ພວກນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນຍັງສືບຕໍ່ ກໍ່ສ້າງ ຢູ່ ທະເລຈີນໃຕ້

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຫະລັດເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ຈີນໄດ້ເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການມີໜ້າ
ທາງທະຫານຂອງຕົນຢູ່ໃນບັນດາໝູ່ເກາະທຽມ ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າ ຂອງພວກນັກວິເຄາະກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ.
ອົງການລິເລີ້ິມທາງທະເລຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສທາງທະເລໃນເຂດເອເຊຍ ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດ
ວານນີ້ວ່າ ບັນດາຮູບຖ່າຍທາງດາວທຽມໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມີການປະຕິບັດງານໃນ
ພື້ນທີ່ 29 ເຮັກຕາ ຢູ່ທີ່ໝູ່ເກາະສະແປຣັຕລີ ແລະໝູ່ເກາະປາ ຣາແຊລ ຊຶ່ງເປັນດິນແດນ ທີ່ຍັງອ້າງເອົາກຳມະສິດເປັນບາງສ່ວນໂດຍບຣູນາຍ ມາເລເຊຍ ຟິລິບປີນ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະຫວຽດນາມ.
ບັນດາຮູບພາບສະແດງໃຫ້ເປັນບ່ອນໄວ້ເຮືອບິນ ຫ້ອງເກັບເຄື່ອງຢູ່ໃຕ້ດິນ ອຸບປະກອນ
ເຣດ້າ ແລະການກໍ່ສ້າງທີ່ອາດສາມາດນຳໃຊ້ທາງທະຫານ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານເຣັກສ໌ ທີລເລີສັນ ໃນອາທິດນີ້ໄດ້ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຈີນ
ຢຸດເຊົາການກໍ່ສ້າງ ຢູ່ເກາະໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຫະລັດບໍ່ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາດິນແດນໃດໆຢູ່່ໃນເຂດນ່ານນໍ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະເວົ້າ
ວ່າຕົນເປັນກາງກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຕົນມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ຈີນກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂດໃນອັນທີ່ຄວນຈະເປັນນ່ານນ້ຳທີ່ເສລີແລະເປີດ ກວ້າງຂອງສາ
ກົນນັ້ນ ກາຍເປັນເຂດທາງທະຫານ.
ຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຕ້ອງການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາແຍ້ງກ່ຽວກັບທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ໂດຍຜ່ານການເຈ
ລະຈາ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວຫາສະຫະລັດວ່າ ແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າໃນກິດຈະການຂອງເຂດເອເຊຍ.
With the U.S. focused on North Korea, China has bolstered its military presence on a number of artificial islands in the South China Sea, a Washington think tank says.
The Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative said Thursday satellite images show work on 29 hectares in the Spratly and Paracel islands -- territory also claimed in part by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
The images show aircraft hangars, underground storage rooms, radar equipment and other construction that could have military uses.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson this week called on China to freeze its island construction in the South China Sea.
While the United States has no territorial claims in those waters and claims it is neutral in the dispute, it has said it is concerned China is trying to militarize what should be free and open international waters.
China says it wants to settle the territorial dispute over the South China Sea through negotiations. It has accused the U.S. of interfering in Asian affairs.
