English in a Minute, ບົດທີ 8, ສໍານວນ: Call it a Day ແປວ່າ "ເອົາເທົ່ານີ້ແຫຼ໊ະມື້ນີ້" ຫຼືຈະວ່າ "ເຊົາເທົ່ານັ້ນກ່ອນມື້ນີ້"

English in a minute: Call it a day
Welcome to English in a Minute, where we teach
you all about idioms in American English.
Let’s say you have worked all day, and you are
really tired, like these people:
#1: I am exhausted. I have been working at this
since 7:00 a.m. this morning.
#2: Me, too. I think it’s time we call it a day.
#1: I agree. Let’s go home.
When you “call it a day” in American English,
it means you are ending work, play, or
something you are doing that day. Often, it
means you have finished you work, and you
are going home. You can use this phrase in
any situation, and everybody in America will
understand you.
And that’s English in a Minute!
ພົບກັນອີກເໜາະທ່ານ ໃນບົດຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ
ໃນນຶ່ງນາທີຂອງເຮົາ.
Let’s say you have worked all day, and you are
really tired, like these people:
ລອງສົມມຸດວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກມາໝົດມື້ແລ້ວ ແລະທ່ານ
ກໍເມື່ອຍຫຼາຍ ຄືກັນກັບຄົນຈຳພວກນີ້:
#1: I am exhausted. I have been working at this since
7:00 a.m. this morning.
ຂ້ອຍອິດເມື່ອຍຫຼາຍ ຂ້ອຍເຮັດອັນນີ້ມາຕັ້ງແຕ່ 7 ໂມງເຊົ້າພຸ້ນ.
#2: Me, too. I think it’s time we call it a day.
ຂ້ອຍກໍຄືກັນ. ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ພໍແລ້ວສຳລັບມື້ນີ້.
#1: I agree. Let’s go home.
ຂ້ອຍກໍວ່າຄືກັນ. ໄປ໋ ກັບບ້ານເໜາະ.
When you “call it a day” in American English, it means
you are ending work, play, or something you are
doing that day.
ໃນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມລິກັນ ເວລາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ “call it a day”
ແມ່ນເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເຈົ້າຈະຢຸດເຊົາເຮັດວຽກ ເຊົາຫຼິ້ນ ຫຼືເຊົາ
ເຣັດຫຽັງກໍແລ້ວແຕ່ໃນມື້ນັ້ນ. Often, it means you have
finished you work, and you are going home.
ມັນມັກຈະໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເຈົ້າເຮັດວຽກແລ້ວໆ ແລະກໍຈະກັບບ້ານ.
You can use this phrase in any situation, and everybody
in America will understand you.
ເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດໃຊ້ສຳນວນນີ້ໄດ້ຢູ່ທຸກບ່ອນ ແລະຜູ້ໃດກໍຈະເຂົ້າໃຈ
ເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນອາເມຣິກາ.
ຄຳສັບໃນສຳນວນ Call it a day ກໍມີຄຳວ່າ call, c a l l, call, call
ແປວ່າ ເອີ້ນ ຫຼື ຮ້ອງ ເຊັ່ນ ເອີ້ນຫາຜູ້ນັ້ນຜູ້ນີ້. ເອີ້ນຊື່ຄົນ ຫຼືຮ້ອງຊື່ຄົນ
ດັ່ງນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນ. ຄຳວ່າ day, d a y, day, ແປວ່າມື້ ຫຼື ວັນ. ແຕ່ສຳນວນ
ພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນ call it a day ເຮົາແປວ່າມັນວ່າ "ເອົາ
ລະມື້ນີ້" ຫຼື "ເອົາທໍ່ນີ້ແຫຼ໊ະມື້ນີ້" ຫຼືຈະວ່າ "ເຊົາທໍ່ນັ້ນລະມື້ນີ້" ຫຼືຈະວ່າ
"ພໍແລ້ວ ສຳລັບມື້ນີ້" ກໍວ່າໄດ້. ຄຳວ່າ exhausted,e x h a u s t e d,
exhausted, ແປວ່າເມື່ອຍຫຼາຍ, ອ່ອນເພຍ. I'm exhausted. ແປວ່າ
ຂ້ອຍເມື່ອຍຈົນລ່ອຍ ຫຼືເພຍ.
