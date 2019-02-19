ແຜງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ແສງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ໃໝ່ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ລາຄາ​ ​ທີ່​ຖືກ ແລະ

ຫຼາກຫຼາຍວິທີ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ພະລັງງານຈາກດວງຕາເວັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ມັນອາດຊ່ວຍອຸດສາ

ຫະກຳພະລັງງານທົດແທນທີ່ກຳລັງເຕີບໂຕນັ້ນ ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວອອກໄວກວ່າເກົ່າ. ນັກ

ຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ສຕີຟ ບາຣາໂກນາ ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍ

ລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ແສງ​ອາ​ທິດ ພວມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ສ້​າງ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ແຫ່ງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ທີ່​ສະ​ອາດກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ.

ແຕ່​ມັນກໍ​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ທີ່​ວ່າ ແຜງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ແສງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ແຂງ​ນັ້ນ​ຈະສາ​ມາດ​ເອົາ​ໄປ​ຕັ້ງ​

ໄວ້ຢູ່ໃສໄດ້ແດ່.

ແຊ​ລ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ແສງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ໃໝ່​ທີ່​ຍືດ​ຢຸ່ນ​ໄດ້, ເຮັດ​ດ້ວຍ​ແຮ່​ທາດ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ

ເປີອັຟສໄກທ໌ ນັ້ນ, ສາມາດເອົາໄປຕັ້ງໃສ່ໄດ້ເກືອບໝົດທຸກແຫ່ງ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວ

ຂອງທ່ານນາງ ໂອລກາ ມາລິນກີວິຈ໌ (Olga Malinkiewicz).

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ມາ​ລິນ​ກີ​ວິ​ຈ໌ ນັກວັດຖຸວິທະຍາ ຈາກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ຊາວເລ ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ພວກເຮົາສາມາດໃຊ້ແຊລ ເປີອັຟສໄກທ໌ ຕິດຕັ້ງໃສ່ຝາຂອງອາຄານ, ຢູ່ຫຼັງຄາຂອງ

ຕຶກ, ຢູ່ຫຼັງຄາລົດ, ຢູ່ອຸປະກອນອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ ແລະ ອຸປະກອນອີເລັກໂທຣນິກຂະ

ໜາດນ້ອຍກໍໄດ້. ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດໃຊ້ມັນຢູ່ໃບເຮືອ, ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດໃຊ້ມັນ

ຢູ່ໃນເຮືອ, ຕູບຜ້າ, ໃຊ້ໄດ້ທຸກແຫ່ງຢ່າງບໍ່ຈຳກັດ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໂອ​ລ​ກາ​ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ແຊ​ລ ເປີ​ອັ​ຟ​ສ​ໄກ​ທ໌ ໄດ້​ກາຍມາ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່ນິຍົມ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​

ດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າດ້ານພະລັງງານແສງອາທິດ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໂອ​ລ​ກາ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ໄດ້​ປຽບ​ຂອງ​ແຊ​ລ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ແສງ​ອາ​ທິດ ເປີ​

ອັຟສໄກທ໌ ແມ່ນມັນອາດມີນ້ຳໜັກເບົາ ແລະ ຍືດຢຸ່ນ ແລະ ມັນສາມາດພິມອອກ

ມາໄດ້ ສະນັ້ນມັນຈະມີລາຄາຖືກຫຼາຍ. ທຸກຄົນສາມາດໃຊ້ມັນໄດ້ ຢູ່ທຸກບ່ອນ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໂອ​ລ​ກາ ໄດ້​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ວິ​ທີ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ພິມ​ແທ່ນ​ ເປີ​ອັອ​ຟ​ສ​ໄກ​ທ໌ ຄື​ເຄື່ອງ​ພິມ

Inkjet. ລາວໄດ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດເພື່ອຜະລິດມັນ, ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຊາວເລ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ,

ຕັ້ງຊື່ຕາມເທັບທິດາດວງຕາເວັນ ທະເລ ບາລຕິກ.

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງ ສ​ການ​ສ​ກາ ໄດ້​ທົດ​ລອງ​ໃຊ້​ແຜງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​

ໃຫຍ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊໍ. ທ່ານ ອາດຳ ທາໂກສກີ ແມ່ນຜູ້ຈັດການ

ການພັດທະນາແບບຍືນຍົງສຳລັບບໍລິສັດ ສການສກາ.

ທ່ານ ອາ​ດຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ສົມ​ບູນ​ແບບ ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ບໍ່

ຖືກແສງແດດດີ, ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງສາມາດໃຊ້ມັນໄດ້ຢູ່ຝາທຸກບ່ອນຂອງຕຶກ.”

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ຊາວ​ເລ ໄດ້​ຄິດ​ໄລ່​ວ່າ ແຜງ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ປະ​ມານນຶ່ງ​ຕາ​ລາ​ງ​ແມັດ ຈະສາ​ມາດ​

ສະໜອງພະລັງງານໄດ້ພໍສຳລັບມື້ນຶ່ງ ໃຫ້ຄອມພິວເຕີຂອງພະນັກງານ ແລະ ດອກ

ໄຟຕ່າງໆ.

ແລະ ມັນ​ຈະ​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​

ກ່າວຂອງຜູ້ອຳນວຍການດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດຂອງບໍລິສັດ, ທ່ານ ຄອນແຣດ ວອ​ລ

ເຈໂຄລສ໌ກີ.

ທ່ານ​ ຄອນ​ແຣດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສຳ​ລັບ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ອື່ນໆ ມັນ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​

ກ່ອນຈະເຂົ້າຫາຕະຫຼາດບາງແຫ່ງໄດ້ແທ້ໆ. ແຜງ ເປີອັຟສໄກທ໌ ໄດ້ມີມາພຽງສອງ

ສາມປີແລ້ວ ໃນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າວິທະຍາສາດ. ສະນັ້ນມັນຍັງມີອີກຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ຈະ

ຕ້ອງເຮັດ ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າໂອກາດນັ້ນ ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ ມີຢ່າງຈຳກັດ.”

ມັນ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຄວາມ​ທົນ​ທານ ແລະ ສິ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ແກ້​ໄຂ. ແຕ່ຫຼາຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​

ຄາດວ່າ ຈະມີແຜງພະລັງງານ ເປີອັຟສໄກທ໌ ຂາຍຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດພາຍໃນປີນີ້.

A new type of solar panel promises a cheap, flexible way to get more power from the sun. They may help the growing renewable energy industry expand even faster.VOA's Steve Baragona has more.



Solar power is helping bring about a future of cleaner energy.



But there are limits to where rigid solar panels can go.



A new kind of flexible solar cell, made with a mineral called perovskite, ((pron. per-AHV-skite)) can go almost anywhere, says physicist Olga Malinkiewicz.



"We can use perovskite cells on the facades of the building, on the roofs of the buildings, on the roofs of the cars, on the electronic devices, small electronic devices.We can use it on the sails, we can use it in the boats, tents, unlimited applications."



Malinkiewicz says perovskite has become a favorite among solar panel researchers.



"The advantage of the perovskite solar cells is that it can be lightweight and flexible and it can be printed so it's very cheap. Everyone can use it on every surface."



Malinkiewicz developed a way to print perovskite panels like an inkjet printer. She co-founded a company to produce them, called Saule ((pron. SOW-lay)) Technologies, after the Baltic sun goddess.



Construction company Skanska is testing the panels at their Warsaw headquarters. Adam Targowski is sustainable development manager for Skanska.



"They (solar panels based on perovskites) work perfectly even when they are not well exposed to sunlight, so we can use them on all facades of the building."



Saule calculates that about one square meter of panel can supply a day's worth of power for one worker's computer and lights.



And they keep getting better as research continues, says the company's scientific director, Konrad Wojciechowski.



"For other technologies it took decades to really enter into some markets. Perovskite has been around only for a few years in scientific research. So there is still a lot to be done but potential is basically pretty much unlimited I think."



There are still durability and other problems to work out. But several companies expect to have perovskite panels on the market this year.

