງ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກັບພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ” ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ໂດຍທ່ານຫ​ລີ ຊຽງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພິ​ສູດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສ​າ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດຈີນ ໃນ​ອີ​ແມ​ລ ທີ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໂດຍວີ​ໂອ​ເອ. ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາຊິກ ​ສະ​ພາ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ ​ໃນ​ແຜນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ຈີນ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ແມ່ນ​ແຂວງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ. ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄຊ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຈາກ​ພາຍນອກ” ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຢຸດ​ຢັ້ງ​ ​ເກາະ​ດອນທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງຕົນ​ເອງ​ ຈາກ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ໂລກ. ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ແຜ​ນ​ການ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

U.S. lawmakers dismissed warnings from the Chinese Embassy they should not have met with Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, saying Thursday the Chinese Communist Party does not have a veto over congressional meetings.



“By meeting with President Tsai, our bipartisan delegation [led by Speaker McCarthy] is standing up to the bullies in the CCP,” Rep. Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition with China, told VOA in a statement.



“We will not be intimidated. We support our friends in the free and democratic Taiwan. We're going to keep saying that whenever we have the opportunity and the bipartisan members of the Select Committee on the CCP will turn our word to action this Congress,” Gallagher said.



A bipartisan group of 18 lawmakers accompanied McCarthy at the meetings with Tsai held Wednesday at the Ronald Regan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California.



Hours earlier, U.S. media outlet Punchbowl News reported some of the lawmakers meeting with Tsai also received emails expressing “China's deep concern and firm opposition to this possible move.”



“The Chinese side strongly opposes any form of official interaction between the U.S. and Taiwan, strongly opposes any visit to the U.S. by the leader of the Taiwan authorities regardless of the rationale or pretext, and strongly opposes all forms of contact of the U.S. officials with the Taiwan authorities,” wrote Li Xiang, identified as a counsellor at the Chinese Embassy, in an email obtained by VOA.



China considers Taiwan a breakaway province. President Tsai has said “external pressure” will not stop the self-ruled island from engaging with the world. Lawmakers said there would be no change in their plans.

