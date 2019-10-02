ອະ​ດີດ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ, ທ່ານ ຈອນ ໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ (John Bolton) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເລີກ​ລົ້ມ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນີວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ຕົນແບບສະ​ໝັກ​ໃຈຈັກ​ເທື່ອ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ພາຍຫລັງທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປົດ​ອອກ​ຈາກ ຄ​ະນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ແລ້ວ, ທ່ານ ໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ, ຜູ້​ນຳເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອຈະ​ເຮັດ "ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ເທົ່າທີ່​ຈະສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້​ເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດໃນ​ການ​ກຽມ​ພ້ອມໄວ້ຂອງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ.” ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປ​າ​ໄສ​ຂອງທ່ານໂບ​ລຕັນໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຂອງ​ທູດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຂອງເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ມັດ​ຊາ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ວ່າ "ທຳ​ການເກາ​ະ​ຜິດ” ທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເຈ​ລ​ະ​ຈາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດຊັກ​ຊ້າ​ລົງ. Zlatica Hoke ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ຕໍ່ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ທັ​ບ​ມ້າງ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ. ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ, ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ສັນ​ສະ​ເສີນ​ສາຍ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ​ອຶນ, ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ ແລະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ກັນ​ກ້າວ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ໃນ​ແຫລມເກົາ​ຫລີ​.

ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ ມີ​ການບັນ​ລຸ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໄດ້ພຽງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ດຽວ ຍ້ອນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ການ​ເກາະ​ຜິດ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ການ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ທ່ານ​ກິ​ມ ຊອງ, ທູດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຂອງເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາເກົາ​ຫລີ​ວ່າ:

"ມັນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ປ່ອງ​ຢ້ຽມ​ແຫ່ງ​ໂອ​ກາດ ຫລືຈະ​ໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງ​ໄວ​ວາ.”

ທ່ານ ໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ ອະ​ດີດ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ແຜນ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ອາ​ວຸ​ດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ເລີຍ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້: "ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ແບບ​ມີ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດທີ່​ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ​ກຳ​ລັງເຮັດ​ຢູ່ກໍ​ຄື ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສາ ມາດ​ຂອງຕົນ ແລະ​ຈະ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ ແລະ​ເພີ້ມ​ແສນ​ຍາ​ນຸ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ຂຶ້ນໄປ​ອີກ. ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ຈະພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບການ​ຍົກ​ເລີກການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ກົນ, ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ມັນ​ລົງ​ແບບ​ໃດແບບ​ນຶ່ງແຕ່​ວ່າ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ແບບ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ໃຈ​ຈັກ​ເທື່ອ.”



ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດຫລາຍ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ກໍ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ທົດ​ລອງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍອີກ​ຈັກ​ເທື່ອ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ກັນຍາ ປີ 2017 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ. ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ອ້າງວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຍ້ອ​ນ​ຕົນ ແຕ່​ທ່ານ ໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ​ກັບ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ບົ່ງ​ບອກ​ທີ່​ດີ​ເລີຍ.

ທ່ານ​ໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:"ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ, ເປັນ​ສິ່ງທີ່​ດີ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຫລາຍວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງຈຶ່ງບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ອາ​ວຸດນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ຫລື ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ ໄລ​ຍະ​ໄກຢູ່​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ນີ້ ກໍແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການນັ້ນ ​ຈະເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ດີ ຫລືເລື້ອງ​ຮ້າຍກໍ​ຕາມ, ທຳ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ໃຫ້​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ລົງ ແລະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຫົວ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ແລະລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ ທີ່​ຍິງ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໄກໄດ້. ນັ້ນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ບົ່ງ​ບອກ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ໃຈເລີຍ. ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ສັນ​ຍານ​ບົ່ງ​ບອກ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ.”

ທ່ານ ໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ​ກ່າວ​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ວ່າ: "ຖ້​າ​ທ່ານ​ເຊື່ອ --ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເຊື່ອ -- ວ່າມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ມີ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ, ຮອດ​ຈຸດ​ໃດ ຈຸດ​ນຶ່ງການ​ໃຊ້ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ເອົາ​ມາເປັນ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ."



ການ​ໃຊ້ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງທີ່​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ​ໄດ້​ຫລີກ​ລ້ຽງ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ. ທ່ານ ປົດ​ທ່ານໂບ​ລ​ຕັນ​ລົງ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ໂດຍ​ອ້າງວ່າ​ ມີ​ຄວາມເຫັນ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ, ອີ​ຣ່ານ, ແລະ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ອື່ນໆ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ທ່ານໂຣ​ເບີດ ໂອ​ໄບ​ຣ​ແອັນ (Robert O'Brien), ຜູ້​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຕໍ່​ລອງ​ການ ປ່ອຍ​ຕົວ​ປະ​ກັນຂຶ້ນ​ກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ແທນ​.

Former national security adviser John Bolton says North Korea will never give up its nuclear weapons voluntarily. In his first speech after being ousted from the Trump administration, Bolton said North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un will do "whatever he can to keep a deliverable nuclear weapons capability." Bolton's talk Monday coincided with a North Korean envoy's address to the United Nations General Assembly in which he accused the United States of "provocations" that hamper the progress of talks on the situation in the region. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

The United States supports tough economic sanctions against North Korea until it dismantles its nuclear program. U.S. President Donald Trump has praised his personal relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said the two sides are cooperating toward denuclearization of the peninsula.



North Korea said Monday that little progress has been achieved due to what it called political and military provocations perpetrated by the United States.



Kim Song, North Korea's UN envoy (in Korean):

"It depends on the U.S. whether our negotiations will become a window of opportunity or an occasion that will hasten the crisis."



Bolton said North Korea has no plans to give up its nuclear weapons.



John Bolton, former National Security Advisor to President Trump:

"I think the strategic decision that Kim Jong Un is operating through is that he will do whatever he can to keep a deliverable nuclear weapons capability and to develop and enhance it further. He may try to get relief from international sanctions, he may make some concessions, but under current circumstances he will never give up the nuclear weapons voluntarily."



North Korea has carried out a series of missile tests this year, but has not had another nuclear test since September of 2017. Trump takes credit for it, but Bolton said it is not a good sign.



John Bolton, former National Security Advisor to President Trump:

"One reason, one very good, very troubling reason why there's no more testing of nuclear weapons for the moment, or of long range missiles, is that North Korea has in its judgment, for well or ill, finished testing and can produce nuclear warheads and long range ballistic missiles. That's not an encouraging sign. That's a sign to be worried about."



Bolton said it was unacceptable to allow North Korea to have nuclear weapons.



John Bolton, former National Security Advisor to President Trump:

"If you believe -- and you may not -- that it is unacceptable for North Korea to have nuclear weapons, at some point military force has to be an option."



Using military force is something Trump has been avoiding. He fired Bolton last month citing differences of opinion on North Korea, Iran and other issues and replaced him with U.S. hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien.