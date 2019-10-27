ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ແມ່ນກຳລັງກຽມພ້ອມສຳລັບລົມ “ທີ່ອາດພັດແຮງທີ່ສຸດໃນປະຫວັດສາດ”, ອົງການພະຍາກອນອາກາດແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ເຕືອນໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດ ໃນພາກພື້ນຜະລິດເຫຼົ້າໄວນ໌ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 50,000 ຄົນເພີ່ມເຕີມຍ້າຍອອກຈາກພື້ນທີ່ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໄຟປ່າທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ເຜົາໄໝ້.
ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍຫຼາຍກວ່າລ້ານຄົນ ຈະປະເຊີນກັບໄຟຟ້າມອດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບໍລິສັດແກັສ ແລະ ໄຟຟ້າ ປາຊີຟິກ ຫຼື PG&E ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນເສົາວານີ້ວ່າ ຈະເລີ່ມການມອດໄຟຟ້າຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ຕໍ່ລູກຄ້າຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ. ການມອດໄຟຟ້າດັ່ງກ່າວຈະສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ລູກຄ້າເກືອບນຶ່ງລ້ານຄົວເຮືອນ, ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບເກືອບສາມລ້ານຄົນ, ແລະ ລວມທັງເມືອງ ແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ, ພາກພື້ນຜະລິດເຫຼົ້າໄວນ໌ຂອງລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ແລະ ຕີນພູ ຊີເອຣາ.
ໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ບໍລິສັດ PG&E ໄດ້ມອດໄຟຟ້າຂອງລູກຄ້າຫຼາຍພັນຄົວເຮືອນ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມການແຜ່ລາມຂອງໄຟ. ບໍລິສັດ PG&E ແມ່ນກຳລັງລົ້ມລະລາຍ ຍ້ອນຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຈາກໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ເພື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້, ລວມທັງຄັ້ງນຶ່ງເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນ 85 ຄົນໃນເມືອງ ພາຣາໄດສ໌ ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ.
ບັນດານັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ອາກາດຮ້ອນ ແລະ ລົມທີ່ແຫ້ງ, ບາງແຫ່ງມີຄວາມແຮງເຖິງ 112 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນແລງວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ແລະ ຈະແກ່ຍາວໄປຈົນຮອດວັນຈັນ ໃນເຂດອ່າວທະເລ ແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ. ອົງການພະຍາກອນອາກາດແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າລົມ, ເຊິ່ງມັກຈະເອີ້ນວ່າລົມ ແຊນຕາ ອານາ ຫຼື ລົມ ດີອາໂບລ, ອາດເປັນປາກົດການທີ່ແຮງທີ່ສຸດເປັນສະຖິຕິ.
ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ຄິງ, ນັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດ ສຳລັບອົງການພະຍາກອນອາກາດແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ໜັງສືພິມ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ ໄທມສ໌ ວ່າ “ນີ້ຈະເປັນເຫດການທີ່ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນວ່າ ຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຮຸນແຮງແທ້ໆ. ສິ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຫດການນີ້ໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນຈຳນວນຄັ້ງທີ່ລົມພວກນີ້ຈະຄົງຢູ່.”
ບໍລິສັດ PG&E ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ “ອາກາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດເປັນປາກົດການທີ່ຮຸນແຮງທີ່ສຸດໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ. ບໍລິສັດ PG&E ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ມອດໄຟຟ້າຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງ ເພື່ອຄວາມປອພໄພ ກ່ອນທີ່ລົມທີ່ອາດສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍນັ້ນຈະມາຮອດ.”
ບໍລິລັດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ລົມໃນລະດັບຄວາມແຮງນີ້ ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ສູງຫຼາຍ ສຳລັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ແລະ ການປະກາຍໄຟຢູ່ລະບົບໄຟຟ້າ ແລະ ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການແຜ່ລາມຂອງໄຟປ່າຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.”
California is bracing for "extreme" and "potentially historic" winds, the National Weather Service warned Saturday, as state officials in the wine region ordered evacuation of at least 50,000 more people as a nearby wildfire continues to burn.
In addition, millions more California residents will face power outages as the utility company Pacific Gas & Electric decided Saturday afternoon to begin mass power shut-offs to a large number of customers. The shut-offs will affect nearly 1 million customers, affecting nearly 3 million people, and include San Francisco, California's wine country and the Sierra foothills.
In the past month, PG&E has shut down power to thousands of consumers in an effort to contain the spread of the fires. PG&E is in bankruptcy because of liability from recent major wildfires, including one last year that killed 85 people in the northern California town of Paradise.
Forecasters said hot, dry winds, some as high as 112 kph (70 mph), are expected to start late Saturday and last into Monday in the San Francisco Bay area. The National Weather Service warned the winds, often called Santa Ana or Diablo winds, might be a record event.
"This is definitely an event that we're calling historic and extreme," David King, meteorologist for the U.S. National Weather Service, told The Los Angeles Times. "What's making this event really substantial... is the amount of time that these winds are going to remain."
"The weather event could be the most powerful in California in decades," PG&E said Saturday, adding, "PG&E will need to turn off power for safety several hours before the potentially damaging winds arrive."
"Winds of this magnitude pose a higher risk of damage and sparks on the electric system and rapid wildfire spread," the utility said.