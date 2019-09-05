ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ອັງ​ກິດ ທ່ານ ບໍ​ຣິ​ສ ຈອນ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ຄວາມ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ

ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ເມື່ອສະພາຕ່ຳໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງສະໜັບສະໜູນມາດຕະການນຶ່ງທີ່

ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ ຂໍສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ເພື່ອເລື່ອນການແຍກຕົວຂອງ ອັງກິດ

ອອກຈາກ ຢູໂຣບ ອອກໄປອີກສາມເດືອນ ຖ້າບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຖອນຕົວກ່ອນຂີດເສັ້ນ

ຕາຍວັນທີ 31 ຕຸລາຂອງທ່ານ ຈອນສັນ. ມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຕອນນີ້ໄດ້ໄປເຖິງສະ

ພາສູງຂອງ ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດແລ້ວ.

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຜ່າຍ​ແພ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເບ​ຣັກ​ຊິດ ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທີ​ສອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຈອນ​ສັນ

ໃນຮອບສອງມື້.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຫົວ​ອະ​ນຸ​ລັກ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຝ່າຍ​

ຄ້ານໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ເພື່ອຍຶດບັນຫາ ເບຣັກຊິດ

ຈາກທ່ານ ຈອນສັນ.

ທ່ານນັກ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ໄດ້​ຍາດ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​

ຂອງທ່ານທີ່ຈະເຈລະຈາກັບ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ໄປ.

ທ່ານ ຈອນ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ແບບ​ຢ່າງ​ມາ​

ກ່ອນໃນປະຫວັດຂອງສະພານີ້, ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມດັ່ງກັບທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດ ເພື່ອບັງຄັບນາ

ຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ດ້ວຍຈົດໝາຍທີ່ຖືກຮ່າງຂຶ້ນມາລ່ວງໜ້າ ເພື່ອ ຍອມຈຳນົນໃນການເຈ

ລະຈາສາກົນ.”

ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ແນວນີ້, ສະ​ພາ​ນີ້​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປ່ອຍທາງ​ເລືອກ​

ອື່ນໄວ້ໃຫ້ ນອກຈາກໃຫ້ສາທາລະນະເປັນຜູ້ຕັດສິນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃດເປັນນາ

ຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ.”

ທ່ານ ຈອນ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ວັນ​ທີ 15 ຕຸ​ລາ ເປັນ​ວັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເລືອກ​

ຕັ້ງໃໝ່, ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ຂໍ້ສະເໜີດັ່ງກ່າວຈະຖືກຮັບຜ່ານຫຼືບໍ່. ທ່ານຈະຕ້ອງ

ການໆໜູນຫຼັງ ສອງສ່ວນສາມ ໂດຍສະມາຊິກສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ອັງກິດ 650 ຄົນ

ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການເລືອກຕັ້ງນັ້ນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ​ໃນ​ທ່ານ

ຈອນສັນ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ “ທ່ານຮູ້ວິທີເອົາຊະນະ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ບໍ່ຕ້ອງເປັນຫ່ວງ

ກ່ຽວກັບລາວ. ລາວຈະບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງດອກ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ສ​າດ​ຂອງ ອັງ​ກິດ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ອອກ​ຈາກ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໂດຍ

ບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຫາຍະນະຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດ ອັງກິດ ແລະ ອາດນຳໄປສູ່

ພາວະເສດຖະກິດຕົກຕ່ຳ.

