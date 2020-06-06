ພວກນັກຂ່າວເຕືອນວ່າ ເສລີພາບດ້ານການຂ່າວຂອງອັງກິດ ຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ທ່າມກາງໂຣກລະບາດ ໂຄວິດ-19

ເສລີພາບດ້ານການຂ່າວ ກຳລັງຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ໃນອັງກິດ ອີງຕາມກຸ່ມສື່ມວນຊົນຕ່າງໆ ຊຶ່ງເຕືອນວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນພວມສົ່ງເສີມບັນຍາກາດຂອງຄວາມເປັນປໍລະປັກແລະຄວາມ ບໍ່ໄວ້ເນື້ອເຊື່ອໃຈຂອງມະຫາຊົນຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້. ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ມີມາຍາວນານ ລະຫວ່າງ ອົງການຂ່າວ ແລະລັດຖະບານນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ດັ່ງທີ່ ເຮັນຣີ ຣີດຈ໌-ເວລ ລາຍງານມາຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ລະຫວ່າງ ລັດຖະບານອັງກິດ ແລະສື່ມວນຊົນ ໄດ້ທະວີຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ໜັງສືພິມສະບັບນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍເລື້ອງລາວ ທີ່ວ່າທ່ານໂດມີນິກ ຄຳມິ້ງສ໌ ຫົວໜ້າທີ່ປຶກສາຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີໄດ້ລະເມີດກົດລະບຽບການປິດເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ເມື່ອທ່ານໄດ້ເຈັບປ່ວຍຍ້ອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະບໍ່ຕອບຄຳຖາມຕ່າງໆອີກຕໍ່ໄປ ຈາກໜັງສືພິມທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ ເຊັ່ນໜັງສືພິມ Mirror ແລະ Guardian ຊຶ່ງມີການອະທິບາຍວ່າ ເປັນ ‘ພວກໜັງສືພິມໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ’.

ອັນນັ້ນ ເປັນຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ບໍ່ສະບາຍໃຈເລີຍ ທ່ານນາງ ເຣີເບັກກ້າ ວິນເສັ້ນ ຈາກກຸ່ມເສລີພາບດ້ານການຂ່າວທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ‘ພວກນັກຂ່າວບໍ່ມີພົມແດນ ຫຼື Reporters without Borders’ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄປ.

ທ່ານນາງວິນເສັ້ນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຫັນ ຢູ່ໃນອັງກິດ ເວລານີ້ ແມ່ນແນວທາງການເລັ່ງທະວີຄວາມເປັນປໍລະປັກຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງໂດຍລັດຖະບານ ຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ. ຫາກຈະບໍ່ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນ ‘ຂ່າວປອມ’ ພວກເຮົາເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນຫົວຂໍ້ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ ທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງແທ້ໆ ແບບທີ່ວ່າເປັນການກ່າວຫາເຖິງຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ຂອງພວກໜັງສືພິມນັ້ນ ເປັນໜັງສືພິມໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ແລະລາຍງານທີ່ມະຫາຊົນສົນໃຈຢ່າງເອົາຈິງເອົາຈັງນັ້ນ ກໍສາດມາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສົນໃຈ.”

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ ຢືນຢັດວ່າ ເລື້ອງລາວຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຖືກ.

ທ່ານບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຫຼາຍສິ່ງຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ໄດ້ຂຽນໄປ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວໄປຕະຫຼອດວັນເສົາ ແລະວັນອາທິດ ແມ່ນຜິດ ໃນດ້ານທີ່ປຶກສາ ຂອງຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້ານັ້ນ ມັນບໍ່ຖືກເລີຍ.”

ທັງທ່ານຈອນສັນ ຫຼື ທ່ານຄຳມິ້ງສ໌ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ນຳເອົາຫລັກຖານອອກມາໂຕ້ແຍ້ງ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆຂອງໜັງສືພິມ.

ອົງການສັງຄົມບັນດາບັນນາທິການຂອງອັງກິດ ແລະສະມາຄົມອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງຟ້ອງວ່າ ພວກນັກຂ່າວບາງສ່ວນ ໄດ້ຖືກກີດກັນຈາກກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວທາງອອນໄລນ໌ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ແລະອັນນັ້ນເປັນຮູບແບບທີ່ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ ເພື່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງການກວດສອບ.

ທ່ານນາງວິນເສັ້ນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໄມຂອງພວກນັກຂ່າວ ແມ່ນຖືກຕັດເກືອບທຸກເທື່ອໃນທັນທີ ຫຼັງຈາກພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖາມຄຳຖາມທຳອິດຂອງພວກເຂົາ ຫຼື ແມ່ນກະທັງບາງເທື່ອ ພຽງໄດ້ຖາມສ່ວນທຳອິດຂອງຄຳຖາມນັ້ນ ໂດຍຈະບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໃຫ້ຖາມຄຳຖາມຕໍ່ໄປເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານນາງວິນເສັ້ນ ເຊື່ອວ່າ ລັດຖະບານອັງກິດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງລອກແບບອົງປະກອບແນວທາງຕ່າງໆຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານນາງວິນເສັ້ນ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກ້ປ໌ ວ່າ “ພຽງຍ້ອນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຫັນຮູບແບບດຽວກັນນີ້ຂອງ ‘ຂ່າວປອມ ສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ສໍ້ໂກງ’ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວໄປຢ່າງຊັດເຈນ ມັນແມ່ນພວກເຮົາ ຄິດວ່າ ແນວທາງຂອງອັງກິດ ໃນການຊອກຫາສິ່ງດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຊື້ອເພີງໃຫ້ມະຫາຊົນມີຄວາມປໍລະປັກຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນເຊັ່ນກັນ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຂອງມະຫາຊົນໃນສື່ມວນຊົນ ຄ່ອຍໆຈາງຫາຍໄປ.”

ສຳນັກງານນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຂອງທ່ານບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບ ຕໍ່ການການຮ້ອງຂໍ ຂອງວີໂອເອ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນ. ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານຈອນສັນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າ ຕົນບໍ່ໄດ້ບັ່ນທອນ ເສລີພາບດ້ານການຂ່າວ.

Press freedom is under threat in Britain, according to media groups, which warn that the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fueling a growing climate of hostility and public distrust towards journalists. Long-standing tensions between the press and the government have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Tensions between the government and the media have ramped up following recent newspaper revelations that the Prime Minister’s Chief Adviser, Dominic Cummings, broke lockdown rules when he was ill with the coronavirus.

The government said it would no longer answer questions from the publications involved, the Mirror and the Guardian – which it described as ‘campaigning newspapers’.

That’s disturbing language says Rebecca Vincent from press freedom group ‘Reporters without Borders’.

(Rebecca Vincent, Reporters without Borders) (Mandatory cg: Skype)

“What we’re seeing in the UK at the moment is an acceleration of a really hostile approach by this government towards the press. Stopping short of saying ‘fake news’, we’re seeing a very alarming narrative being created, sort of allegations that credible newspapers are campaigning newspapers and that serious public interest reporting can be dismissed.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists that the stories are wrong.

(Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister)

"A lot of what was written and said over Saturday and Sunday was false in respect to my adviser, it wasn't correct.”

Neither Johnson nor Cummings have produced evidence to refute the newspaper allegations.

The British Society of Editors and the Foreign Press Association have complained that certain journalists are being excluded from virtual government press conferences – and that the format is being used to evade scrutiny.

(Rebecca Vincent, Reporters without Borders) (Mandatory cg: Skype)

“Journalists’ mics are almost always cut immediately after they ask their initial question, or even sometimes just the first part of that question, with follow-up questions rarely allowed.”

Vincent believes the British government is copying elements of the Trump administration’s approach in the United States.

(Rebecca Vincent, Reporters without Borders) (Mandatory cg: Skype)

“Just because we’re not seeing this same sort of ‘fake news, corrupt media’ precisely being said, it is we think the British way of getting at that same thing, which is really fuelling public hostility towards the media as well and eroding public trust in media.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office did not respond to VOA requests for comment. The government has denied it is curtailing press freedom.