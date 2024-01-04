ຈີນ ເພີ້ມທະວີຄວາມພະຍາມ ໃນການຂົ່ມຂູ່ ກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ

ຈີນ ກຳລັງເພີ້ມການກົດດັນຕໍ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກ່ອນໜ້າການແຂ່ງຂັນເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ ແລະສະມາຊິກສະພາ ທີ່ຮ້ອນແຮງ ຂອງເກາະແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃນວັນທີ 13 ມັງກອນ ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ດ້ວຍຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ແຮງຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບການເຕົ້າໂຮມຊາດກັບຈີນນັ້ນ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຫລີກລ່ຽງບໍ່ໄດ້ ແລະດຳເນີນການຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະຫານ ໃນພື້ນທີ່ອ້ອມຮອບໄຕ້ຫວັນ.

ນັກວິເຄາະບາງຄົນກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງຈີນ ເພື່ອທະວີການກົດດັນຕໍ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງກົນລະຍຸດ ທີ່ມີມາຍາວນານຂອງປັກກິ່ງ. “ໂດຍທຸກການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແລະທຸກຊ່ວງເວລາລະຫວ່າງການເລືອກຕັງນັ້ນ ປັກກິ່ງ ໃຊ້ທັງວິທີເອົາ​ຂອງ​ອ່ອຍ ແລະ​ໃຊ້ໄມ້​ທຸບ ປະສົມປະສານກັນ ເພື່ອອອຍ ແລະບີບບັງຄັບປະຊາຊົນໄຕ້ຫວັນ” ທ່ານ ເຈ ໄມໂກລ ໂຄລ ທີ່ປຶກສາອະວຸໂສຢູ່ທີ່ ສະຖາບັນຣີພັບບລີກັນສາກົນ ກ່ຽວກັບການຕ້ານອິດທິພົນຂອງຜະເດັດການຕ່າງປະ ເທດ ຢູ່ໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນບົດຂຽນຄຳຕອບ ຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ.

ໃນທັດສະນະຂອງທ່ານ ປັກກິ່ງຈະປັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຂອງຍຸດທະສາດຕ່າງໆຂອງຕົນເພື່ອໃຫ້ເໝາະສົມກັບສະພາບການຢູ່ໃນໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ທ່ານໂຄລ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ໂດຍຄຳເວົ້າຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ສະໝັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ວ່າ ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃຫ້ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານຫລາຍ ຈິງ-ເຕ ຂອງພັກປະຊາທິປະໄຕຫົວກ້າວໜ້າ ທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ເທົ່າກັບວ່າ ເປັນການລົງຄະແນນໃຫ້ແກ່ສົງຄາມ, ມັນບໍ່ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ແປກເລີຍ ທີ່ປັກກິ່ງຈະຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງ ດ້ວຍການຢ້ຳເຕືອນ ທີ່ເຫັນໄດ້ເຖິງສິ່ງທີ່ຕົນສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ ແບບພະລັງງານເຄືອນທີ່.”

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ໃນ​ວັນປີໃໝ່ຂອງທ່ານ, ຜູ້ນຳຂອງຈີນ ສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳວ່າ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະຈີນ ຈະໂຮມເຂົ້າກັນຄືນຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ຊາວຈີນໝົດທຸກຄົນທັງສອງຝ່າຍຂອງຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຄວນຜູກມັດດ້ວຍຈິດໃຈຂອງຈຸດປະສົງອັນດຽວກັນ ແລະຮ່ວມກັນໃນກຽດສັກສີຂອງການຟື້ນຟູແຫ່ງຊາດຈີນ.”

China is increasing pressure on Taiwan ahead of the island’s hotly contested presidential and legislative election on Jan. 13, doubling down on the rhetoric that reunification with China is inevitable and conducting military maneuvers in areas around Taiwan.

Some analysts say China’s efforts to ratchet up pressure on Taiwan reflect Beijing’s longstanding tactics.

“With every election and every period between elections, Beijing uses a combination of carrots and sticks to both woo and coerce the people in Taiwan,” J. Michael Cole, senior adviser on Countering Foreign Authoritarian Influence with the International Republican Institute in Taiwan, told VOA in a written response.

In his view, Beijing will adjust the intensity of its strategies to fit the conditions in Taiwan. “With [opposition candidates] vocal in their rhetoric that a vote for [the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential candidate Lai Ching-te] is tantamount to a vote for war, it is no surprise that Beijing would weigh in with highly visible reminders of what it can do kinetically,” Cole added.

During his New Year’s address, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated that Taiwan and China will surely be reunited.

“All Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he said.