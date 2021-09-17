ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

English in a Minute, ບົດທີ 8, ສໍານວນ: Call it a Day ແປວ່າ "ເອົາເທົ່ານີ້ແຫຼ໊ະມື້ນີ້" ຫຼືຈະວ່າ "ເຊົາເທົ່ານັ້ນກ່ອນມື້ນີ້"

English in a Minute: Call It A Day
English in a Minute: Call It A Day

ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອລາຍການ English in a Minute: ສໍານວນ Call It A Day ຊຶ່ງແປວ່າ "ເອົາເທົ່ານີ້ແຫຼ໊ະມື້ນີ້" ຫຼືຈະວ່າ "ເຊົາເທົ່ານັ້ນກ່ອນມື້ນີ້"

English in a minute: Call it a day

ເຊີນຟັງລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດ English in a Minute: "Call it a day"
by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ - ວີໂອເອ

Welcome to English in a Minute, where we teach
you all about idioms in American English.

Let’s say you have worked all day, and you are
really tired, like these people:

#1: I am exhausted. I have been working at this
since 7:00 a.m. this morning.

#2: Me, too. I think it’s time we call it a day.

#1: I agree. Let’s go home.

When you “call it a day” in American English,
it means you are ending work, play, or
something you are doing that day. Often, it
means you have finished you work, and you
are going home. You can use this phrase in
any situation, and everybody in America will
understand you.
And that’s English in a Minute!

ພົບ​ກັນ​ອີກ​ເໜາະ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ບົດຮຽນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​
ໃນ​ນຶ່ງ​ນາທີ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາ.

Let’s say you have worked all day, and you are
really tired, like these people:
ລອງສົມມຸດ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ມາ​ໝົດ​ມື້​ແລ້ວ ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ
​ກໍ​ເມື່ອຍ​ຫຼາຍ ຄື​ກັນກັບ​ຄົນ​ຈຳພວກ​ນີ້:

#1: I am exhausted. I have been working at this since
7:00 a.m. this morning.
ຂ້ອຍ​ອິດເມື່ອຍ​ຫຼາຍ ຂ້ອຍ​ເຮັດ​ອັນ​ນີ້​ມາ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ 7​ ໂມງ​ເຊົ້າພຸ້ນ.

#2: Me, too. I think it’s time we call it a day.
ຂ້ອຍກໍ​ຄື​ກັນ​. ຂ້ອຍ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ພໍ​ແລ້ວ​ສຳລັບ​ມື້​ນີ້.

#1: I agree. Let’s go home.
ຂ້ອຍ​ກໍ​ວ່າ​ຄື​ກັນ. ​ໄປ໋ ກັບ​ບ້ານ​ເໜາະ.​

When you “call it a day” in American English, it means
you are ending work, play, or something you are
doing that day.
ໃນພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ແບບ​ອາ​ເມ​ລິ​ກັນ ​ເວລາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “call it a day”
ແມ່ນ​ເຈົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ​ເຊົາ​ຫຼິ້ນ ຫຼື​ເຊົາ​
ເຣັດຫຽັງກໍ​ແລ້ວ​ແຕ່​ໃນ​ມື້​ນັ້ນ. Often, it means you have
finished you work, and you are going home.
ມັນ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາ​ມວ່າ ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກແລ້ວໆ ​ແລະ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ກັບ​ບ້ານ.​
You can use this phrase in any situation, and everybody
in America will understand you. ​
ເຈົ້າຈະ​ສາມາດ​ໃຊ້​ສຳນວນ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ທຸກ​ບ່ອນ ​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຈະເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​
ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ເມຣິກາ.

ຄຳສັບໃນສຳນວນ Call it a day ກໍມີຄຳວ່າ call, c a l l, call, call
ແປວ່າ ເອີ້ນ ຫຼື ຮ້ອງ ເຊັ່ນ ເອີ້ນຫາຜູ້ນັ້ນຜູ້ນີ້. ເອີ້ນຊື່ຄົນ ຫຼືຮ້ອງຊື່ຄົນ
ດັ່ງນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນ. ຄຳວ່າ day, d a y, day, ແປວ່າມື້ ຫຼື ວັນ. ແຕ່ສຳນວນ
ພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນ call it a day ເຮົາແປວ່າມັນວ່າ "ເອົາ
ລະມື້ນີ້" ຫຼື "ເອົາທໍ່ນີ້ແຫຼ໊ະມື້ນີ້" ຫຼືຈະວ່າ "ເຊົາທໍ່ນັ້ນລະມື້ນີ້" ຫຼືຈະວ່າ
"ພໍແລ້ວ ສຳລັບມື້ນີ້" ກໍວ່າໄດ້. ຄຳວ່າ exhausted,e x h a u s t e d,
exhausted, ແປວ່າເມື່ອຍຫຼາຍ, ອ່ອນເພຍ. I'm exhausted. ແປວ່າ
ຂ້ອຍເມື່ອຍຈົນລ່ອຍ ຫຼືເພຍ.

#1: I am exhausted. I have been working at this
since 7:00 a.m. this morning.
#2: Me, too. I think it’s time we call it a day.
#1: I agree. Let’s go home.

Call it a day!

And that’s English in a Minute!

