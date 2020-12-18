ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທີ່ໃຫຍ່ ຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນການຍຶດເກາະ ສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃຫ້ຢູ່ນຳກັນ

ສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຈະບໍ່ແມ່ນຝ່າຍດຽວທີ່ຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນວາລະແຜນ ການຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນເດືອນມັງກອນ. ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ມີແນວຄິດເປັນກາງນັ້ນ ກໍຈະປະເຊີນກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆຈາກຝ່າຍຫົວກ້າວໜ້າໃນພັກຂອງທ່ານເອງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳ ລັດຖະສະພາ ແຄເທີຣິນ ກິບສັນ (Katherine Gypson) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີເວລາອີກບໍ່ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຫົວກ້າວໜ້າຜູ້ທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ອາເລັກແຊນເດຣຍ ໂອຄາຊີໂອ ຄໍເທັສ ສັງກັດ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຕໍ່ໄປຂອງພວກເຮົາຈະແມ່ນ: ເພື່ອ ຮັບປະກັນວ່າລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະຮັກສາຄຳສັນຍາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ຮັກ ສາຄຳສັນຍາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ຊາວໜຸ່ມ, ຮັກສາຄຳສັນ ຍາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ຂະບວນການຊີວິດຄົນຜິວດຳ, ຮັກສາຄຳສັນຍາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນຊົນຊັ້ນກຳມະກອນໃນທົ່ວ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ.”

ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຫົວກ້າວໜ້າຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ແຂ່ງຂັນ ເພື່ອການສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໃນປີນີ້ ແລະ ບາງຄັ້ງກໍໄດ້ຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນພັກ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານ ເບີິນີ ແຊນເດີສ໌ ອະດີດຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະຮັບມືກັບສະຖາບັນການເມືອງທັງໝົດ, ທັງສະຖາບັນພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະ ສະ ຖາບັນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.”

ນັ້ນໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການໂຕ້ຖຽງທີ່ໜ້າອຶດອັດໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ມູນເຊື້ອຂອງພັກທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ ໄຂປານໃດ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ວໍເຣັນ ອະດີດຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິ ບໍດີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດແມ່ນພັກຫົວກ້າວໜ້າ ແລະ ຄວາມຄິດຫົວກ້າວໜ້າແມ່ນຄວາມຄິດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມ, ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທີ່ມັນມີຫຼາຍຄົນໃນເວລານີ້ທີ່ບໍ່ຢາກຈະເວົ້າເຖິງມັນ.”

ແນວໃດກໍຕ່າມ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ຖຽງວ່າທ່ານສາມາດເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ຊ່ອງຫວ່າງໃນພັກ, ໂດຍເຕືອນບັນດາຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະຫວັດຂອງທ່ານໃນຖານະເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຫົວກ້າວໜ້າແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດສິ່ງຕ່າງໆໃຫ້ແລ້ວສຳເລັດ.”

ສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຜ່າຍແພ້ໃຫ້ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພັດທະນາການສົນທະນາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຄິດຫົວກ້າວໜ້າ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ວໍເຣັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຄິດຕ່າງໆໃນເວລານີ້ທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງປະມານນຶ່ງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ພາສີຄວາມຮັ່ງມີສອງເປີເຊັນ ແລະ ປະກັນສຸຂະພາບເດັກທົ່ວໄປທີ່ອາດກາຍເປັນຈິງ.”

ແຕ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຫຼາຍ ໃນສະພາຕໍ່າຕາມທີ່ຄາດການໄວ້ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເມື່ອເດືອນພະຈິກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໂດຍການສູນ ເສຍຕ່າງໆຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ຄຳຂວັນຫົວກ້າວໜ້າຄື “ຢຸດການໃຫ້ທຶນຕຳຫຼວດ.”

ທ່ານ ຄາປຣີ ຄາຟາໂຣ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີການກວດສອບ ກ່ຽວ ກັບ ຫົວກ້າວໜ້າຫຼາຍຢ່າງຄື ນີ້ແມ່ນທິດທາງທີ່ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຢາກເອົາບໍ? ຖ້າເຈົ້າເບິ່ງໃນຂໍ້ເທັດຈິງສອງຢ່າງທີ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາສູງຫຼາຍຕາມທີ່ຄາດຫວັງໄວ້ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສູນ ເສຍບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາຕໍ່ານັ້ນ, ມັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນວ່າ ວາລະແຜນການຫົວກ້າວໜ້າແມ່ນບໍ່ມີແຮງດຶງດູດ ດັ່ງທີ່ຝ່າຍຫົວກ້າວໜ້າອາດຮູ້ສຶກວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າມີ.”

ແຕ່ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນຍັງຈົດຈຳຫົວກ້າວໜ້າໄວ້ໃນໃຈ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານແຕ່ງ ຕັ້ງຄະນະລັດຖະ ບານໂອນອຳນາດຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມອລລີ ໂອຣວກ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າມາໃນໄວໆນີ້ແມ່ນມີຍຸດທະສາດຫຼາຍ ແລະ ລະມັດລະວັງຫຼາຍ, ໂດຍຮູ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງນຳເອົາຝ່າຍຫົວກ້າວໜ້າຂອງພັກເຂົ້າມາກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນດີຢ່າງແນ່ນອນກັບການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງບາງຕຳແໜ່ງລ່ວງໜ້າໃນລັດຖະບານ.”

ແຕ່ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທີ່ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບບັນດາຫົວກ້າວໜ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດ ທີ່ມີຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງ, ການປະຕິຮູບຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະ ປະກັນສຸຂະ ພາບນັ້ນ, ກໍມີໂອກາດພຽງໜ້ອຍດຽວທີ່ມັນຈະຖືກຮັບຜ່ານໃນລັດຖະສະພາ ແຄັບປິຕອລ ຮິລ.

ທ່ານ ຄາປຣີ ຄາຟາໂຣ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຊ່ອງຫວ່າງແມ່ນນ້ອຍຫຼາຍ, ເຊິ່ງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນຈາກຍາກຫຼາຍ ແລະ ໜັກຫຼາຍສຳລັບຫົວກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການພິຈາລະນາປະຕິຮູບທີ່ສຳຄັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນຖືກເຊັນເປັນກົດໝາຍຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ.”

ສຳລັບຫົວກ້າວໜ້າຫຼາຍຄົນ, ການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນ ຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເປັນການຫັນໜີໄປຈາກທ່ານ ທຣຳ ພ້ອມກັບໂອກາດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ສຳລັບການປ່ຽນແປງໃນອະນາ ຄົດ.

Congressional Republicans won’t be the only ones critical of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda when he is sworn into office in January. Biden – a centrist - will also face challenges from the progressive wing of his own party. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.

President-elect Joe Biden still weeks away from the White House…

…..But already challenged by progressive Democrats who say they helped him win the election…

“That's what our next move is: to make sure that the Biden administration keeps its promise, kept its promise to young people, kept its promise to the Movement for Black Lives, kept its promise to communities and working-class people across the United States of America."

Several progressive presidential candidates competed for the Democratic nomination earlier this year – and sometimes criticized the party.

“We are taking on the entire political establishment, both the Republican establishment and the Democratic establishment.”

That made for an uncomfortable debate about the party’s values that was never quite resolved.

“The Democratic Party is a progressive party and progressive ideas are popular ideas, even if there are a lot of people on this stage who don't want to say so.”

Although Biden argued he could bridge the gap in the party, reminding voters of his record as vice president…

Democrats who lost the nomination to Biden said they had advanced the discussion of progressive ideas…

“We have ideas now that we talk about that we just weren't talking about even a year ago, a two percent wealth tax and universal childcare that could be real.”

But Democrats did not make as many gains in Congress as expected in the November election – losses many moderates blamed on progressive slogans like “Defund the Police.”

“There's a lot of scrutiny on the progressive wing to say, ‘is this really the direction that Americans want to take?’ If you look at both the fact that the Democrats didn't pick up as many Senate seats as anticipated, and they lost seats in the House, there's an argument to be made that the progressive agenda does not have the traction that maybe the progressives felt that it did.”

But Biden is still keeping progressives in mind as he makes transition Cabinet appointments.

“The incoming Biden administration is being very strategic and very careful, knowing that they need to bring the progressive wing of the party along with them. And they've certainly made a nod with some of the early appointments in the administration.”

But even if Biden partners with progressives on ambitious legislation on climate change, police reform and health care, there’s little chance of it passing on Capitol Hill.

“The margins are so incredibly slim, that I think it's going to be very difficult and a very heavy lift for progressives to get any kind of major reforms on the table actually signed into law.”

For many progressives, Biden’s presidency is seen as a transition away from Trump – with the biggest opportunities for change still ahead.