ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງງານບຸນຮູບເງົາ 'ຊີວິດທີ່ມະຫັດສະຈັນ' ຄົບຮອບ 75 ປີຢູ່ເມືອງ ເຊເນກາ ຟອລສ໌

ເມືອງນ້ອຍໆຂອງ ເຊເນກາ ຟອລ (Seneca Fall) ໃນລັດນິວຢອກ, ໄດ້ຈັດການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຄົບຮອບ 75 ປີຮູບເງົາຄຣິສມາສ ອັນເປັນທີ່ຮັກໃນງານບຸນປະຈໍາປີທີມີຊື່ວ່າ ‘ຊີວິດທີ່ມະຫັດສະຈັນ’. ອີງຕາມລາຍງານ ຂອງ ແອຣອນ ເຟເດີ (Aaron Fedor), ຫຼາຍໆຄົນເຊື່ອວ່າ ນີ້ເປັນແຮງບັນດານໃຈສໍາລັບເມືອງແບດຟອຣ໌ດຟອລ (Bedford Falls), ເຊິ່ງເປັນບ້ານເກີດຂອງໂຕລະຄອນເອກຕະຫຼອດການ ທ່ານຈອຣ໌ຈ ເບລີ (George Bailey). ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານ ແຟຣັງຊິສ ຄາຣຊິລໂລ (Francis Carcillo). ສະມາຊິກຄະນະກໍາມະການຈັດງານບຸນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເນື້ອໄນຂອງຮູບເງົາ ແມ່ນເລົ່າກ່ຽວກັບຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ ນ້ອຍໆ ທີ່ຮູ້ສຶກບໍ່ພໍໃຈໃນຊຸມຊົນຂອງຕົນເອງ, ແລະລາວກໍບໍ່ເຄີຍຮູ້ເລີຍວ່າ ລາວມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນແນວໃດ.”

ທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ໂຣແຮນ (Brian Rohan), ຜູ້ທີ່ສ້າງຕົວລະຄອນ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເບລີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເບລີ ໝາຍເຖິງຜູ້ທີ່ເສຍສະຫຼະທີ່ສຸດ. ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເບລີ ໝາຍເຖິງການເອົາໃຈໃສ່. ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເບລີ ໝາຍເຖິງຮັກເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເບລີ ແມ່ນຄົນທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ຊູຊູ ຮ້ອງຂຶ້ນວ່າ: “ພໍ່.”

ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເບລີ ເວົ້າວ່າ: “ຊູຊູ, ຊູຊູ, ຂະໜົມຂີງນ້ອຍຂອງຂ້ອຍ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກເປັນແນວໃດ?”

ທ່ານນາງໂມນິກາ ຄາປຣາ-ຮອດຈິ​ສ (Monica Carpra-Hodges), ຫຼານສາວຂອງ ທ່ານແຟຣງ ຄາປຣາ ກ່່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນມີຄວາມກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັນສະເໝີ. ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ, ມັນເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າຮູ້ແລ້ວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມເອົາຊີວິດລອດຈາກໂຣກລະບາດນີ້, ພວກເຮົາມີແຕ່ຄວາມສູນເສຍ ແລະຄວາມກົດດັນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ໂດຍສາມາດລະບຸໄດ້ດ້ວຍໂຕລະຄອນ ທ້າວຈອຣ໌ຈ ເບລີ ແລະຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ມະຫັດສະຈັນ ໃນຕອນທ້າຍ ທີ່ຄອບຄົວ, ໝູ່ເພື່ອນ ແລະທຸກໆຄົນຢູ່ໃນເມືອງນັ້ນອອກມາເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລາວ. ມັນເປັນຂໍ້ຄວາມແຫ່ງຄວາມຫວັງທີ່ງົດງາມ.”

ທ່ານນາງທຣິເຊຍ ເມຍຮາສ (Tricia Mirras), ປະຊາຊົນຊາວເມືອງເຊເນກາຟອລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນເປັນງານບຸນທີ່ມະຫັດສະຈັນ. ມັນວິເສດຫຼາຍທີ່ເຫັນຕົວເມືອງຂອງພວກເຮົາເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຜູ້ຄົນ ແລະນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຈາກຕ່າງເມືອງຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ, ທຸກໆຄົນມີຄວາມສຸກຫຼາຍ ແລະກໍດີໃຈຫຼາຍທີ່ໄດ້ມານະທີ່ນີ້. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລານີ້, ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ຮູບເງົາໄດ້ນໍາສະເໜີນັ້ນ ມັນມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນກວ່າທີ່ເຄີຍເປັນ. ແລະພວກເຈົ້າກໍຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ມັນຢູ່ນະທີ່ເມືອງແຫ່ງນີ້.”

ທ່ານແຟຣັງຊິສ ຄາຣຊິລໂລ (Francis Carcillo), ສະມາຊິກຄະນະກໍາມະການຈັດງານບຸນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນປີນີ້, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຄາດວ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20,000 ສໍາລັບງານບຸນຄົບຮອບປີທີ 75. ໂດຍສ່ວນໂຕແລ້ວ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມພູມໃຈຫຼາຍທີ່ໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເມືອງແບດຟອຣ໌ດຟອລ. ປະຊາກອນຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈ, ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກພາກພູມໃຈ ໃນສິ່ງນີ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນທຸກໆປີ. ພວກເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ ຍັງມີຄົນທີ່ຍັງສົງໄສ ແລະຄິດວ່າບາງທີມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງ, ແຕ່ ຄົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນກໍຍັງພາກັນມັກໃນຄວາມຄິດແບບນີ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝາຍເຖິງ ມີໃຜແດ່ທີ່ບໍ່ຢາກອາໄສຢູ່ໃນແບດຟອຣ໌ດຟອລ?”

ທ່ານແບຣັທ ແພຣີ (Brett Perry), ເປັນແຟນທີ່ປະເສີດຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຢືນຢູ່ເທິງຂົວ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເບລີ. ໜ້າຈະປະມານ 10, 11 ໂມງເຄິ່ງມື້ຄືນນີ້. ບໍ່ມີໃຜຢູ່ບໍລິເວນນັ້ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະກະທໍາໃນສິ່ງໃດນຶ່ງແບບດັ້ງເດີມ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢືນເນີ້ງໂຕຢູ່ເທິງຂົວ, ແລ້ວແນມລົງໄປເບິ່ງໃນແມ່ນໍ້າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກແປກປະຫຼາດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເທິງດັງ ແລະໃບໜ້າຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ, ອັນນັ້ນມັນແມ່ນຫຍັງ? ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແນມຂຶ້ນໄປ ແລະມັນກໍແມ່ນຫິມະ. ມັນບໍ່ຫຼາຍ, ແຕ່ມັນກໍມີຫິມະຕົກລົງມາ. ແລະສໍາລັບເວລສແມນ ທີ່ກໍາລັງມາເຊເນກາຟອລ, ມັນເປັນຊີວິດທີ່ມະຫັດສະຈັນ. ນັ້ນຄືຊ່ວງເວລາຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກອ່ອນໄຫວທາງອາລົມໃນທັນທີໂລດ ເມື່ອເວລາທີ່ເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບມັນ. ຫິມະຢູ່ເທິງຂົວ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເບລີ, ພວກເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດພັນລະນາມັນອອກມາໄດ້. ແນ່ນອນ ພວກເຈົ້າເຮັດບໍ່ໄດ້. ຂໍໂທດ, ນໍ້າຕາຂອງຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າຊິໄຫຼອອກແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານນາງແຄຣໍລີນ ກຣີມເມສ (Karolyn Grimes), ນັກສະແດງທີ່ຮັບບົດເປັນ ຊູຊູ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ທຸກຄົນສາມາດລະບຸຕົວຕົນຂອງຈອຣ໌ຈ ໄດ້, ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກ ເຮົາຈຶ່ງມີໂອກາດເພື່ອເບິ່ງໂຕເອງວ່າ ພວກເຮົາກໍສາມາດສ້າງຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງໄດ້. ‘ພໍ່, ນາຍຄູບອກວ່າ ທຸກໆຄັ້ງທີ່ໝາກກະດິງມັນດັງຂຶ້ນມາ, ເທວະດານ້ອຍຈະໄດ້ປີກຂອງລາວ.’”

ຊູຊູ: ພໍ່, ເບິ່ງ, ນາຍຄູເວົ້າວ່າ ທຸກໆຄັ້ງທີ່ໝາກກະດິ່ງດັງຂຶ້ນມາ, ເທວະດານ້ອຍຈະໄດ້ປີກຂອງລາວ.

ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເບລີ: ຖືກຕ້ອງ. ຖືກຕ້ອງ.

ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເບລີ: ດີບໍ່ໜ້ອຍ, ແຄຣແຣນ໌ຊ.

The small town of Seneca Falls, New York, is celebrating the 75th anniversary of a beloved Christmas movie at its annual It's a Wonderful Life Festival. As Aaron Fedor reports, many there believe the town was the inspiration for Bedford Falls, home to the enduring main character, George Bailey

Francis Carcillo. Festival Board Member:

The movie is about a man who lives in a small town who never really feels satisfied in his own community, and he doesn't realize how important he is.

Brian Rohan. George Bailey recreation:

George Bailey means selflessness. George Bailey means caring. George Bailey means love thy neighbor. I think George Bailey is the best of us.

Zuzu: Daddy.

George Bailey: Zuzu, Zuzu, my little gingersnap, how do you feel you?



Monica Capra-Hodges, Frank Capra’s Granddaughter:

It's always relevant. You know, there are times like you know right now where we're trying to survive this pandemic, and we've had a lot of loss and a lot of stress. And can identify with George Bailey and the wonderful message at the end where family and friends and everybody in town comes together to save him. And it's a beautiful message of hope.

Tricia Mirras, Seneca Falls Resident:

I think it's a wonderful festival. It is great to see our downtown so busy and with so many out-of-town visitors, and everyone is very happy and glad to be here. And I think during this particular time, the message that the movie brings is more important than ever. And you feel that here in town.

Francis Carcillo, Festival Board Member:

This year, I think we're expecting better than 20,000 for the 75th-anniversary festival. Personally, I'm very proud to live in Bedford Falls. The local population and the pride, the sense of pride in this, has increased every year. You know there are still people who doubt and think maybe it's not true, but even those people like the idea. I mean who wouldn't want to live in Bedford Falls?

Brett Perry, It’s a Wonderful Life fan:

I was on the George Bailey Bridge. It must have been half 10, 11 o'clock last night. Nobody around. I decided to do a classic thing of leaning on the bridge. I leant over the bridge, looking into the water, I felt some odd things on my nose and face. I thought, what on earth is that? I looked up, and it was snowing. Not much, but it was snowing. And for a Welshman coming to Seneca Falls, it's a wonderful life. That was the moment for me. I'm feeling emotional just now just speaking about it. The snow on the George Bailey Bridge, you couldn't write it. Absolutely amazing. Sorry. I'm tearing up now.

Karolyn Grimes, Actress Who Played Zuzu:

I believe that everyone can identify with George, so we have that opportunity to look at ourselves and realize that we too can make a difference. “Daddy, teacher says every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.”

Zuzu: Look, Daddy, teacher says every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.

George Bailey: That's right. That's right.

George Bailey: Attaboy, Clarence.