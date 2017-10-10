ໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າ ຢູ່ລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 10 ຄົນ ແລະ ເຜົາຜານເຮືອນ 1,500 ຫລັງ

ພວກມອດໄຟຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນລັດ California ກຳລັງພາກັນຕໍ່
ສູ້ກັບໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າຫລາຍກວ່າສິບແຫ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 10 ຄົນ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້
ຫລາຍພັນຄົນພາກັນຫລົບໜີຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ມອດໄຟປະຈຳລັດ ໄດ້ຄຳນວນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ໄຟໄດ້ໄໝ້ເຮືອນ
1,500 ຫລັງ ແລະທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂຮງໝໍກ່າວວ່າ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ
ໄດ້ຊອກຫາບ່ອນປິ່ນປົວ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນໄດ້ຫາຍໃຈເອົາຄວນໄຟ. ຈຳນວນໂຕເລກ
ພວກໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຄາດວ່າຈະມີເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.
ສາເຫດຂອງໄຟໄໝ້ຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແຈ້ງຂາວ ແຕ່ວ່າໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າມັກເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ລັດ Cal-
fornia ລະຫວ່າງລະດູການຂອງປີ ແລະແປວໄຟສາມາດແຜ່ລາມອອກໄປຢ່າງວອງໄວ
ຢູ່ຕາມບ່ອນແຫ້ງແລ້ງ ຍ້ອນລົມແຮງ.
ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ California ທ່ານJerry Brown ໄດ້ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນໃນເມືອງ
Napa, Sonoma ແລະ Yuba ຊຶ່ງເປັນບ້ານເຮືອນຂອງບ່ອນເຮັດເຫລົ້າແວງທີ່ນິຍົ
ຂອງລັດ.
ທ່ານ Brown ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມນັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ເປັນເລື່ອງຮ້າຍແຮງ ແລະມັນໄວ
ຫຼາຍ.”
ຊາວພັນຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຍົກຍ້າຍໜີ ຮວມທັງຫລາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນຈາກເຂດໂຮງໝໍຕ່າງໆ.
Firefighters in the western U.S. state of California are battling more than a dozen wildfires that have killed at least 10 people and sent thousands fleeing their homes.
State fire officials estimated Monday the fires had burned 1,500 homes and businesses, while hospitals said more than 100 people had sought treatment, mostly for smoke inhalation. The number of casualties is expected to rise.
The cause of the fires is not yet clear, but wildfires are common in California during this time of year and the flames can spread quickly across dry landscapes with the help of strong winds.
California Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties, which are home to many of the state's popular wineries.
"This is really serious; it's moving fast," Brown said at a news conference.
Twenty thousand people have been evacuated, including hundreds from area hospitals.
