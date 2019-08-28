ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີບ​ຣາ​ຊິີລ ທ່ານ ຈາ​ແອ ໂບລໂຊນາໂຣ (Jair Bolsonaro) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປະ

​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ G-7 ເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່​ສູ່​ກັບ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ

​ຢູ່​ປ່າ​ດົງ​ດິບ ​ອາ​ມາ​ຊອນ ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ວ່າປ​ະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ​ເອັມ​ມາ​ນູ​ແອ​ລ ມ​າກ​ຣົງ

ຖອນຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ອັນ​ທີ່ທ່ານ ໂບ​ລ​ໂຊນາ​ໂຣ ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເວົ້າດູ​ໝິ່ນ.

ທ່ານ ໂບ​ລ​ໂຊ​ນາ​ໂຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມາກ​ຣົງ

ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ຂີ້​ຕົວະ ນອກ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ ມາກ​ຣົງ ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຖອນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ

“ແລະ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນພວກ​ເຮົາຈຶ່ງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກັນໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ ​ມາກ​ຣົງ ໄດ້ສົງ​ໄສູ​ຄວາມ​ຊື່​ສັດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໂບລ​ໂຊ​ນາ​ໂຣ ແລະ​ຄວາ​ມ​ ໝ​າຍ​ໝັ້ນ

​ເພື່ອທີ່​ຈະ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ. ທ່ານ​ ມາກ​ຣົງ ​ໄດ້​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກີດ​

ກັ້ນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງການ​ຄ້າ​ເສ​ລີລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ ປະ​ເທດ​ລາ​ຕິນ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​

ທ່ານ ໂບ​ລ​ໂຊ​ນາ​ໂຣ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ສົງ​ໃສ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສະ​ພາ​ບອ​າ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງນັ້ນ, ເອົາ​ບາດ​

ກ້າວຢ່າງ​ຈິງ​ຈັງ​ເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ກັບໄຟ​ປ່າ​ອາ​ມາ​ຊອນ. ການ​ຮັບ​ເອົາເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​

ເຫຼືອ​ຂອງທ່ານ ໂບ​ລ​ໂຊ​ນາ​ໂຣ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນຶ່ງວັນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ເງິນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ,

ໂດຍ​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ​ເງິນ​ທຶນ​ນັ້ນ ສາ​ມາດ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ໄປ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ດີກວ່າ​ໃນ ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໂບ​ລ​ໂຊ​ນາ​ໂຣ ທ່ານ​ ໂອ​ນິກ​ສ໌ ລໍ​ເຣັນ​ໂຊ​ນີ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ແວັບ​ໄຊຕ໌

​ຂ່າວ G1 ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ ບ​ຣ​າຊິ​ລ ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ນັ້ນ ແຕ່​ວ່າ

“ບາງ​ເທື່ອ ແຫຼ່ງ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ພວກນັ້ນ​ອາດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນກວ່າ ເພື່ອ​ປູກ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄມ້​

ຄືນ​ໃນ ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.”

ການປະ​ຕິເສດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ ບ​ຣ​າຊິ​ລ ທ່ານ​ຣິ

​ຄາ​ຣໂດ ຊ​າ​ລ​ແລ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ ມີ​ຄວາມຍິນ​ດີ​ກັບ​ທຶນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ໂລກ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ G-7 ​ທີ່​ຫາ​ກໍ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້

ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຮັບ

​ປາກ​ເງິນ 20 ລ້ານໂດ​ລາ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລາມ​

ຂອງໄຟ​ປ່າ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດປ່າ ອາ​ມາ​ຊອນ ​ໃນທະ​ວີບ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້. ການ​

ເຜົາ​ຜານ​ແມ່ນກຳ​ລັງເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ປ່າ​ດົງ​ດິບ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດິ​ ມາກ​ຣົງ ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ ແລະ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ຊີ​ເລ

ທ່ານ ເ​ຊ​ບາ​ສ​ຕຽນ ປິ​ເນຣາ ຜູ້​ແຂກຂອງ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມນັ້ນ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປ່າ​ດົງ​ດິບ​ທີ່​ຖືກ

​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ໂດ​ຍ​ໄຟໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເປັນ “ປອດ” ຂອງ​ໂລກທີ່​ມີ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ດູດ​ເອົາ​

ອາຍຄາ​ບອນ ໄດ​ອົກ​ໄຊ ແລ​ະ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ອັອກ​ຊິເຈັນ.

ທ່າ​ນ​ມາກ​ຣົ​ງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ​ ​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ການສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ

​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ​ເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ.



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says his country will accept aid from G-7 countries to battle wildfires in the Amazon rainforest only if French President Emmanuel Macron retracts what Bolsonaro considers offensive remarks.



Bolsonaro told reporters Tuesday Macron accused him of being a liar, adding that Macron has to retract his comments "and from there we can talk."



Macron has questioned Bolsonaro's honesty and commitment to protecting the environment. Macron threatened last week to block a free trade deal between Latin America and the European Union unless Bolsonaro, a climate change skeptic, took serious steps to fight the Amazon fires. Bolsonaro's conditional acceptance of the aid comes one day after he rejected the money, declaring the funds could be better used in Europe.



Bolsonaro's chief of staff, Onyx Lorenzoni, told the G1 news website on Monday Brazil appreciated the offer but that, "Maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe."



The rejection came after Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles said Brazil welcomed the funding.



World leaders at the recently concluded G-7 summit in France of the world's biggest economies committed an immediate $20 million on Monday to fight the raging wildfires in the Amazon countries in South America. The blazes are threatening the world's biggest rainforest.



President Macron, the summit host, and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, a visitor at the event, said that the rainforest now being ravaged by the fires represents the "lungs" of the planet for its role in absorbing carbon dioxide and producing oxygen.



Macron said France within hours would provide military support in the region to fight the fires.

