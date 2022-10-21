Welcome to English in a minute, where we teach you all about idioms in American English.

ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ທ່ານ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ລ​າຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ນາ​ທີ.​

The beach is such a fun place, you can swim in the ocean and dig in the sand, you can even bury things in the sand. But I wouldn't recommend doing this.

ຫາດ​ຊາຍ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ທີ່​ໄປ​ຫລິ້ນ​ໄປ​ທ່ຽວ ຢ່າງ​ມ່ວນ​ຊື່ນໄດ້​, ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດ​ລອຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ຫມຸດ ​ແລະ​ຂຸດລົງ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ດິນ​ຊາຍໄ​ດ້​, ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຝັງ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ດິນ​ຊາຍໄດ້. ແຕ່ວ່າ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ແນະນໍາ ໃຫ້ທ່ານເຮັດໃນສິ່ງຕໍ່​ໄປນີ້.

Bury your head in the sand.

Bury your head in the sand ຖ້າ​ຈະ​ແປ​ຕາມ​ໂຕ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນຝັງຫົວຂອງເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນ ດິນຊາຍກ ແຕ່​ວ່າສຳ​ນວນພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ແບບ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນອັນ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄ​ວາມ​ໝາຍ​ຫລາຍໄປກວ່າ​ຫັ້ນອີກ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມາ​ຟັງ​ການສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ Anna ກັບ Jonathan ລອງເບິ່ງ​ເນາະ ​ບາງ​ທີມັນ​ອາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

Jonathan, what are you doing about the plankton problem?

Jonathan, ເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງບໍ່ ກ່ຽວກັບ​ບັນຫາສັດ​ແລະ​ພືດ​ນ້ອຍໆ ​ໄຫລ​ມາ​ຢູ່ໃນນ້ຳ?

Plankton problem? I don't know about any plankton problem.

ບັນຫາສັດ​ແລະ​ພືດ​ນ້ອຍ​ໄຫລ​ມາຊັ້ນ​ຫວາ? ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້ເລື້ອງ​ໃດ​ເລີຍກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນຫາສັດ ​ແລະ​ພືດ​ນ້ອຍໄຫລ​ມາ​.

I feel like the whole world is burying its head in the sand about the plankton problem.

ຂ້ອ​ຍ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ວ່າ ຫມົດທັງ​ໂລກ​ກໍາ​ລັງພາ​ກັນ​ເອົາ​ຫົວຂອງ​ຕົນຝັງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ດິນ​ຊາຍໜີ້​ຫລະ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາສັດ​ແລະ​ພືດນ້ອຍໆໄຫລ​ມາ​.

I'm not avoiding the plankton problem. I know nothing about the plankton problem.

ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຫຼີກລ້ຽງ​ບັນ​ຫາສັດ ​ແລະ​ພືດນ້ອຍໆ ໄຫລ​ມາ​. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້ຫຍັງກ່ຽວກັບ​ບັນ​ຫາສັດ​ແລະ​ພືດນ້ອຍໄຫລ​ມາເລີຍ​.

To bury your head in the sand means to hide from a problem or unpleasant reality, but at some point you will have to face whatever situation you are avoiding.ການຝັງຫົວຂອງທ່ານໃນດິນຊາຍຫມາຍເຖິງການຫລີກບັນຫາ ຫຼືຫລີກ​ຈາກຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ທີ່ເປັນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ທ່ານບໍ່ດີໃຈ, ແຕ່ໃນບາງຈຸດທ່ານກໍຈະຕ້ອງປະເຊີນກັບສະຖານະການ ໃດກໍ່ຕາມ ທີ່ທ່ານກໍາລັງຫຼີກເວັ້ນໃນ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

