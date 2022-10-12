ບົດລາຍງານໃໝ່ເຕືອນວ່າ ຈີນ ໄດ້ເປີດສູນບໍລິການຕໍາຫຼວດຫຼາຍສິບແຫ່ງໃນເມືອງຕ່າງໆຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ, ເຊິ່ງບາງແຫ່ງດໍາເນີນການຂູ່ເອົາເງິນຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສໃນຄະດີອາຍາ ໃນການສົ່ງກັບຄືນປະເທດ ເພື່ອປະເຊີນກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ເຊິ່ງເປັນການລະເມີດກົດໝາຍສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນທີ່ຍອມຮັບຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ດັ່ງທີ່ ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈເວລ (Henry Ridgwell) ລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ, ບາງຄົນມີຄວາມກັງວົນວ່າ ເປົ້າໝາຍອາດຈະເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ເຫັນດີທາງດ້ານການເມືອງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ. ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພາບວີດີໂອທີ່ຜະລິດຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2020 ໂດຍ ສໍານັກງານໄອຍະການຂອງເມືອງ ລີຊຸຍ (Lishui) ໃນປະເທດ ຈີນ, ສະມາຄົມຊາວຈີນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດສະເປນ ໄດ້ຕິດຕາມຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສທີ່ທາງການຕ້ອງການໂຕ ເນື່ອງຈາກເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ‘ສູນບໍລິການຕໍາຫຼວດຕ່າງປະເທດ’ ແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງມາດຣີດ, ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກສອບຖາມທາງໄກໂດຍຕໍາຫຼວດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ຈີນ. ເຊິ່ງນັ່ງຢູ່ທາງຂ້າງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນໂຕແທນຂອງຄອບຄົວຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ. ວີດີໂອຂອງໄອຍະການເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ຜູ້ຕ້ອງຫາຖືກ ‘ເກ້ຍກ່ອມ’ ໃຫ້ກັບເມືອປະເຊີນກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດ.

ທ່ານນາງລໍຣາ ຮາດທ໌ (Laura Harth), ຜູ້ຮ່ວມຂຽນບົດລາຍງານຈາກກຸ່ມປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Safeguard Defenders ກ່າວວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນຍຸດທະສາດທີ່ສ້າງຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກອັນໃໝ່.

ທ່ານນາງລໍຣາ ຮາດທ໌, ຜູ້ຮ່ວມຂຽນບົດລາຍງານ ຈາກກຸ່ມ Safeguard Defenders ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ໂດຍພຶ້ນຖານແລ້ວ ໝາຍເຖິງການຂົ່ມຂູ່, ລົບກວນສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວ ແລະຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ສໍາລັບການຮ້ອງວ່າ ລົບໜີ, ຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ອາໄສ ຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ, ‘ໂດຍສະໝັກໃຈ,’ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຂົາຮ້ອງມັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ກັບຄືນເມືອປະເທດ ຈີນ.”

ສະເປນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນວ່າ ກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທາງການຂອງ ຈີນ ເວົ້າໂອ້ອວດວ່າ ລະຫວ່າງເດືອນເມສາ ປີ 2021 ຫາເດືອນກໍລະກົດ ປີ 2022, ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ເກ້ຍກ່ອມຈິດໃຈຄົນສັນຊາດຈີນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 230 ພັນຄົນ ເຊິ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ໃຫ້ກັບຄືນເມືອປະເຊີນກັບການດໍາເນີນຄະດີທາງອາຍາ.

ໃນບົດລາຍງານເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ຈີນ ໄດ້ເປີດສູນບໍລິການຕໍາຫຼວດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 54 ແຫ່ງຢູ່ໃນ 5 ທະວີບ, ອີງຕາມເອກະສານທາງການທີ່ສາມາດນໍາໃຊ້ແບບອິດສະຫຼະໄດ້. ສາມແຫ່ງແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດ ລວມເຖິງທີ່ຢູ່ ຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ. ການດໍາເນີນງານທາງດ້ານທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບລັດຖະບານ ຈີນ, ພ້ອມນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາກໍປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ສໍາພາດກັບ VOA.

ຊຸມຊົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຊາວຈີນ ບອກກັບ VOA ວ່າພວກເຂົາບໍ່ຮູ້ຫຍັງກ່ຽວກັບສູນກາງຕໍາຫຼວດຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດເລີຍ, ແລະກໍບໍ່ຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ສໍາພາດຜ່ານກ້ອງນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານນາງລໍຣາ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ລະບອບການປົກຄອງທີ່ຜະເດັດການຂອງຈີນ ເຮັດແບບບໍ່ເກງໃຈຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນການປະຕິບັດງານທີ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍແບບຜິດກົດໝາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໄປທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະກໍປະຕິບັດແບບບໍ່ປິດບັງໃຫ້ດີເລີຍ. ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ມີຄວາມກັງວົນເທົ່າໆກັນກໍຄື ຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕເບິ່ງຄືວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ ຫຼືມີຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ກໍາລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວກັບການລະເມີດອໍານາດອະທິປະໄຕຂອງດິນແດນຕົນ ຢູ່ໃນຜືນແຜ່ນດິນຂອງຕົນ.”

ລັດຖະບານຂອງສະຫະລາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດບອກກັບ VOA ວ່າ ‘ການດໍາເນີນງານໃດໆຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນຂອງສະຫະລາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດ ຈະຕ້ອງປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດໝາຍຂອງສະຫະລາດຊະອານາອັງກິດ,’ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການຢືນຢັນວ່າ ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ຫຼືບໍ່.

ທ່ານຟິນ ຫຼົວ (Finn Lau) ຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງພັກຄອມມູນິສຈີນດີ, ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ນໍາການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານປັກກິ່ງຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ ເມື່ອປີ 2019, ລາວຖືກຕິດຕາມຊອກຫາ ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕໍາຫຼວດ, ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ລາວໜີອອກມາປະເທດອັງກິດ.

ຈາກນັ້ນໃນປີ 2020, ລາວໄດ້ຖືກໂຈມຕີໂດຍຄົນສາມຄົນທີ່ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ຢູ່ໃນຖະໜົນໃກ້ກັບທາງເມືອເຮືອນຂອງລາວ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ, ເຊິ່ງລາວໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດຖະບານຈີນ.

ທ່ານຟິນ ຫຼົວ, ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອສິດທິຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ປອດໄພ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ ຈັກໜ້ອຍເລີຍ, ໂດຍສະເພາະ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຖືກໂຈມຕີທາງຮ່າງກາຍ ຫຼືເກືອບຕາຍຢູ່ໃນລອນດອນ. ເນື່ອງຈາກ, ມັນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີທີ່ພວກເຮົາປະຊາຊົນຊາວຈີນ ແລະຊາວຮົງກົງ ຖືກຕິດຕາມ ແລະລົບກວນໂດຍພັກຄອມມູນິສຈີນ ໃນຫຼາຍເຫດການທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ.”

ຢູ່ໃນອີເມລທີ່ຂຽນເຖິງ VOA, ສະຖານທູດຈີນທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນກ່າວວ່າ ບົດລາຍງານຂອງກຸ່ມ Safeguard Defenders ແມ່ນເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍ ‘ການສວຍ ໂອກາດ ແລະຄວາມຂີ້ຕົວະ,’ ພ້ອມທັງກ່າວເສີມວ່າ ຈີນ ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ອໍານາດອະທິປະໄຕທາງກົດໝາຍຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນສົມບູນ.

ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈເວລ, ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ກ່າວວ່າ:

ຜູ້ຂຽນບົດລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ ສູນກາງບໍລິການຕໍາຫຼວດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເຮັດວຽກດີສຸດກໍຄື ຊ່ວຍຊາວຈີນພັດຖິ່ນ ແລະນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຈີນ ດ້ວຍບັນຫາຕ່າງໆໃນແຕ່ລະມື້. ແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ຊຸດໂຊມທີ່ສຸດກໍຄື ພວກເຂົາຄືສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງເຄືອຂ່າຍທີ່ຊັບຊ້ອນລະດັບໂລກ ສໍາລັບການສອດແນມ ແລະຄວບຄຸມເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ພັກຄອມມູນິສໄປໄກເກີນກວ່າຂອບເຂດເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງຈີນ.

A new report warns that in cities worldwide, China has opened dozens of ‘overseas police service centers’ - some of which blackmail criminal suspects into returning home to face charges — in breach of globally accepted extradition laws. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, some fear the networks could target political dissidents as well.

A video produced in 2020 by the Lishui City prosecutor’s office in China. Local Chinese associations in Spain have tracked down a suspect wanted for environmental pollution back home.

At a so-called ‘overseas police service center’ in Madrid, he is questioned remotely by police in China. Sitting alongside them is a representative of the suspect’s family. The prosecutor’s video says the suspect was ‘persuaded’ to return home to face charges.

It is a disturbing new tactic, says Laura Harth, a co-author of the report from the human rights group Safeguard Defenders.

Laura Harth, Safeguard Defenders Report Co-author, Skype

“Which basically means threatening, harassing family members and relatives back home to have the so-called fugitive — the person abroad — ‘voluntarily,’ as they call it, return to China.”

Spain confirmed it is investigating the incident.

Chinese authorities boast that between April 2021 and July 2022 they 'persuaded’ over 230-thousand Chinese nationals — mostly living in Southeast Asia — to return home to face criminal proceedings.

The report says China has opened at least 54 police service centers on five continents – according to freely available official documents. Three are listed in Britain – including this address in north London. The businesses operating here denied any links to the Chinese government. They declined an interview with VOA.

Most of the local Chinese community told VOA they did not know about the overseas police centers and did not want to be interviewed on camera.

Laura Harth, Safeguard Defenders Report Co-author, Skype

“The Chinese regime is becoming increasingly brazen, its institutions increasingly brazen in pursuing these illegal means across the globe and not even hiding it very well. Equally worrying is the fact that democratic governments are apparently not very aware or even concerned about this happening on their soil in violation of their territorial sovereignty.”

The British government told VOA that ‘any foreign country operating on U.K. soil must abide by U.K. law’ – but did not confirm whether it was investigating.

Finn Lau knows well the long reach of the Chinese Communist Party. As a leader of the 2019 Hong Kong protests against Beijing, he was sought by police – and fled to Britain.

Then in 2020, on a street close to his London home, he was attacked by three masked men – who he is convinced were working for the Chinese government.

Finn Lau, Hong Kong Rights Activist

“I don’t really feel safe in London, especially after the physical or near-death assault in London. Because, well, for years we have many Chinese and Hong Kong dissidents being followed or hassled by the Chinese Communist Party by different means.”

In an email to VOA, the Chinese embassy in London said the Safeguard Defenders report ‘is rife with speculation and lies’ – adding that China fully respects judicial sovereignty.

Henry Ridgwell, VOA News

The report authors say that at best, these police service centers help Chinese diaspora and tourists with everyday problems. But at worst, they could be part of a complex global web of surveillance and control — allowing the Communist Party to reach far beyond China’s borders.