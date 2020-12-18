ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທີ່ໃຫຍ່ ຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນການຍຶດເກາະ ສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃຫ້ຢູ່ນຳກັນ

YEARENDER Democrats Liberals vs Centrists -- USAGM
ສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຈະບໍ່ແມ່ນຝ່າຍດຽວທີ່ຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນວາລະແຜນ ການຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນເດືອນມັງກອນ. ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ມີແນວຄິດເປັນກາງນັ້ນ ກໍຈະປະເຊີນກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆຈາກຝ່າຍຫົວກ້າວໜ້າໃນພັກຂອງທ່ານເອງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳ ລັດຖະສະພາ ແຄເທີຣິນ ກິບສັນ (Katherine Gypson) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີເວລາອີກບໍ່ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຫົວກ້າວໜ້າຜູ້ທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ອາເລັກແຊນເດຣຍ ໂອຄາຊີໂອ ຄໍເທັສ ສັງກັດ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຕໍ່ໄປຂອງພວກເຮົາຈະແມ່ນ: ເພື່ອ ຮັບປະກັນວ່າລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະຮັກສາຄຳສັນຍາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ຮັກ ສາຄຳສັນຍາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ຊາວໜຸ່ມ, ຮັກສາຄຳສັນ ຍາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ຂະບວນການຊີວິດຄົນຜິວດຳ, ຮັກສາຄຳສັນຍາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນຊົນຊັ້ນກຳມະກອນໃນທົ່ວ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ.”

ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຫົວກ້າວໜ້າຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ແຂ່ງຂັນ ເພື່ອການສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໃນປີນີ້ ແລະ ບາງຄັ້ງກໍໄດ້ຕຳໜິຕິຕຽນພັກ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານ ເບີິນີ ແຊນເດີສ໌ ອະດີດຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະຮັບມືກັບສະຖາບັນການເມືອງທັງໝົດ, ທັງສະຖາບັນພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະ ສະ ຖາບັນພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.”

ນັ້ນໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການໂຕ້ຖຽງທີ່ໜ້າອຶດອັດໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ມູນເຊື້ອຂອງພັກທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໄດ້ຮັບການແກ້ ໄຂປານໃດ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ວໍເຣັນ ອະດີດຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິ ບໍດີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດແມ່ນພັກຫົວກ້າວໜ້າ ແລະ ຄວາມຄິດຫົວກ້າວໜ້າແມ່ນຄວາມຄິດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມ, ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທີ່ມັນມີຫຼາຍຄົນໃນເວລານີ້ທີ່ບໍ່ຢາກຈະເວົ້າເຖິງມັນ.”

ແນວໃດກໍຕ່າມ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ຖຽງວ່າທ່ານສາມາດເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ຊ່ອງຫວ່າງໃນພັກ, ໂດຍເຕືອນບັນດາຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະຫວັດຂອງທ່ານໃນຖານະເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຫົວກ້າວໜ້າແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດສິ່ງຕ່າງໆໃຫ້ແລ້ວສຳເລັດ.”

ສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຜ່າຍແພ້ໃຫ້ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພັດທະນາການສົນທະນາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຄິດຫົວກ້າວໜ້າ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານນາງ ເອລິຊາເບັດ ວໍເຣັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຄິດຕ່າງໆໃນເວລານີ້ທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງປະມານນຶ່ງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ພາສີຄວາມຮັ່ງມີສອງເປີເຊັນ ແລະ ປະກັນສຸຂະພາບເດັກທົ່ວໄປທີ່ອາດກາຍເປັນຈິງ.”

ແຕ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຫຼາຍ ໃນສະພາຕໍ່າຕາມທີ່ຄາດການໄວ້ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເມື່ອເດືອນພະຈິກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໂດຍການສູນ ເສຍຕ່າງໆຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ຄຳຂວັນຫົວກ້າວໜ້າຄື “ຢຸດການໃຫ້ທຶນຕຳຫຼວດ.”

ທ່ານ ຄາປຣີ ຄາຟາໂຣ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີການກວດສອບ ກ່ຽວ ກັບ ຫົວກ້າວໜ້າຫຼາຍຢ່າງຄື ນີ້ແມ່ນທິດທາງທີ່ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຢາກເອົາບໍ? ຖ້າເຈົ້າເບິ່ງໃນຂໍ້ເທັດຈິງສອງຢ່າງທີ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາສູງຫຼາຍຕາມທີ່ຄາດຫວັງໄວ້ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສູນ ເສຍບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາຕໍ່ານັ້ນ, ມັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນວ່າ ວາລະແຜນການຫົວກ້າວໜ້າແມ່ນບໍ່ມີແຮງດຶງດູດ ດັ່ງທີ່ຝ່າຍຫົວກ້າວໜ້າອາດຮູ້ສຶກວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າມີ.”

ແຕ່ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນຍັງຈົດຈຳຫົວກ້າວໜ້າໄວ້ໃນໃຈ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານແຕ່ງ ຕັ້ງຄະນະລັດຖະ ບານໂອນອຳນາດຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມອລລີ ໂອຣວກ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າມາໃນໄວໆນີ້ແມ່ນມີຍຸດທະສາດຫຼາຍ ແລະ ລະມັດລະວັງຫຼາຍ, ໂດຍຮູ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງນຳເອົາຝ່າຍຫົວກ້າວໜ້າຂອງພັກເຂົ້າມາກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນດີຢ່າງແນ່ນອນກັບການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງບາງຕຳແໜ່ງລ່ວງໜ້າໃນລັດຖະບານ.”

ແຕ່ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທີ່ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບບັນດາຫົວກ້າວໜ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດ ທີ່ມີຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງ, ການປະຕິຮູບຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະ ປະກັນສຸຂະ ພາບນັ້ນ, ກໍມີໂອກາດພຽງໜ້ອຍດຽວທີ່ມັນຈະຖືກຮັບຜ່ານໃນລັດຖະສະພາ ແຄັບປິຕອລ ຮິລ.

ທ່ານ ຄາປຣີ ຄາຟາໂຣ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຊ່ອງຫວ່າງແມ່ນນ້ອຍຫຼາຍ, ເຊິ່ງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນຈາກຍາກຫຼາຍ ແລະ ໜັກຫຼາຍສຳລັບຫົວກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການພິຈາລະນາປະຕິຮູບທີ່ສຳຄັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນຖືກເຊັນເປັນກົດໝາຍຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ.”

ສຳລັບຫົວກ້າວໜ້າຫຼາຍຄົນ, ການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນ ຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເປັນການຫັນໜີໄປຈາກທ່ານ ທຣຳ ພ້ອມກັບໂອກາດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ສຳລັບການປ່ຽນແປງໃນອະນາ ຄົດ.

Congressional Republicans won’t be the only ones critical of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda when he is sworn into office in January. Biden – a centrist - will also face challenges from the progressive wing of his own party. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports.

President-elect Joe Biden still weeks away from the White House…

…..But already challenged by progressive Democrats who say they helped him win the election…

“That's what our next move is: to make sure that the Biden administration keeps its promise, kept its promise to young people, kept its promise to the Movement for Black Lives, kept its promise to communities and working-class people across the United States of America."

Several progressive presidential candidates competed for the Democratic nomination earlier this year – and sometimes criticized the party.

“We are taking on the entire political establishment, both the Republican establishment and the Democratic establishment.”

That made for an uncomfortable debate about the party’s values that was never quite resolved.

“The Democratic Party is a progressive party and progressive ideas are popular ideas, even if there are a lot of people on this stage who don't want to say so.”

Although Biden argued he could bridge the gap in the party, reminding voters of his record as vice president…

Democrats who lost the nomination to Biden said they had advanced the discussion of progressive ideas…

“We have ideas now that we talk about that we just weren't talking about even a year ago, a two percent wealth tax and universal childcare that could be real.”

But Democrats did not make as many gains in Congress as expected in the November election – losses many moderates blamed on progressive slogans like “Defund the Police.”

“There's a lot of scrutiny on the progressive wing to say, ‘is this really the direction that Americans want to take?’ If you look at both the fact that the Democrats didn't pick up as many Senate seats as anticipated, and they lost seats in the House, there's an argument to be made that the progressive agenda does not have the traction that maybe the progressives felt that it did.”

But Biden is still keeping progressives in mind as he makes transition Cabinet appointments.

“The incoming Biden administration is being very strategic and very careful, knowing that they need to bring the progressive wing of the party along with them. And they've certainly made a nod with some of the early appointments in the administration.”

But even if Biden partners with progressives on ambitious legislation on climate change, police reform and health care, there’s little chance of it passing on Capitol Hill.

“The margins are so incredibly slim, that I think it's going to be very difficult and a very heavy lift for progressives to get any kind of major reforms on the table actually signed into law.”

For many progressives, Biden’s presidency is seen as a transition away from Trump – with the biggest opportunities for change still ahead.

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີິສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີໃນວົງການເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄາດຄະເນກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນຈະມາ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງມາ 36 ປີ ແລະ 8 ປີ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນສະໄໝປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກໂອບາມາ ແມ່ນຄາດກັນໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ. ຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນຍັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ແລະພວມໄດ້ຮັບການທ້າທາຍຢູ່ໃນສານ ແຕ່ກໍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຜ່ານຜ່າໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 270 ຄະແນນ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 538 ຄະແນນ. ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 3 ໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ 4 ປີແລ້ວ.

00:30 8.11.2020

ລາຍງານຂ່າວຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາມາ ແຮຣິສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 273 ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດແລ້ວ ເຊີນເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງເຮົາຕື່ມ!

23:51 7.11.2020

ມາຮອດເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍງານໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214 ຄະແນນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະຮອດ 270 ຄະແນນເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ 4 ປີ. ເວລານີ້ຫຼາຍລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ນັບຄະແນນກັນຢູ່ ແລະລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກມື້ວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະນັບຄະແນນ ຄືນໃໝ່ທັງໝົດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະຜູ້ທ້າຊິງ ຫຼືຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ.

18:52 7.11.2020

ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ປ່ອນແບບຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງງ່າຍໆ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ພວກເຂົາສາມາດພະຍາຍາມລັກເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄປ ຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້." ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 16 ນາທີ ຢືນກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງຖືກ "ລັກເອົາອອກໄປຢ່າງລັບໆ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍ" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມາຮອດວັນສຸກ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາແໜ່ງໄວ້ ໃນອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

19:29 6.11.2020

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ນະຄອນວິລມິງຕັນ ໃນລັດເດລາແວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ບັດທຸກໆບັດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກນັບ." ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແບບໃດ ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມປະສົງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ແລະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ."

06:13 6.11.2020

ໃນເວລາ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຕື່ມອີກນຶ່ງຄະແນນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຊຶ່ງຄາດໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້. ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຄືໄດ້ 71 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ 68​ ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອດີສັນແລະອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

00:38 6.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 7:00 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທັງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະແນນຫລ້າສຸດ.

19:20 5.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 9:00 ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນພຸດ, ທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ຄືມິຊິແກນ ແລະວິສຄັນຊິນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນໍາໜ້າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໂດຍມີ 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້!

ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 9 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດ ເມນ ເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຈໍເຈຍ ມິຊິແກນ ວິສຄັນຊິນ ເນວາດາ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະແລ້ວເສັດໃນມື້ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່!

16:01 4.11.2020

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47 4.11.2020
ມີລາຍງານ ຕື່ມອີກ

