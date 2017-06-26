ສຳນວນ break the ice ແປວ່າຫຽັງ?

English in a Minute 287-6 to break the ice

Welcome to English in a Minute!

Ice is frozen water. But what does it mean if you break it?

To Break the Ice

Should you fix broken ice? Let’s listen.

Person #1: Hey, I saw you at my party last night. But you didn’t stay very long.

Person #2: I knew no one. And I didn’t have the energy to break the ice with a bunch

of new people.

Person #1: Asking questions is a good icebreaker.

Person #2: True. But even if I broke the ice, I didn’t have the energy to listen.

To break the ice means to start a conversation with someone you don’t really know.

This expression comes from shipping. In the winter, ships can get stuck in ice. Smaller ships

break the ice to open up passageways. People can open conversations in the same way.

And that’s English in a Minute!

ທ່ານນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ມື້ນີ້ເຮົາຈະຮຽນສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດ Break the Ice.

ແປວ່າ ນໍ້າກ້ອນ ຫຼືນໍ້າແຂງ ຫຼືນໍ້າທີ່ເຢັນຈົນເປັນກ້ອນ ຫຼືຈົນແຂງ ແລະຄຳວ່າ break ແປວ່າ ທັບໃຫ້ແຕກ ຫຼືທັບມ້າງ ແຕ່ຖ້າເຮົາເວົ້າວ່າ Break the Ice

ແມ່ນເຮົາໝາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດລະ? ແປວ່າ ເຮົາທັບນໍ້າກ້ອນບໍ? ຈະແປແນວນັ້ນກໍໄດ້ ຖ້າເຮົາທັບນໍ້າກ້ອນໃຫ້ແຕກອີ່ຫຼີ ແຕ່ສຳນວນ Break the Ice ທີ່ເຮົາຈະຣຽນກັນໃນມື້ນີ້ ມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍແນວອື່ນ.

Ice is frozen water. But what does it mean if you break it?

To Break the Ice

Should you fix broken ice? Let’s listen.

ລອງຟັງບົດສົນທະນາຂອງສອງຄົນ ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ ກ່ອນເໜາະທ່ານ.

Person #1: Hey, I saw you at my party last night. But you didn’t stay very long.

ເຮີ້ຍ ມື້ຄືນນີ້ຂ້ອຍຄືເຫັນເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນງານກິນລ້ຽງຂອງຂ້ອຍ. ເຈົ້າຄືຊິບໍ່ຢູ່ເດິກປານໃດ

ເໜາະ.

Person #2: I knew no one. And I didn’t have the energy to break the ice with a bunch of new people.

ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັບຜູ້ໃດ ແລະຂ້ອຍກໍບໍ່ມີຈິດມີໃຈຢາກຊອກຫາໝູ່ໃໝ່ແດ່.

Person #1: Asking questions is a good icebreaker.

ການຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມຂຶ້ນມາຖາມແນວໃດແນວນຶ່ງ ກໍຈະເປັນການເຣີ່ມຕົ້ນທີ່ດີແນວນຶ່ງ.

Person #2: True. But even if I broke the ice, I didn’t have the energy to listen.

ແມ່ນຢູ່ ແຕ່ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຈະເຣີ່ມທັບມ້າງອຸບປະສັກນັ້ນໄດ້ແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍກໍຈະບໍ່ມີຄວາມອົດທົນທີ່ຈະສົນທະນາໄປດົນ.

To break the ice means to start a conversation with someone you don’t really know.

To break the ice ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າເຣີ່ມຕົ້ນໂອ້ລົມສົນທະນາກັບຄົນໃດຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮູ້ດີມາກ່ອນ.

This expression comes from shipping.

ສຳນວນນີ້ໄດ້ມາຈາກການເດີນເຮືອ.

In the winter, ships can get stuck in ice.

ກໍ່າປັ່ນອາດຄານໍ້າກ້ອນ ເດິນໜ້າຕໍ່ໄປບໍ່ໄດ້.

Smaller ships break the ice to open up passageways.

ແລ້ວເຮືອລຳທີ່ນ້ອຍກວ່າ ກໍຈະໄປທັບຫຼືເຈາະນໍ້າທີ່ແຂງໆນັ້ນໃຫ້ແຕກ ເບີກທາງໃຫ້ແລ່ນຕໍ່ໄປໄດ້.

People can open conversations in the same way.

I didn’t have the energy to break the ice………

Asking questions is a good icebreaker…………

Even if I broke the ice, I didn’t have the energy to listen…….

ເວົ້າສັ້ນໆແລ້ວ ສຳນວນ ຈະແປວ່າ ເບີກທາງ ຫຼື ບຸກເບີກ ກໍດີ.

And that’s English in a Minute!