English in a Minute, ບົດທີ 8, ສໍານວນ: Call it a Day ແປວ່າ "ເອົາເທົ່ານີ້ແຫຼ໊ະມື້ນີ້" ຫຼືຈະວ່າ "ເຊົາເທົ່ານັ້ນກ່ອນມື້ນີ້"



Welcome to English in a Minute, where we teach

you all about idioms in American English.



Let’s say you have worked all day, and you are

really tired, like these people:



#1: I am exhausted. I have been working at this

since 7:00 a.m. this morning.



#2: Me, too. I think it’s time we call it a day.



#1: I agree. Let’s go home.



When you “call it a day” in American English,

it means you are ending work, play, or

something you are doing that day. Often, it

means you have finished you work, and you

are going home. You can use this phrase in

any situation, and everybody in America will

understand you.

And that’s English in a Minute!



ພົບ​ກັນ​ອີກ​ເໜາະ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ບົດຮຽນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​

ໃນ​ນຶ່ງ​ນາທີ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາ.



Let’s say you have worked all day, and you are

really tired, like these people:

ລອງສົມມຸດ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ມາ​ໝົດ​ມື້​ແລ້ວ ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ

​ກໍ​ເມື່ອຍ​ຫຼາຍ ຄື​ກັນກັບ​ຄົນ​ຈຳພວກ​ນີ້:



#1: I am exhausted. I have been working at this since

7:00 a.m. this morning.

ຂ້ອຍ​ອິດເມື່ອຍ​ຫຼາຍ ຂ້ອຍ​ເຮັດ​ອັນ​ນີ້​ມາ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ 7​ ໂມງ​ເຊົ້າພຸ້ນ.



#2: Me, too. I think it’s time we call it a day.

ຂ້ອຍກໍ​ຄື​ກັນ​. ຂ້ອຍ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ພໍ​ແລ້ວ​ສຳລັບ​ມື້​ນີ້.



#1: I agree. Let’s go home.

ຂ້ອຍ​ກໍ​ວ່າ​ຄື​ກັນ. ​ໄປ໋ ກັບ​ບ້ານ​ເໜາະ.​