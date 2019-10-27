ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ກຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ລົມ “ທີ່​ອາດ​ພັດ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ”, ອົງ​ການພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລັດ ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ເຫຼົ້າ​ໄວ​ນ໌ ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 50,000 ຄົນເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ​ຍ້າຍ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ​ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເຜົາ​ໄໝ້.

ນອກ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ, ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍຫຼາຍກວ່າລ້ານ​ຄົນ ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ມອດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ແກັ​ສ ແລະ ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ ຫຼື PG&E ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ບ່າຍ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານີ້​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເລີ່ມ​ການມອດ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່ ຕໍ່​ລູກ​ຄ້າ​ຈຳ​ນວນຫຼາຍ. ການມອດ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ລູກ​ຄ້າ​ເກືອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ລ້ານ​ຄົວ​ເຮືອນ, ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ເກືອບ​ສາມ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ, ແລະ ລວມ​ທັງ​ເມືອງ ແຊນ​ ແຟ​ຣນ​ຊິ​ສ​ໂກ, ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ເຫຼົ້າ​ໄວ​ນ໌​ຂອງ​ລັດ ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ແລະ ຕີນ​ພູ​ ຊີ​ເອ​ຣາ.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ PG&E ໄດ້​ມອດ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ຂອງ​ລູກ​ຄ້າຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົວ​ເຮືອນ​ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ຂອງ​ໄຟ. ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ PG&E ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລົ້ມ​ລະ​ລາຍ ຍ້ອ​ນ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຈາກ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ປ່າ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ເພື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້, ລວມ​ທັງ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເມື່ອ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ 85 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ພາ​ຣາ​ໄດ​ສ໌ ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ ອາ​ກາ​ດ​ຮ້ອນ ແລະ ລົມ​ທີ່​ແຫ້ງ, ບາງ​ແຫ່ງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ເຖິງ 112 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ​ຕໍ່​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ, ແມ່ນ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເລີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ແລງວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້ ແລະ ຈະ​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ໄປ​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ອ່າວ​ທະ​ເລ ແຊນ ແຟ​ຣນ​ຊິ​ສ​ໂກ. ອົງ​ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າລົມ, ເຊິ່ງ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ​ລົມ ແຊນ​ຕາ ອາ​ນາ ຫຼື ລົມ ດີ​ອາ​ໂບ​ລ, ອາດ​ເປັນ​ປາ​ກົດ​ການ​ທີ່​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ຖິ​ຕິ.

ທ່ານ ເດ​ວິດ ຄິງ, ນັກ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ ສຳ​ລັບ​ອົງ​ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ ໄທ​ມ​ສ໌ ວ່າ “ນີ້​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ຄັ້ງ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ ແລະ ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ແທ້ໆ. ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫດ​ການນີ້​ໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ​ ແມ່ນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ່​ລົມ​ພວກນີ້​ຈະຄົງ​ຢູ່.”

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ PG&E ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ “ອາ​ກາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ອາດ​ເປັນປາ​ກົດ​ການທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ລັດ ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ. ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ PG&E ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ມອດ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າຫຼາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ປອ​ພ​ໄພ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ລົມ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ມາ​ຮອດ.”

ບໍ​ລິ​ລັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ລົມ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງນີ້ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ທີ່​ສູງຫຼາຍ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ ແລະ ການ​ປະ​ກາຍ​ໄຟ​ຢູ່​ລະ​ບົບ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ແລະ ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ຂອງ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ.”

California is bracing for "extreme" and "potentially historic" winds, the National Weather Service warned Saturday, as state officials in the wine region ordered evacuation of at least 50,000 more people as a nearby wildfire continues to burn.



In addition, millions more California residents will face power outages as the utility company Pacific Gas & Electric decided Saturday afternoon to begin mass power shut-offs to a large number of customers. The shut-offs will affect nearly 1 million customers, affecting nearly 3 million people, and include San Francisco, California's wine country and the Sierra foothills.



In the past month, PG&E has shut down power to thousands of consumers in an effort to contain the spread of the fires. PG&E is in bankruptcy because of liability from recent major wildfires, including one last year that killed 85 people in the northern California town of Paradise.



Forecasters said hot, dry winds, some as high as 112 kph (70 mph), are expected to start late Saturday and last into Monday in the San Francisco Bay area. The National Weather Service warned the winds, often called Santa Ana or Diablo winds, might be a record event.



"This is definitely an event that we're calling historic and extreme," David King, meteorologist for the U.S. National Weather Service, told The Los Angeles Times. "What's making this event really substantial... is the amount of time that these winds are going to remain."



"The weather event could be the most powerful in California in decades," PG&E said Saturday, adding, "PG&E will need to turn off power for safety several hours before the potentially damaging winds arrive."



"Winds of this magnitude pose a higher risk of damage and sparks on the electric system and rapid wildfire spread," the utility said.