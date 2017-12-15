ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນຍັງສືບຕໍ່ ກໍ່ສ້າງ ຢູ່ ທະເລຈີນໃຕ້

ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ສະຫະລັດ​ເພັ່ງເລັງ​ໃສ່​ເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອ ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການມີໜ້າ

ທາງທະຫານຂອງ​ຕົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນບັນດາໝູ່​ເກາະ​ທຽມ ​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າ ຂອງພວກນັກວິເຄາະກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ.

ອົງການ​ລິ​ເລີ້ິມທາງ​ທະ​ເລຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສທາງທະເລໃນເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​

ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ບັນດາ​ຮູບ​ຖ່າຍທາງດາວທຽມໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນວ່າ ມີການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ໃນ

ພື້ນທີ່ 29 ເຮັກຕາ ​ຢູ່ທີ່ໝູ່ເກາະ​ສະ​ແປຣັຕລີ ​ແລະ​ໝູ່​ເກາະ​ປາ ຣາ​ແຊ​ລ ​ຊຶ່ງເປັນດິນແດນ ທີ່ຍັງອ້າງເອົາກຳມະສິດເປັນບາງສ່ວນ​ໂດຍ​ບຣູນາຍ ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ຟິລິບ​ປີນ ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ​ແລະ​ຫວຽດນາມ.

ບັນດາ​ຮູບ​ພາບ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ໄວ້​ເຮືອບິນ ຫ້ອງ​ເກັບ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຢູ່​ໃຕ້​ດິນ ອຸບປະກອນ

ເຣດ້າ ແລະ​ການ​ກໍ່ສ້າງທີ່​ອາດສາມາດນຳໃຊ້ທາງທະຫານ​.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ເຣັກສ໌ ທີລ​ເລີ​ສັນ ໃນອາທິດ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຈີນ

ຢຸດ​ເຊົາການ​ກໍ່ສ້າງ ​ຢູ່​ເກາະ​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້.

​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ສະຫະລັດ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາດິນແດນໃດໆ​ຢູ່່​ໃນເຂດ​ນ່ານນໍ້າ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະເວົ້າ

ວ່າຕົນ​ເປັນກາງ​ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຕົນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ວ່າ ຈີນ​ກຳລັງ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂດໃນອັນ​ທີ່​ຄວນຈະເປັນນ່ານນ້ຳທີ່ເສລີແລະ​ເປີດ​ ກວ້າງຂອງ​ສາ

ກົນນັ້ນ ກາຍເປັນເຂດທາງທະຫານ.

ຈີນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ຕົນ​ຕ້ອງການແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນຫາ​ແຍ້​ງກ່ຽວກັບ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ ​ໂດຍຜ່ານ​ການ​ເຈ

ລະຈາ ແລະໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາສະຫະລັດ​ວ່າ ​ແຊກ​ແຊງເຂົ້າໃນ​ກິດຈະການ​ຂອງເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ.

With the U.S. focused on North Korea, China has bolstered its military presence on a number of artificial islands in the South China Sea, a Washington think tank says.

The Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative said Thursday satellite images show work on 29 hectares in the Spratly and Paracel islands -- territory also claimed in part by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.



The images show aircraft hangars, underground storage rooms, radar equipment and other construction that could have military uses.



U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson this week called on China to freeze its island construction in the South China Sea.



While the United States has no territorial claims in those waters and claims it is neutral in the dispute, it has said it is concerned China is trying to militarize what should be free and open international waters.



China says it wants to settle the territorial dispute over the South China Sea through negotiations. It has accused the U.S. of interfering in Asian affairs.