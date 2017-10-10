ໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າ ຢູ່ລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 10 ຄົນ ແລະ ເຜົາຜານເຮືອນ 1,500 ຫລັງ

ພວກ​ມອດ​ໄຟ​ຢູ່​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ໃນ​ລັດ California ກຳລັງ​ພາກັນ​ຕໍ່

ສູ້​ກັບ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້ປ່າຫລາຍ​ກວ່າສິບ​ແຫ່ງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ 10 ຄົນ ​ແລະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້

​ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ພາກັນ​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ມອດ​ໄຟ​ປະຈຳ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້ຄຳນວນໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ​ໄຟ​ໄດ້​ໄໝ້ເຮືອນ

1,500 ຫລັງ ​ແລະ​ທຸລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າ​ງໆ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ

​ໄດ້​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ບ່ອນ​ປິ່ນປົວ ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນໄດ້​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ​ເອົາ​ຄວນ​ໄຟ. ຈຳນວນໂຕ​ເລກ​

ພວກ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະມີ​ເພີ້​ມຂຶ້ນ.

ສາ​ເຫ​ດຂອງໄຟ​ໄໝ້ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່ແຈ້ງຂາວ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າ​ມັກ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ລັດ Cal-

fornia ລະຫວ່າງ​ລະດູ​ການຂອງ​ປີ ​ແລະ​ແປວ​ໄຟ​ສາມາດແຜ່​ລາມ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຢ່າງ​ວອງໄວ

​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ບ່ອນ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງ ຍ້ອນ​ລົມ​ແຮງ.

ຜູ້​ປົກຄອງ​ລັດ California ທ່ານJerry Brown ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ພາ​ວະສຸ​ກ​ເສີນ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ

Napa, Sonoma ​ແລະ Yuba ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ບ່ອນ​ເຮັດ​ເຫລົ້າ​ແວງທີ່​ນິຍົ

​ຂອງ​ລັດ.

ທ່ານ Brown ກ່າວ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ກອງປະຊຸມ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້​ເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ​ແລະ​ມັນໄວ

ຫຼາຍ.”

ຊາວ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກຍ້າຍໜີ ຮວມທັງ​ຫລາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ​ຈາກ​ເຂດ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ຕ່າງໆ.



Firefighters in the western U.S. state of California are battling more than a dozen wildfires that have killed at least 10 people and sent thousands fleeing their homes.



State fire officials estimated Monday the fires had burned 1,500 homes and businesses, while hospitals said more than 100 people had sought treatment, mostly for smoke inhalation. The number of casualties is expected to rise.



The cause of the fires is not yet clear, but wildfires are common in California during this time of year and the flames can spread quickly across dry landscapes with the help of strong winds.



California Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties, which are home to many of the state's popular wineries.



"This is really serious; it's moving fast," Brown said at a news conference.



Twenty thousand people have been evacuated, including hundreds from area hospitals.