ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອັງກິດ ທ່ານ ບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ ໄດ້ປະສົບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ
ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ເມື່ອສະພາຕ່ຳໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງສະໜັບສະໜູນມາດຕະການນຶ່ງທີ່
ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ ຂໍສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ເພື່ອເລື່ອນການແຍກຕົວຂອງ ອັງກິດ
ອອກຈາກ ຢູໂຣບ ອອກໄປອີກສາມເດືອນ ຖ້າບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຖອນຕົວກ່ອນຂີດເສັ້ນ
ຕາຍວັນທີ 31 ຕຸລາຂອງທ່ານ ຈອນສັນ. ມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຕອນນີ້ໄດ້ໄປເຖິງສະ
ພາສູງຂອງ ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດແລ້ວ.
ນີ້ແມ່ນການຜ່າຍແພ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເບຣັກຊິດ ຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ເປັນເທື່ອທີສອງຂອງທ່ານ ຈອນສັນ
ໃນຮອບສອງມື້.
ບັນດານັກການເມືອງຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຝ່າຍ
ຄ້ານໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ເພື່ອຍຶດບັນຫາ ເບຣັກຊິດ
ຈາກທ່ານ ຈອນສັນ.
ທ່ານນັກຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາໄດ້ຍາດເອົາຄວາມສາມາດ
ຂອງທ່ານທີ່ຈະເຈລະຈາກັບ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ໄປ.
ທ່ານ ຈອນສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີແບບຢ່າງມາ
ກ່ອນໃນປະຫວັດຂອງສະພານີ້, ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມດັ່ງກັບທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດ ເພື່ອບັງຄັບນາ
ຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ດ້ວຍຈົດໝາຍທີ່ຖືກຮ່າງຂຶ້ນມາລ່ວງໜ້າ ເພື່ອ ຍອມຈຳນົນໃນການເຈ
ລະຈາສາກົນ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະເຮັດແນວນີ້, ສະພານີ້ບໍ່ໄດ້ປ່ອຍທາງເລືອກ
ອື່ນໄວ້ໃຫ້ ນອກຈາກໃຫ້ສາທາລະນະເປັນຜູ້ຕັດສິນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃດເປັນນາ
ຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ.”
ທ່ານ ຈອນສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະສະເໜີວັນທີ 15 ຕຸລາ ເປັນວັນສຳລັບການເລືອກ
ຕັ້ງໃໝ່, ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ຂໍ້ສະເໜີດັ່ງກ່າວຈະຖືກຮັບຜ່ານຫຼືບໍ່. ທ່ານຈະຕ້ອງ
ການໆໜູນຫຼັງ ສອງສ່ວນສາມ ໂດຍສະມາຊິກສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ອັງກິດ 650 ຄົນ
ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການເລືອກຕັ້ງນັ້ນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈໃນທ່ານ
ຈອນສັນ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ “ທ່ານຮູ້ວິທີເອົາຊະນະ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ບໍ່ຕ້ອງເປັນຫ່ວງ
ກ່ຽວກັບລາວ. ລາວຈະບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງດອກ.”
ບັນດານັກເສດຖະສາດຂອງ ອັງກິດ ເວົ້າວ່າ ການອອກຈາກ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ໂດຍ
ບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຫາຍະນະຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດ ອັງກິດ ແລະ ອາດນຳໄປສູ່
ພາວະເສດຖະກິດຕົກຕ່ຳ.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered another blow Wednesday when the House of Commons voted in favor of a measure forcing the government to ask the EU to delay Brexit another three months if there is no exit deal by Johnson's October 31 deadline. The measure now goes to Parliament's upper chamber, the House of Lords.
This was Johnson's second major Brexit defeat in two days.
A number of Conservatives joined opposition lawmakers Tuesday in voting to seize the Brexit matter from Johnson.
The prime minister says lawmakers have taken away his ability to be able to negotiate with the EU.
"It's therefore a bill without precedent in the history of this house, seeking as it does to force the prime minister with a pre-drafted letter to surrender in international negotiations," Johnson said Wednesday.
"I refuse to do this...this house has left no other option than letting the public decide who they want as prime minister."
Johnson says he will propose October 15 as the date for a new election, but it is uncertain whether the motion will pass. He would need the backing of two-thirds of Britain's 650 members of Parliament to trigger a poll.
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence in Johnson, saying "he knows how to win." He added, "Don't worry about him. He's going to be ok."
British economists say leaving the EU without a deal would create havoc to the British economy and possibly bring on a recession.