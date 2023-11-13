ປ. ໄບເດັນ ຈະຊຸກຍູ້ຈີນ ໃຫ້ຟື້ນຟູຄວາມສຳພັນທາງດ້ານທະຫານ ຄືນໃໝ່ ກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ຈັດຕັ້ງຄວາມສຳພັນທາງດ້ານທະຫານຕໍ່ທະຫານ ກັບຈີນ ຄືນໃໝ່, ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ເຈກ ຊູລີວັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນກ່ອນໜ້າທີ່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະຜູ້ນຳຂອງຈີນ ມີກຳນົດຈະພົບປະກັນ ອີງຕາມລາຍງາຍຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ໌.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຈະພົບກັບປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນຮອບນຶ່ງປີ ໃນວັນພຸດນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງກ່ອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ການຮ່ວມມືດ້ານເສດຖະກິດເຂດເອເຊຍ-ປາຊີຟິກ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນ ແຊນແຟຣນຊິສໂກ. ມັນຈະເປັນພຽງຄັ້ງທີສອງໃນການພົບປະກັນດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ລະຫວ່າງທັງສອງຜູ້ນຳ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ 2021.

“ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີຕັ້ງໃຈຢາກເຫັນການຈັດຕັ້ງຄວາມສຳພັນທາງດ້ານທະຫານຕໍ່ທະຫານກັບຈີນ ຄືນໃໝ່ອີກ ເພາະວ່າ ທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່າ ມັນເປັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ” ທ່ານຊູລີວັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດກັບລາຍການ “Face the Nation” ຂອງໂທລະພາບ CBS. ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໃຫ້ມີເສັ້ນທາງການສື່ສານເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຜິດພາດ ແລະການຄິດໄລ່ ຫຼື ການສື່ສານຢ່າງຜິດພາດ.”

ທ່ານຊູລີວັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ການຟື້ນຟູຄວາມສຳພັນດ້ານການທະຫານ ອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ໃນທຸກລະດັບ ຕະຫຼອດຈາກຂັ້ນນຳອະສຸໂສ ໄປຈົນຮອດລະດັບຂັ້ນປະຕິບັດການດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ “ຢູ່ນ່ານນ້ຳ ແລະນ່ານຟ້າໃນເຂດອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກນຳດ້ວຍ.”

U.S. President Joe Biden wants to re-establish military-to-military ties with China, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, days before the president and the Chinese leader are set to meet.

Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person for the first time in a year on Wednesday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. It will be only the second in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in January 2021.

"The president is determined to see the re-establishment of military-to-military ties because he believes it's in the U.S. national security interest," Sullivan said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation." "We need those lines of communication so that there aren't mistakes or miscalculations or miscommunication."

Sullivan said restored military ties could take place at every level from senior leadership to the tactical operational level, as well "on the water and in the air in the Indo-Pacific."