ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປ ແລະມາ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງແມ່ນໍ້າຈໍແດນຫຼື West Bank ເພື່ອຊອກຫາລະງັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ແລະເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ເປົ້າໝາຍໄລຍະຍາວຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເຖິງແມ່ນມີຄວາມຍາກລຳບາກ ໃນການແກ້ໄຂແບບມີສອງປະເທດ.
ທ່ານບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ທ່ານມາມູດ ອັບບັສ ໃນນະຄອນຣາມາລາ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ປະຊຸມໃນຕອນຕົ້ນທີ່ເຈຣູຊາແລມ ກັບ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານຢວບ ກາລລັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຄ້ຳປະກັນວ່າ ການໃຫ້ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຂອງສະຫະລັດຕໍ່ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງອິສຣາແອລ “ແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ປ່ຽນແປງ.” ທ່ານບລິງເຄັນໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ 50 ລ້ານ ໂດລາ ໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຄັ້ງໃໝ່ຕໍ່ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໃນສອງປີຂ້າງໜ້າ ນອກເໜືອໄປກວ່າ 890 ລ້ານທີ່ໄດ້ປະກາດໄປແລ້ວນັ້ນ ແລະການ ບໍລິການ ໂທລະຄົມຄວາມໄວ 4G ຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງຕາເວັນຕົກ ຂອງແມ່ນໍ້າ ຈໍແດນ.
ການສົນທະນາຂອງທ່ານບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫລັງຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ຊຸດໂຊມ ລົງໃນໄລຍະສອງສາມປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນອັນທີ່ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ 35 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນການປະທະກັນກັບກຳລັງທະຫານອິສຣາແອລ ແລະພົນລະເຮືອນເຈັດຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຕາຍ ໂດຍຜູ້ໂຈມຕີປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ຄົນນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນເຈຣູຊາແລມ ຢູ່ນອກວັດວັນສຸກແລ້ວນີ້.
ທ່ານບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ທ່ານອັບບັສວ່າເປັນທີ່ພໍໃຈ “ຕໍ່ການດຳເນີນຂອງທ່ານ ແລະແກ້ໄຂທ່າທີ່ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.”
ຢູ່ໃນຖະແລງການຂອງທ່ານ ທ່ານອັບບັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ “ຢຶນຢັນວ່າ ລັດຖະບານອິສຣາແອລ ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ເພາະເປັນການກະທຳທີ່ບ່ອນທຳລາຍການແກ້ໄຂແບບສອງປະເທດແລະໄດ້ເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໄປແລ້ວນັ້ນ.” ຜູ້ນຳປາແລສໄຕນ໌ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຂໍຕໍ່ສະຫະລັດ ແລະປະຊາຄົມສາກົນເພື່ອ “ໃຫ້ການປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ທ່າມກາງການເພີ້ມທະວີຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນເກືອບທຸກມື້ ຂອງການໂຈມຕີໂດຍ ກຳລັງອິສຣາແອລຢູ່ເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງຕາເວັນຕົກ ຂອງແມ່ນໍ້າ ຈໍແດນ ລັດຖະບານປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຂອງທ່ານອັບບັສ ອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ໄດ້ຫລຸດຜ່ອນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຮ່ວມມືຄວາມປອດໄພກັບອິສຣາແອລຫລັງຈາກການຮຸກຮານທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດໃນຮອບຫລາຍປີ.
ການປະຕິບັດງານນີ້ ໄດ້ເຫັນກຳລັງອິສຣາແອລບຸກເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນສູນອົບພະຍົບ ຢູ່ເມືອງເຈນິນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການຍິງກັນຂຶ້ນທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊາວປາແລສໄຕນ໌ 10 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດ.
ໃນການກັບຄືນມາເຈລູຊາແລມ ຫລັງຈາກການປະຊຸມ ກັບທ່ານອັບບັສແລ້ວ ທ່ານບລິງເຄັນກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດບໍ່ໄດ້ມີ “ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຜິດໃດໆ” ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສັນຕິພາບໃນທັນທີ.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shuttled Tuesday between Israel and the West Bank, imploring both sides to defuse recent violence and work toward the long-held but elusive U.S. goal of creating a two-state solution.
Blinken met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah after earlier meeting in Jerusalem with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, whom he assured that the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security “remains ironclad.” Blinken promised $50 million in new economic assistance to Palestinians over the next two years, on top of $890 million already pledged, and 4G high-speed telecom service in the West Bank.
Blinken’s talks came after some of the worst viole nce in several years, in which 35 Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli troops and seven civilians were shot dead by a Palestinian attacker in Jerusalem outside a synagogue last Friday.
Blinken told Abbas that he appreciates “your consistent and resolute stance against terrorism.”
In his remarks, Abbas said Palestinians “affirm that the Israeli government is responsible for what’s happening these days because of its practices that undermine the two-state solution and already signed agreements.” The Palestinian leader called on the United States and the international community to “provide international protection to our people.”
Amid rising anger at near-daily raids by Israeli forces in the West Bank, Abbas' Palestinian Authority last week scaled back its security cooperation agreement with Israel after the largest incursion in years.
The operation saw Israeli forces go deep into a refugee camp in the northern city of Jenin, setting off a gunfight in which 10 Palestinians were killed.
Back in Jerusalem after meeting with Abbas, Blinken said the U.S. had “no illusion” about immediate peace.