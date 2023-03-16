ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ແຜນ​ການ​ຈັດ​ລະ​ບົບ​ໃໝ່​ກະ​ຊວງວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ແລະ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດທີ່​ຈະ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຮັດ​ແຄບ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ທີ່​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ທັນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ຂອງ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ແລ້ວ​ແມ່ນ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ສາ​ມາດ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ທະ​ຫານ​ໄດ້.

“ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ ​ແລະ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ແລະ​ກົດ​ຂີ່​ຈາກ​ພາຍນອກ ມັນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະຕ້ອງ …. ​ເລັ່ງ​ລັດເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ການ​ເພິ່ງ​ພາ​ແລະ​ການ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ແລະ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ ຫຼືຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈີນ, ໃນ​ແຜນ​ການ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ພາ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ້.

ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ ສີ ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຈ​ກີນ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 6 ມີ​ນານີ້​ວ່າ “ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ແຜນ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ ປິດ​ລ້ອມ ແລະ​ກົດ​ຂີ່ຮອບ​ດ້ານ ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນຕໍ່​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແລະ​ລີ​ທົວ​ເນຍ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ມີ​ນາ ເພື່ອ​ຫາ​ລື​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ.

ທ່ານ​ສີ ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ແລ້ວ ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ກາ​ນເພິ່ງ​ພາ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ແລະ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີແລະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ບົດ​ບາດໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ມະ​ຫາ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ. ເມື່ອ​ ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ປີ 2020 ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍທີ່​ຈະ​ເພິ່ງ​ພາ​ຕົນ​ເອງທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ 15 ປີ.

China has announced a plan to reorganize its Ministry of Science and Technology in the face of U.S.-led efforts to restrict Beijing’s access to advanced technologies, especially those with potential military applications.

“Facing the severe situation of international scientific and technological competition as well as external containment and suppression, it is necessary to ... accelerate the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement,” said the State Council, China's Cabinet, in a reform plan submitted to the National People's Congress (NPC) last week according to Reuters. [[ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-restructure-sci-tech-ministry-reach-self-reliance-faster-state-media-2023-03-07/ ]]

The announcement came after Chinese President Xi Jinping told the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on March 6 that “Western countries led by the U.S. have implemented comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression against us, bringing unprecedented severe challenges to our country's development.” The U.S. and Lithuania held talks [[ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-lithuania-in-talks-aimed-at-china/6995181.html ]] on March 7 to discuss countering China’s influence.

Xi has long urged his nation to strengthen its self-reliance in science and technology and pursue a role as a global tech power. [[ https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-stresses-need-tech-reliance-firms-should-lead-innovation-2023-03-05/ ]] In October 2020, China set a goal [[ http://20th.cpcnews.cn/english/n101/2022/1022/c111-836.html ]] to be self-reliant in technology within 15 years.

According to the latest reform plan, the Ministry of Science and Technology will be "slimmed down" and will no longer participate in the review and management of specific scientific research projects. Management responsibilities such as organizing and formulating high-tech development and industrialization plans and policies will be assigned to other ministries and commissions.