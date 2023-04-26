​ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ບ​ລິງ​ເຄັນ ໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ວ່າ ພາຍຫຼັງ​ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ຢ່າງ​ຂຸ້ນ​ຂ້ຽວໃນ​ຮອບ 48 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ກອງທັບ​ຊູ​ດານຫລື SAF ​ແລະກອງ​ກຳລັງ​ເຄື່ອນ​ທີ່ຢ່າງ​ວ່ອງ​ໄວຫຼື RSF ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ດີ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ເລີ່​ມ​ແຕ່​ທ່ຽງ​ຄືນ​ວັນ​ຈັນວານນີ້ໄປຈົນ​ເຖິງ 72 ຊົ່ວໂມງ. ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກ​ຂ່າວອະວຸໂສຂອງວີໂອເອ, Cindy Saine ລາຍງານມາ, ຂ່າວທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄົນຕ່າງປະເທດແລະພົນລະເຮືອນຊາວ ຊູດານ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເດີນທາງອອກຈາກປະເທດໄປ. ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຂະ​ບວນລົດ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ​ທີ່​ບັນທຸກ 700 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ໄກ 850 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ​ທີ່ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ອັນຕະລາຍອອກ​ຈາກ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງຄາ​ຣ໌​ທູມ ​ໄປ​ຍັງທ່າຊູ​ດານ​ໃນແຄມ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ແດງ, ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ​ແລະອົງ ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງຂອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ຊ່ວຍເອົາ​ພະນັກງານຂອງ​ຕົນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ການ​ກໍ່​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ສອງຝ່າຍ​ທີ່​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ​ໃນປະ​ເທດ​ຊູ​ດານ.

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ກອງທັບ​ສະຫະລັດ​ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ເຮືອບິນ​ເຮ​ລິ​ຄອບ​ເຕີ ຈີ​ນູກ (Chinook) ສາມ​ລຳ​ໄປເອົາ​ພະນັກງານ​ສະຖານທູດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ອອກ​ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງຄາ​ຣ໌​ທູມ. ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງທຳ ນຽບຂາວ, ທ່ານເຈກ ​ຊູ​ລີ​ວານ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຂອບໃຈຢ່າງ​ສູງ.

ທ່ານ​ຊູ​ລີ​ວານກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ພາກ​ພູມ​ໃຈ ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ມຸ້ງ​ໝັ້ນ​ອັນ​ພິ​ເສດ​ຂອງ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າ​ຫານ ແລະ ເປັນ​ມື​ອາ​ຊີບ. ແລະ ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ເຖິງ​ບຸນ​ຄຸນສໍາລັບຄວາມ​ຄ່ອງ​ແຄ້ວ ທີ່ຫາ​ອັນ​ປຽບບໍ່ໄດ້ຂອງສະມາຊິກ ທະ​ຫານຂອງພວກເຮົາທີ່ ໄດ້ນໍາເອົາພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄປສູ່ ຄວາມປອດໄພຢ່າງສໍາເລັດຜົນ. ພວກເຮົາຂໍຂອບໃຈ ​ຈີ​ບູ​ຕີ, ເອ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍ ແລະຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາເບຍ, ຊຶ່ງແຕ່ລະປະ​ເທດແມ່ນມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນຫລາຍທີ່​ສຸດ ຕໍ່ ຜົນສໍາເລັດຂອງການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ."

ຢູ່ທີ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດນັ້ນ, ວີໂອເອໄດ້ຖາມທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີບ​ລິງ​ເຄັນ ວ່າ ມີຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຫລາຍ​ປານໃດ ທີ່ຍັງຢູ່ໃນຊູດານ ແລະທາງເລືອກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນຫຍັງ. ທ່ານບ​ລິງ​ເຄັນກ່າວວ່າ ຕົວເລກທີ່ແນ່ນອນແມ່ນບໍ່ມີ, ແລະ ສະຫະລັດກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມຊ່ວຍ ພົນລະເມືອງທີ່​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ຂອງສະຫະ ລັດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຂະບວນລົດທີ່​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງໂດຍປະເທດອື່ນ.

ທ່ານບ​ລິງ​ເຄັນກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້:

"ແນ່ນອນ, ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ຈໍານວນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ລົງທະບຽນກັບພວກເຮົາ ແລະຜູ້ທີ່ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງຕິດຕໍ່ສື່ສານຢູ່ຕະ​ຫລອດ. ແລະໃນຈຳ​ນວນນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເວົ້າວ່າ ມີ​ຫລາຍສິບຄົນຢູ່​ທີ່ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມສົນໃຈທີ່ຢາກຈະອອກໜີໄປ.”

ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມກ່ຽວກັບການແຊກແຊງຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດໃນການສູ້ລົບໃນຊູດານນັ້ນ ທ່ານບ​ລິງ​ເຄັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງເລື້ອງນີ້ກ່ຽວກັບກຸ່ມ​ແວັກ​ເນີທີ່​ເປັນທະຫານຮັບຈ້າງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.

ທ່ານບ​ລິງ​ເຄັນກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບ ການມີສ່ວນພົວພັນຂອງກຸ່ມ ພ​ຣີ​ໂກ​ຊິນ (Prigozhin), ກຸ່ມ​ແວັກ​ເນີໃນຊູດານ, ມັນມີຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍປະເທດ ແລະໃນທະ​ວີບອາຟຣິກາ, ອົງປະກອບທີ່ວ່າ ໃນເວລາທີ່ມັນໄປພົວພັນນຳ ມັນ​ກໍ​ມີ​ແຕ່ນໍາເອົາຄວາມຕາຍ ແລະຄວາມພິນາດມາ​ນຳມັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ​ແລະ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ສຳຄັນ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນມັນມີ​ສ່ວນ​ພົວພັນຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊູ​ດານ​ອີກ, ​ແລະ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ​ມີ​ຫລາຍ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຫລາຍ​ຕໍ່​ເລື່ອງ​ນັ້ນ ໂດຍ​ມີການ​ຄາດ​ຄິດ​ແບບ​ນັ້ນໄວ້.”

ນັກວິເຄາະຄົນນຶ່ງບອກວີ​ໂອ​ເອວ່າ ກຸ່ມ​ແວັກ​ເນີທີ່ມີສຳນັກງານຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນໂດຍຣັດເຊຍ ຖືກລາຍງານວ່າ ປັດຈຸບັນໄດ້ສະ​ໜອງອາ​ວຸດ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ກອງ​ກຳລັງ​ເຄື່ອນ​ທີ່ຢ່າງ​ວ່ອງ​ໄວ ຫຼື RSF ຂອງຊູດານຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ກຳລັງທະ​ຫານບ້ານ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ອັນນີ້ອາດຈະເປັນສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີປ່ຽນແປງ.

ທ່ານ​ແຄມ​ເມິ​ຣອນ ຮັດ​ສັນ (Cameron Hudson) ຢູ່ກັບສູນການສຶກສາ ດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະສາກົນ.

ທ່ານ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບວີ​ໂອ​ເອຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:

“…ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ພວກເຂົາອາດຈະໄດ້ສະໜອງລະບົບປ້ອງກັນໄພທາງອາກາດແບບທີ່​ໃຊ້​ຄົນ​ຍິງ, ເຄື່ອງ​ຍິງລູກຈະ​ຫລວດ​ແບບຕັ້ງ​ໃສ່ບ່າ, ເຄື່ອງ​ທຳ​ຍ​ລາຍລົດຖັງ, ສິ່ງໃດ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງແບບນັ້ນ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຕີກຳລັງທະ​ຫານຂອງກອງ​ທັບຊູດານ, ລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະໜັກ. ຖ້າສິ່ງນັ້ນເປັນຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ແລະ ຖ້າພວກເຂົານຳສະ​ເໜີ​ເອົາ​ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນເຂົ້າໄປ​ໃຊ້ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້, ມັນສາມາດຊ່ວຍຫັນກະແສຟອງໄປໃຫ້ຝ່າຍ RSF ໄດ້​ປຽບກໍ​ເປັນໄດ້.”

ທ່ານຮັດ​ສັນກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອວ່າ ອີ​ຢິບ​ໃຫ້ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຕໍ່​ອີກ​ຝ່າຍ​ນຶ່ງທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນນັ້ນ ກໍ​ຄື​ກຳລັງຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ຊູ​ດານ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ ໂດຍຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:

“ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ປິດບັງຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າພວກເຂົາສົນໃຈຢາກເຫັນກອງທັບຮັກສາການຄວບຄຸມປະເທດໄວ້. ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ເຄີຍມີຄວາມສົນໃຈ ເປັນການ​ສະ​ເພາະທີ່ຈະເຫັນການຫັນປ່ຽນ ໄປ​ເປັນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານພົນລະເຮືອນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.”

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດເຄັນຢາ, ທ່ານ​ອາ​ລ​ເຟ​ຣດ ມູ​ຕົວ (Alfred Mutua) ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ກຸ່ມ​ແວັກ​ເນີ ແລະບັນດາມະຫາອໍານາດຕ່າງປະເທດ ຢຸດການສະຫນອງອາວຸດ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ, ຕໍານິບັນດາປະເທດໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ, ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸຊື່. ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ອີກ​ວ່າ ເຄັນ​ຢາ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໃຫ້​ໄກ່​ເກ່ຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ນາຍ​ພົນທີ່​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນສອງທ່ານ, ​ແລະ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ການ​ຕົກລົງ​ຈະ​ສາມາດ​ບັນລຸ​ໄດ້​ ເພື່ອ​ຢຸດຕິ​ຄວາມ ທຸກ​ທໍລະມານ​ຂອງ​ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ​ຊູ​ດານ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that, following intense negotiation over the past 48 hours, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to implement a nationwide cease-fire starting at midnight Monday, to last for 72 hours. As VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, the news comes as foreign nationals and Sudanese civilians continue to leave the country.

A U.N. convoy carrying 700 people completed a dangerous 850-kilometer trip from the embattled capital Khartoum to Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast, as foreign countries and organizations continued to extricate their personnel from the violence between the two warring factions in Sudan.

On Saturday, the U.S. military sent three Chinook helicopters to evacuate the American Embassy staff from Khartoum. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressed gratitude.

​Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser: “We are proud of the extraordinary commitment of our embassy’s staff who performed their duties with courage and professionalism. And we are grateful for the unmatched skill of our service members who successfully brought them to safety. We thank Djibouti, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, each of which were critical to the success of our operation."

At the State Department, VOA asked Secretary Blinken how many Americans remain in Sudan and what their options are. Blinken said exact numbers are not available, and the U.S. is trying to help private U.S. citizens join convoys organized by other countries.

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State: “We do know, of course, the number of Americans who have registered with us and with whom we're in very active touch, communication. And of those, I would say some dozens have expressed an interest in leaving.”

Asked about foreign intervention in the fighting in Sudan, Blinken had this to say about Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries.

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State: “We do have deep concern about the engagement of the Prigozhin group, the Wagner group in Sudan, it's in so many different countries and in Africa, an element that when it's engaged, simply brings more death and destruction with it. And it's very important that we not see its further engagement in Sudan, and I know a number of countries are very concerned with that, with that prospect.”

One analyst told VOA that the Russian-based and -supported Wagner Group is reportedly now providing Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, paramilitary force with weapons and said this could be a gamechanger.

Radio Intro: Cameron Hudson is with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He spoke to VOA via Zoom.

Cameron Hudson, Center for Strategic and International Studies via Zoom: “…We understand that they may have provided manned portable air defense systems, shoulder-fired rockets, tank busters, things like that, to try to hit at the Sudan armed forces, heavy armor. If that were true, and if they were to introduce those into the fight, that could help to turn the tide in favor of the RSF.”

Hudson told VOA that Egypt is openly supporting the other side in the conflict, Sudan’s Armed Forces.

Cameron Hudson, Center for Strategic and International Studies via Zoom: “They don't hide the fact that they're interested in seeing the army maintain control over the country. They've never been particularly interested in seeing a civilian transition there.”

Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua called on the Wagner Group and all foreign powers to stop providing weapons and stoking the conflict, blaming countries in the Middle East, without naming names. He also said Kenya has offered to mediate in the conflict between the two warring generals, and is optimistic an agreement can be reached to end the suffering of Sudanese civilians.