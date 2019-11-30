ສົບງວດ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍຂອງຊາວຫວຽດນາມຈໍານວນ 39 ຄົນ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນໃນເດືອນ ແລ້ວນີ້ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ຫລັງ​ຂອງລົດບັນທຸກແຊ່​ແຂງ ໃນອັງກິດ ໄດ້ຖືກນໍາສົ່ງກັບຄືນໄປ ມອບໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແລ້ວ.

ໂລງ​ສົບຂອງ 16 ຄົນ​ທຳ​ອິດ ແລະ ອູບໃສ່​ກະ​ດູກ 7 ອັນໄດ້​ໄປຮອດສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ​ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້.

ລົດ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຄົນ​ເຈັບ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ສົບ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ໄປ​ຫາ​ບ້ານ​ເກີດຂອງຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ ແລະ​ພາກ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ.

ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຊາວ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ໃນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລອນດອນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ ພາ​ກັນ​ສ່ຽງ​ໄພ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຫລວງ ເພາະ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ເມື່ອ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ເຖິງອັງ​ກິດ​ແລ້ວ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ຈະ ​ມີ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ປູກ​ກັນ​ຊາ​ທີ່ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ຫາ​ເງິນ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສັ້ນໆ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຊ້​ໜີ້ຄືນ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ລັກ​ລອບ​ເອົາ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນໄດ້ ແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ເງິນ​ກັບໃຫ້​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ບ້ານໄດ້.

ພ້ອ​ມໆ​ກັບການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢູ່ໃນອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ປູກ​ກັນ​ຊາ​ທີ່ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ຊາວ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນກໍ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮ້ານ​ເສີມ​ສວຍ ແລະ​ທາເລັບ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈະ​ເລີນ​ຮຸ່ງ​ເຮືອງ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຕ່າງໆໃນ​ອັງ​ກິດໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີມໍ່ໆ​ມານີ້. ສ່ວນ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆກໍ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮ້ານ​ຄ້າ​ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຮ້ານອາ​ຫານ ຫລື​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະທີ່ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຖືກ​ດຶງ​ດູດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ໂພ​ນີ.

ພໍ່​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ໄດ້​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ອັງ​ກິດ "ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ດີ​ຂຶນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ."



ມີຄົນທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຫລາຍຄົນທີ່ຖືກຈັບກຸມໃນອັງກິດ ແລະໃນຫວຽດນາມ ໃນ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີນີ້.

ສົບ​ຂອງ 16 ຄົນ​ອື່ນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ກັບ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ສະ​ການ​ໃນ​ວັ​ນ​ພະ​ຫັດແລ້ວນີ້7.

