U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shuttled Tuesday between Israel and the West Bank, imploring both sides to defuse recent violence and work toward the long-held but elusive U.S. goal of creating a two-state solution.

Blinken met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah after earlier meeting in Jerusalem with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, whom he assured that the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security “remains ironclad.” Blinken promised $50 million in new economic assistance to Palestinians over the next two years, on top of $890 million already pledged, and 4G high-speed telecom service in the West Bank.

Blinken’s talks came after some of the worst viole nce in several years, in which 35 Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli troops and seven civilians were shot dead by a Palestinian attacker in Jerusalem outside a synagogue last Friday.

Blinken told Abbas that he appreciates “your consistent and resolute stance against terrorism.”

In his remarks, Abbas said Palestinians “affirm that the Israeli government is responsible for what’s happening these days because of its practices that undermine the two-state solution and already signed agreements.” The Palestinian leader called on the United States and the international community to “provide international protection to our people.”

Amid rising anger at near-daily raids by Israeli forces in the West Bank, Abbas' Palestinian Authority last week scaled back its security cooperation agreement with Israel after the largest incursion in years.

The operation saw Israeli forces go deep into a refugee camp in the northern city of Jenin, setting off a gunfight in which 10 Palestinians were killed.

Back in Jerusalem after meeting with Abbas, Blinken said the U.S. had “no illusion” about immediate peace.