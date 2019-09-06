ພວກ​ຊາວ​ບ້ານ​ທີ່​ພາ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມເມືອງເມ​ກັນ​ກາ (Meiganga) ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​

ກາ​ເມ​ຣູນ ກຳ​ລັງ​ພາ​ກັນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕ້ານ​ບັນ​ດາບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຂຸດ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄຳ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ຫາວ່າ ມີ​ການ​

ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ດິ​ນ. ພວກ​ຊາວ​ບ້ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ທຸກ​ຈົນ​ລົງ​ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ

ກ່ອນຕອນ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ຈີນຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າໄປ ນ້ອນໄຮ່​ນາ ​ຮົ້ວ​ສວນ ແລະ​ປ່າ​ດົງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເ​ຈົ້າບັດ

​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ.

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຝູງ​ງົວ ຂອງ​ພວກລ້ຽງ​ງົວ​ ແລະ​ຊາວ​ສວນ​ຈາກ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານທີ່​ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ເມືອງ​ເມ​ກັນ

​ກາ ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ກາ​ເມ​ຣຸນ.

ເພງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ເຮັດ​ ເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ຂຸດ

​ບໍ່​ແຮ່​ຈີນ ຄວາມ​ອືດ​ຢາກອາດ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຢູ່​ຫ່າງ​ໄກ​ຈາກ​ອາ​ນາ​ຄົດ.

ໂຄ​ສົກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ອາ​ຍຸ 54 ປີ ຄົນ​ລ້ຽງ​ງົວ ທ້າວ​ມາ​ມູ​ດູ ໂປ​ໂຣ.

ລາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ຂຸດ​ບໍ່​ແຮ່​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຮົ້ວ​ສວນ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ໃຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈຖົມຂຸມ ແລະ​ບ່ອນ​

ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂຸດ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ ແລະ​ບ່ອນ​ລ້ຽງ​ງົວ​ກ່ອນຈະໜີໄປ. ລາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​

ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຈີນ​ສ້າງ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ນັ້ນຄືນ ແລະ​ຖົມ​ບ່ອນ​ຂຸດ​

ຕ່າງໆ ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຂຸດ, ເອົາ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ສ້າງ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ ແລະ​ຕະ​

ຫຼາດໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່ອນ​ຈະໜີ​ໄປ.

ຈົນ​ຮ​ອດ​ປີ 2014 ເມືອງ​ເມ​ກັນ​ກາ ແລະ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ ໄດ້​ເກັບ​ກ່ຽວ​ໝາກ​ສາ​ລີ, ໝາກ

ຖົ່ວເຫລືອງ, ຖົ່ວ​ດິນ ແລະ​ລ້ຽງ​ງົວ ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອນ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ໃນ​ກາ​ເມ​ຣູນ, ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ອາຟ​ຣິກ​າ​ກາງ.



Villagers around Meiganga, a town in northern Cameroon, are protesting against Chinese gold miners for allegedly ruining the land. The villagers say they are poorer than before the Chinese arrived, with their farms and forests now destroyed. Moki Edwin Kindzeka reports from Meiganga.



These are cattle ranchers and farmers from villages around the northern Cameroon town of Meiganga.



Their song says that if nothing is done to save them from Chinese miners, famine may strike their locality in a not too distant future.



Their spokesperson is 54-year-old cattle rancher Mamoudu Poro.



He says the miners destroy farms and do not even care to cover holes and trenches they dig on roads and cattle ranches before leaving. He says they want the Chinese to build the roads they destroyed and fill the trenches they dug, give them electricity and at least a school and a market before leaving.



Until 2014, Meiganga and surrounding villages cultivated maize, beans, groundnuts and producing cattle for markets in Cameroon, Nigeria and the Central African Republic.



Then, some 300 new mining sites producing gold, zinc, nickel and other materials were discovered in the region. Among the explorers were Chinese companies.



More than a hundred of the companies' miners work in and around Meiganga. They use Caterpillar tractors and equipment that clean stones and sift soil, allowing them to detect gold faster than locals who use manual tools. Locals are paid about $2 per day to work at the Chinese mining sites.



Cameroon's minister of mines, Gabriel Dodo Ndocke, says the complaints of the villagers are legitimate. He says he has asked the companies to respect the terms of their contract with the government.



He says the population suffers as a result of environmental degradation and does not benefit as expected because their mineral resources are exploited in a disorganized manner. He says he has given instructions to all exploitation companies to make sure they respect environmental laws and stop destroying farms and cattle ranches which for now are the only sources of living for the people of the area.



Officials with the China Mining Company in Meiganga declined to be interviewed about the allegations. However, company official Hu Long said the firm has assisted communities by providing aid to hospitals and building or refurbishing schools when solicited. He says the company also employs about 100 youths.



This is not the first time Cameroonian villagers have protested alleged exploitation by the Chinese. In 2016, residents of eastern Cameroon had conflicts with small-scale Chinese gold miners who had been there for six years. The local miners said the Chinese had taken away their livelihoods and were not living up to promises to develop the area.



Cameroon has not officially announced how much it gains from the mining business but says it contributes a significant amount to the country's GDP.



