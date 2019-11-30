ສົບງວດສຸດທ້າຍຂອງຊາວຫວຽດນາມຈໍານວນ 39 ຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກພົບເຫັນໃນເດືອນ ແລ້ວນີ້ ຢູ່ທາງຫລັງຂອງລົດບັນທຸກແຊ່ແຂງ ໃນອັງກິດ ໄດ້ຖືກນໍາສົ່ງກັບຄືນໄປ ມອບໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແລ້ວ.
ໂລງສົບຂອງ 16 ຄົນທຳອິດ ແລະ ອູບໃສ່ກະດູກ 7 ອັນໄດ້ໄປຮອດສະໜາມບິນນະຄອນຫລວງຮາໂນ່ຍ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້.
ລົດຂົນສົ່ງຄົນເຈັບໄດ້ນຳເອົາສົບເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ໄປຫາບ້ານເກີດຂອງຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບເຄາະຮ້າຍ ຢູ່ໃນແຂວງພາກເໜືອ ແລະພາກກາງຂອງຫວຽດນາມ.
ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່ຽວກັບຊາວຫວຽດນາມໃນຕ່າງປະເທດທ່ານນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນລອນດອນເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກອົບພະຍົບເຂົ້າເມືອງຫລາຍຄົນ ພາກັນສ່ຽງໄພຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫລວງ ເພາະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ເມື່ອເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ໄປເຖິງອັງກິດແລ້ວ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຈະ ມີວຽກເຮັດຢູ່ໃນອຸດສາຫະກຳປູກກັນຊາທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຫາເງິນໄດ້ເປັນຈຳນວນຫລວງຫລາຍໃນໄລຍະສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຊ້ໜີ້ຄືນແກ່ພວກລັກລອບເອົາເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໄປນັ້ນໄດ້ ແລະສົ່ງເງິນກັບໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວຢູ່ທາງບ້ານໄດ້.
ພ້ອມໆກັບການເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນອຸດສາຫະກຳປູກກັນຊາທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຊາວຫວຽດນາມຫລາຍຄົນກໍເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນຮ້ານເສີມສວຍ ແລະທາເລັບ ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຕ່າງໆໃນອັງກິດໃນຊຸມປີມໍ່ໆມານີ້. ສ່ວນຄົນອື່ນໆກໍເຮັດວຽກ ຢູ່ໃນຮ້ານຄ້າ ທີ່ເປັນຮ້ານອາຫານ ຫລືເປັນຄົນອະນາໄມ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄົນອື່ນໆ ນັ້ນກໍຖືກດຶງດູດໃຫ້ເປັນໂພນີ.
ພໍ່ຂອງຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບເຄາະຮ້າຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ເວົ້າວ່າ ລູກຊາຍຂອງລາວ ໄດ້ໜີຈາກບ້ານໄປຍັງອັງກິດ "ດ້ວຍຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ຈະມີຊີວິດທີ່ດີຂຶນກວ່າເກົ່າ."
ມີຄົນທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຫລາຍຄົນທີ່ຖືກຈັບກຸມໃນອັງກິດ ແລະໃນຫວຽດນາມ ໃນການເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບກໍລະນີນີ້.
ສົບຂອງ 16 ຄົນອື່ນ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງກັບຫວຽດນາມໃນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມາ ແລະໄດ້ທຳການສົ່ງສະການໃນວັນພະຫັດແລ້ວນີ້7.
The last batch of remains of the 39 Vietnamese whose bodies were discovered last month in the back of a refrigerated truck in England have been returned to their families.
The 16 coffins and seven urns arrived at the Hanoi airport Saturday morning.
Ambulances took the remains to the victims' hometowns in northern and central Vietnamese provinces.
One expert on the Vietnamese diaspora in Britain says many migrants are willing to take huge risks because they believe when they get to Britain, they will find work in the illegal cannabis industry, earning large amounts of money in a short period of time, enabling them to pay their debts to their smugglers and to sent remittances to their families.
As well as the illegal cannabis industry, many Vietnamese work in nail and beauty salons, which have boomed on British high streets in recent years. Others work in the restaurant trade or as cleaners, while some are drawn into prostitution.
The father of one of the victims said his son had left home for Britain in "hopes for a better life."
Several suspects have been arrested in Britain and Vietnam in connection with the case.
The 16 other bodies were returned to Vietnam Wednesday, with funerals held Thursday.