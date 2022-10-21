Welcome to English in a minute, where we teach you all about idioms in American English.
ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີ.
The beach is such a fun place, you can swim in the ocean and dig in the sand, you can even bury things in the sand. But I wouldn't recommend doing this.
ຫາດຊາຍເປັນສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ໄປຫລິ້ນໄປທ່ຽວ ຢ່າງມ່ວນຊື່ນໄດ້, ທ່ານສາມາດລອຍຢູ່ໃນມະຫາສະຫມຸດ ແລະຂຸດລົງໄປໃນດິນຊາຍໄດ້, ທ່ານສາມາດຝັງສິ່ງຂອງຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ໃນດິນຊາຍໄດ້. ແຕ່ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ແນະນໍາ ໃຫ້ທ່ານເຮັດໃນສິ່ງຕໍ່ໄປນີ້.
Bury your head in the sand.
Bury your head in the sand ຖ້າຈະແປຕາມໂຕກໍແມ່ນຝັງຫົວຂອງເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນ ດິນຊາຍກ ແຕ່ວ່າສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນອັນນີ້ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມໝາຍຫລາຍໄປກວ່າຫັ້ນອີກ. ພວກເຮົາມາຟັງການສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງ Anna ກັບ Jonathan ລອງເບິ່ງເນາະ ບາງທີມັນອາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ.
Jonathan, what are you doing about the plankton problem?
Jonathan, ເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງບໍ່ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາສັດແລະພືດນ້ອຍໆ ໄຫລມາຢູ່ໃນນ້ຳ?
Plankton problem? I don't know about any plankton problem.
ບັນຫາສັດແລະພືດນ້ອຍໄຫລມາຊັ້ນຫວາ? ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້ເລື້ອງໃດເລີຍກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາສັດ ແລະພືດນ້ອຍໄຫລມາ.
I feel like the whole world is burying its head in the sand about the plankton problem.
ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ຫມົດທັງໂລກກໍາລັງພາກັນເອົາຫົວຂອງຕົນຝັງຢູ່ໃນດິນຊາຍໜີ້ຫລະ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາສັດແລະພືດນ້ອຍໆໄຫລມາ.
I'm not avoiding the plankton problem. I know nothing about the plankton problem.
ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຫຼີກລ້ຽງບັນຫາສັດ ແລະພືດນ້ອຍໆ ໄຫລມາ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້ຫຍັງກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາສັດແລະພືດນ້ອຍໄຫລມາເລີຍ.
To bury your head in the sand means to hide from a problem or unpleasant reality, but at some point you will have to face whatever situation you are avoiding.ການຝັງຫົວຂອງທ່ານໃນດິນຊາຍຫມາຍເຖິງການຫລີກບັນຫາ ຫຼືຫລີກຈາກຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ທີ່ເປັນບັນຫາທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານບໍ່ດີໃຈ, ແຕ່ໃນບາງຈຸດທ່ານກໍຈະຕ້ອງປະເຊີນກັບສະຖານະການ ໃດກໍ່ຕາມ ທີ່ທ່ານກໍາລັງຫຼີກເວັ້ນໃນຢູ່ນັ້ນ.
And that's English in a minute.