ປະທານາທິບໍດີບຣາຊິີລ ທ່ານ ຈາແອ ໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ (Jair Bolsonaro) ກ່າວວ່າ ປະ
ເທດຂອງທ່ານຈະຮັບເອົາການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກບັນດາປະເທດ G-7 ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ່ກັບໄຟປ່າ
ຢູ່ປ່າດົງດິບ ອາມາຊອນ ພຽງແຕ່ວ່າປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານເອັມມານູແອລ ມາກຣົງ
ຖອນຄຳເວົ້າອັນທີ່ທ່ານ ໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ ເຫັນວ່າເປັນການເວົ້າດູໝິ່ນ.
ທ່ານ ໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານມາກຣົງ
ກ່າວຫາວ່າທ່ານຂີ້ຕົວະ ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ ທ່ານ ມາກຣົງ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖອນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານ
“ແລະຈາກນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງສາມາດສົນທະນາກັນໄດ້.”
ທ່ານ ມາກຣົງ ໄດ້ສົງໄສູຄວາມຊື່ສັດຂອງທ່ານ ໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ ແລະຄວາມ ໝາຍໝັ້ນ
ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ. ທ່ານ ມາກຣົງ ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ທີ່ຈະກີດ
ກັ້ນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າເສລີລະຫວ່າງ ປະເທດລາຕິນ ແລະສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ຖ້າຫາກ
ທ່ານ ໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ ຜູ້ທີ່ສົງໃສກ່ຽວກັບ ສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງນັ້ນ, ເອົາບາດ
ກ້າວຢ່າງຈິງຈັງເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄຟປ່າອາມາຊອນ. ການຮັບເອົາເງື່ອນໄຂການຊ່ວຍ
ເຫຼືອຂອງທ່ານ ໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນນຶ່ງວັນຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດເງິນດັ່ງກ່າວ,
ໂດຍປະກາດວ່າເງິນທຶນນັ້ນ ສາມາດນຳເອົາໄປໃຊ້ໃນທາງທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນ ຢູໂຣບ.
ທີ່ປຶກສາຂອງທ່ານ ໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ ທ່ານ ໂອນິກສ໌ ລໍເຣັນໂຊນີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ແວັບໄຊຕ໌
ຂ່າວ G1 ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ບຣາຊິລ ຂອບໃຈສຳລັບຂໍ້ສະເໜີນັ້ນ ແຕ່ວ່າ
“ບາງເທື່ອ ແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນພວກນັ້ນອາດມີຄວາມສຳຄັນກວ່າ ເພື່ອປູກຕົ້ນໄມ້
ຄືນໃນ ຢູໂຣບ.”
ການປະຕິເສດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກລັດຖະມົນຕີສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ບຣາຊິລ ທ່ານຣິ
ຄາຣໂດ ຊາລແລສ ກ່າວວ່າ ບຣາຊິລ ມີຄວາມຍິນດີກັບທຶນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳໂລກທີ່ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ G-7 ທີ່ຫາກໍສິ້ນສຸດລົງເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້
ໃນປະເທດ ຝຣັ່ງ ຂອງບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ມີເສດຖະກິດໃຫຍ່ສຸດໃນໂລກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຮັບ
ປາກເງິນ 20 ລ້ານໂດລາໃນທັນທີ ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການແຜ່ລາມ
ຂອງໄຟປ່າ ຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະເທດປ່າ ອາມາຊອນ ໃນທະວີບອາເມຣິກາໃຕ້. ການ
ເຜົາຜານແມ່ນກຳລັງເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ປ່າດົງດິບທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດິ ມາກຣົງ ເຈົ້າພາບກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຊີເລ
ທ່ານ ເຊບາສຕຽນ ປິເນຣາ ຜູ້ແຂກຂອງກອງປະຊຸມນັ້ນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປ່າດົງດິບທີ່ຖືກ
ທຳລາຍໂດຍໄຟໄດ້ເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ເປັນ “ປອດ” ຂອງໂລກທີ່ມີບົດບາດໃນການດູດເອົາ
ອາຍຄາບອນ ໄດອົກໄຊ ແລະການຜະລິດອັອກຊິເຈັນ.
ທ່ານມາກຣົງ ກ່າວວ່າ ພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງ ຝຣັ່ງ ຈະໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ
ທາງທະຫານຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄຟປ່າ.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says his country will accept aid from G-7 countries to battle wildfires in the Amazon rainforest only if French President Emmanuel Macron retracts what Bolsonaro considers offensive remarks.
Bolsonaro told reporters Tuesday Macron accused him of being a liar, adding that Macron has to retract his comments "and from there we can talk."
Macron has questioned Bolsonaro's honesty and commitment to protecting the environment. Macron threatened last week to block a free trade deal between Latin America and the European Union unless Bolsonaro, a climate change skeptic, took serious steps to fight the Amazon fires. Bolsonaro's conditional acceptance of the aid comes one day after he rejected the money, declaring the funds could be better used in Europe.
Bolsonaro's chief of staff, Onyx Lorenzoni, told the G1 news website on Monday Brazil appreciated the offer but that, "Maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe."
The rejection came after Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles said Brazil welcomed the funding.
World leaders at the recently concluded G-7 summit in France of the world's biggest economies committed an immediate $20 million on Monday to fight the raging wildfires in the Amazon countries in South America. The blazes are threatening the world's biggest rainforest.
President Macron, the summit host, and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, a visitor at the event, said that the rainforest now being ravaged by the fires represents the "lungs" of the planet for its role in absorbing carbon dioxide and producing oxygen.
Macron said France within hours would provide military support in the region to fight the fires.
