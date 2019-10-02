ອະດີດທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ, ທ່ານ ຈອນ ໂບລຕັນ (John Bolton) ເວົ້າວ່າ ເກົາຫລີເໜືອຈະບໍ່ເລີກລົ້ມອາວຸດນີວເຄລຍຂອງຕົນແບບສະໝັກໃຈຈັກເທື່ອ. ຢູ່ໃນຄຳປາໄສຄັ້ງທຳອິດພາຍຫລັງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກປົດອອກຈາກ ຄະນະລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານທຣຳແລ້ວ, ທ່ານ ໂບລຕັນເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ, ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫລີເໜືອຈະເຮັດ "ທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງເທົ່າທີ່ຈະສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ເພື່ອຮັກສາຄວາມສາມາດໃນການກຽມພ້ອມໄວ້ຂອງອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ.” ການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຂອງທ່ານໂບລຕັນໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນມີຂຶ້ນເວລາດຽວກັນກັບການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຂອງທູດພິເສດຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຊຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນທ່ານກ່າວຫາສະຫະລັດວ່າ "ທຳການເກາະຜິດ” ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຂອງການເຈລະຈາກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບການດັ່ງກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດຊັກຊ້າລົງ. Zlatica Hoke ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ສະຫະລັດສະໜັບສະໜັບການລົງໂທດທາງເສດຖະກິດຢ່າງໜັກຕໍ່ເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວຈະທັບມ້າງໂຄງການອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງຕົນ. ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສັນສະເສີນສາຍສຳພັນສ່ວນຕົວຂອງທ່ານກັບທ່ານກິມ ຈົງອຶນ, ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ແລະເວົ້າວ່າ ທັງສອງຝ່າຍກຳລັງຮ່ວມມືກັນກ້າວໄປສູ່ການລົບລ້າງອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍໃນແຫລມເກົາຫລີ.
ເກົາຫລີເໜືອກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາວ່າ ມີການບັນລຸຄວາມກ້າວໄດ້ພຽງໜ້ອຍດຽວ ຍ້ອນສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ ການເກາະຜິດທາງການເມືອງ ແລະການທະຫານຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ທ່ານກິມ ຊອງ, ທູດພິເສດຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວເປັນພາສາເກົາຫລີວ່າ:
"ມັນຂຶ້ນກັບສະຫະລັດທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການເຈລະຈາຂອງພວກເຮົາກາຍເປັນປ່ອງຢ້ຽມແຫ່ງໂອກາດ ຫລືຈະໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນໂອກາດທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ວິກິດການເພີ້ມຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງໄວວາ.”
ທ່ານ ໂບລຕັນ ອະດີດທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳເວົ້າວ່າ ເກົາຫລີເໜືອບໍ່ມີແຜນການທີ່ຈະຍົກເລີກອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງຕົນເລີຍ.
ທ່ານກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້: "ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈແບບມີຍຸດທະສາດທີ່ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ກຳລັງເຮັດຢູ່ກໍຄື ທ່ານຈະເຮັດທຸກສິ່ງ ທຸກຢ່າງຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສາ ມາດຂອງຕົນ ແລະຈະພັດທະນາ ແລະເພີ້ມແສນຍານຸພາບຂອງມັນຂຶ້ນໄປອີກ. ທ່ານອາດຈະພະຍາຍາມໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບການຍົກເລີກການລົງໂທດຂອງສາກົນ, ທ່ານອາດຈະທຳການຫລຸດຜ່ອນມັນລົງແບບໃດແບບນຶ່ງແຕ່ວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ຍົກເລີກອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍແບບສະໝັກໃຈຈັກເທື່ອ.”
ເກົາຫລີເໜືອໄດ້ທຳການທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຫລາຍຄັ້ງໃນປີນີ້ ແຕ່ວ່າ ກໍຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ທົດລອງອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍອີກຈັກເທື່ອ ນັບແຕ່ເດືອນກັນຍາ ປີ 2017 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ທ່ານທຣຳອ້າງວ່າເປັນຍ້ອນຕົນ ແຕ່ທ່ານ ໂບລຕັນກັບເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນສັນຍານບົ່ງບອກທີ່ດີເລີຍ.
ທ່ານໂບລຕັນເວົ້າວ່າ:"ເຫດຜົນອັນນຶ່ງ, ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ດີ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຫດຜົນທີ່ມີບັນຫາຫລາຍວ່າເປັນຫຍັງຈຶ່ງບໍ່ມີການທົດລອງອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ຫລື ລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ໄລຍະໄກຢູ່ໃນໄລຍະນີ້ ກໍແມ່ນເປັນຍ້ອນວ່າເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ຢູ່ໃນການຊັ່ງຊາສະຖານະການນັ້ນ ຈະເປັນເລື້ອງດີ ຫລືເລື້ອງຮ້າຍກໍຕາມ, ທຳການທົດລອງໃຫ້ສຳເລັດລົງ ແລະສາມາດຜະລິດຫົວອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ແລະລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ທີ່ຍິງໄລຍະໄກໄດ້. ນັ້ນບໍ່ແມ່ນສັນຍານບົ່ງບອກທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີກຳລັງໃຈເລີຍ. ນັ້ນຄືສັນຍານບົ່ງບອກທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ.”
ທ່ານ ໂບລຕັນກ່າວມ້ວນທ້າຍວ່າ: "ຖ້າທ່ານເຊື່ອ --ແລະທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ເຊື່ອ -- ວ່າມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ຍອມຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້ທີ່ເກົາຫລີເໜືອມີອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ, ຮອດຈຸດໃດ ຈຸດນຶ່ງການໃຊ້ກຳລັງທະຫານຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເອົາມາເປັນທາງເລືອກ."
ການໃຊ້ກຳລັງທະຫານເປັນສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳໄດ້ຫລີກລ້ຽງບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີ. ທ່ານ ປົດທ່ານໂບລຕັນລົງຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ໂດຍອ້າງວ່າ ມີຄວາມເຫັນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ, ອີຣ່ານ, ແລະບັນຫາອື່ນໆ ແລະໄດ້ເອົາທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ໂອໄບຣແອັນ (Robert O'Brien), ຜູ້ເຈລະຈາຕໍ່ລອງການ ປ່ອຍຕົວປະກັນຂຶ້ນກຳຕຳແໜ່ງແທນ.
ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ ຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້
Former national security adviser John Bolton says North Korea will never give up its nuclear weapons voluntarily. In his first speech after being ousted from the Trump administration, Bolton said North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un will do "whatever he can to keep a deliverable nuclear weapons capability." Bolton's talk Monday coincided with a North Korean envoy's address to the United Nations General Assembly in which he accused the United States of "provocations" that hamper the progress of talks on the situation in the region. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
The United States supports tough economic sanctions against North Korea until it dismantles its nuclear program. U.S. President Donald Trump has praised his personal relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said the two sides are cooperating toward denuclearization of the peninsula.
North Korea said Monday that little progress has been achieved due to what it called political and military provocations perpetrated by the United States.
Kim Song, North Korea's UN envoy (in Korean):
"It depends on the U.S. whether our negotiations will become a window of opportunity or an occasion that will hasten the crisis."
Bolton said North Korea has no plans to give up its nuclear weapons.
John Bolton, former National Security Advisor to President Trump:
"I think the strategic decision that Kim Jong Un is operating through is that he will do whatever he can to keep a deliverable nuclear weapons capability and to develop and enhance it further. He may try to get relief from international sanctions, he may make some concessions, but under current circumstances he will never give up the nuclear weapons voluntarily."
North Korea has carried out a series of missile tests this year, but has not had another nuclear test since September of 2017. Trump takes credit for it, but Bolton said it is not a good sign.
John Bolton, former National Security Advisor to President Trump:
"One reason, one very good, very troubling reason why there's no more testing of nuclear weapons for the moment, or of long range missiles, is that North Korea has in its judgment, for well or ill, finished testing and can produce nuclear warheads and long range ballistic missiles. That's not an encouraging sign. That's a sign to be worried about."
Bolton said it was unacceptable to allow North Korea to have nuclear weapons.
John Bolton, former National Security Advisor to President Trump:
"If you believe -- and you may not -- that it is unacceptable for North Korea to have nuclear weapons, at some point military force has to be an option."
Using military force is something Trump has been avoiding. He fired Bolton last month citing differences of opinion on North Korea, Iran and other issues and replaced him with U.S. hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien.