ຈີນໄດ້ປະກາດແຜນການຈັດລະບົບໃໝ່ກະຊວງວິທະຍາສາດແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງຕົນ ທ່າມກາງການດຳເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາຂອງສະຫະລັດທີ່ຈະຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບການເຂົ້າເຖິງເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ກ້າວໜ້າທັນສະໄໝຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວແມ່ນເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ອາດສາມາດນຳໃຊ້ທາງດ້ານທະຫານໄດ້.
“ທ່າມກາງການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບສະຖານະການທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດ ແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ພ້ອມທັງການຄວບຄຸມແລະກົດຂີ່ຈາກພາຍນອກ ມັນຈຶ່ງຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງ …. ເລັ່ງລັດເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸການເພິ່ງພາແລະການປັບປຸງຕົນເອງ ທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃນລະດັບສູງ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງສະພາທີ່ປຶກສາ ຫຼືຄະນະລັດຖະບານຈີນ, ໃນແຜນການທີ່ນຳສະເໜີຕໍ່ສະພາປະຊາຊົນແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້.
ການປະກາດດັ່ງກ່າວມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກປະທານປະເທດ ສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມປຶກສາຫາລືທາງດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງປະຊາຊົນຈກີນ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 6 ມີນານີ້ວ່າ “ບັນດາປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ນຳພາໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດແຜນການຄວບຄຸມ ປິດລ້ອມ ແລະກົດຂີ່ຮອບດ້ານ ຕໍ່ພວກເຮົາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນ ບັນຫາທ້າທາຍທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນຕໍ່ການພັດທະນາປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ສະຫະລັດແລະລີທົວເນຍໄດ້ເປີດການເຈລະຈາ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 7 ມີນາ ເພື່ອຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບການຕໍ່ຕ້ານອິດທິພົນຂອງຈີນ.
ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ຮຽກຮ້ອງມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານແລ້ວ ໃຫ້ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການເພິ່ງພາຕົນເອງໃນດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີແລະສືບຕໍ່ດຳເນີນບົດບາດໃນຖານະມະຫາອຳນາດທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງໂລກ. ເມື່ອ ເດືອນຕຸລາປີ 2020 ຈີນໄດ້ຕັ້ງເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ຈະເພິ່ງພາຕົນເອງທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ພາຍໃນເວລາ 15 ປີ.
China has announced a plan to reorganize its Ministry of Science and Technology in the face of U.S.-led efforts to restrict Beijing’s access to advanced technologies, especially those with potential military applications.
“Facing the severe situation of international scientific and technological competition as well as external containment and suppression, it is necessary to ... accelerate the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement,” said the State Council, China's Cabinet, in a reform plan submitted to the National People's Congress (NPC) last week according to Reuters. [[ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-restructure-sci-tech-ministry-reach-self-reliance-faster-state-media-2023-03-07/ ]]
The announcement came after Chinese President Xi Jinping told the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on March 6 that “Western countries led by the U.S. have implemented comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression against us, bringing unprecedented severe challenges to our country's development.” The U.S. and Lithuania held talks [[ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-lithuania-in-talks-aimed-at-china/6995181.html ]] on March 7 to discuss countering China’s influence.
Xi has long urged his nation to strengthen its self-reliance in science and technology and pursue a role as a global tech power. [[ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-stresses-need-tech-reliance-firms-should-lead-innovation-2023-03-05/ ]] In October 2020, China set a goal [[ http://20th.cpcnews.cn/english/n101/2022/1022/c111-836.html ]] to be self-reliant in technology within 15 years.
According to the latest reform plan, the Ministry of Science and Technology will be "slimmed down" and will no longer participate in the review and management of specific scientific research projects. Management responsibilities such as organizing and formulating high-tech development and industrialization plans and policies will be assigned to other ministries and commissions.