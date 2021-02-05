ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກຳລັງທົບທວນ ນະໂຍບາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເຊັນດຳລັດຫຼາຍສະບັບ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການດຳເນີນການດ້ານຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອລວມຕົວເດັກນ້ອຍຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານໃຫ້ພົບກັບພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ, ປະຕິຮູບຂະບວນການຂໍລີ້ໄພຂອງຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຈາກ ອາເມຣິກາກາງ ແລະ ທົບທວນນະໂຍບາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ. ບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງໄດ້ມີຄວາມຍິນດີແຕ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະກົດດັນໃຫ້ມີບາດກ້າວທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່ານີ້. ນັກຂ່າວທຳ ນຽບຂາວ ຂອງວີໂອເອ ແພັດຊີ ວິດາຄຸສວາຣາ (Patsy Widakuswara) ມີລາຍງານເລື່ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຕິດກັບ ເມັກຊິໂກ, ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຫຼາຍພັນຄອບຄົວ ແມ່ນກຳລັງລໍຖ້າຊະຕາກຳຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ຄຸນແມ່ ນໍມາ ປີເມັນແທລ, ຈາກມູນນິທິກາໂຕລິກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ລໍຖ້າດົນຫຼາຍ, ດົນກວ່ານຶ່ງປີ ຍ້ອນນະໂຍບາຍລະບຽບການປົກປ້ອງຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້.”

ລະບຽບການປົກປ້ອງຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ຂໍລີ້ໄພຈາກບັນດາປະເທດອາເມຣິກາກາງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 60,000 ຄົນຕິດຄ້າງໃນປະເທດ ເມັກຊິໂກ ໃນຂະ ນະທີ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວອ້າງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກດຳເນີນການໃນສານຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ສະຫະລັດ.

ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເຊັນດຳລັດປະທານາທິບໍດີເພື່ອທົບທວນໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຂອງ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ, ລວມມີການແຍກເດັກ ນ້ອຍຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານອອກຈາກພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອລົບລ້າງຄວາມອັບອາຍຂາຍໜ້າ ທາງສິນທຳ ແລະ ຂອງຊາດໂດຍລັດຖະບານຊຸດກ່ອນທີ່ໂດຍແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນໂດຍການອະພິ ປາຍ, ໄດ້ດຶງເດັກນ້ອຍອອກຈາກແຂນຂອງຄອບຄົວ, ແມ່ ແລະ ພໍ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ.”

ເດັກນ້ອຍຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 5,500 ຄົນຖືກແຍກອອກຈາກພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ, ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 600 ຄົນແມ່ນຍັງລໍຖ້າທີ່ຈະກັບໄປຫາກັນ.

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງເວົ້າວ່າການກະທຳຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນບາດກ້າວທຳອິດທີ່ເປັນແງ່ບວກ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊາຣາ ເພຍສ໌ ຈາກສະຖາບັນ ນະໂຍບາຍການຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານກ່າວວ່າ “ແຕ່ມັນສຳຄັນທີ່ຈະກ່າວຢໍ້າວ່າ ມັນເປັນການສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມຫຼາຍກວ່າການກະທຳ. ມັນຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນດ້ວຍການດຳເນີນການຫຼາຍຢ່າງ, ເຊິ່ງໃນທີ່ສຸດ, ອາດເປັນການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍ ໃນ ແລະ ພາຍນອກ ສະຫະລັດ, ແຕ່ມັນຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.”

ນອກຈາກດຳລັດຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ, ໃນວັນທຳອິດຂອງການເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ, ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຮ່າງກົດໝາຍໄປຫາສະພາທີ່ຈະສະໜອງຊ່ອງທາງໄປສູ່ການໄດ້ຮັບສັນຊາດ ສຳລັບຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນ ຖານທີ່ບໍ່ມີເອກະສານປະມານ 11 ລ້ານຄົນ. ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການຕຳໜິວິຈານ ຈາກກຸ່ມຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ.

ທ່ານ ໂນອາ ໄວນຣິຈ໌ ຈາກອົງການ Heritage Action ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າເຈົ້າຄິດວ່ານີ້ແມ່ນການຈັດຕັ້ງ ສຳລັບການເປີດເຂດຊາຍແດນ ແລະ ຈະຂະຫຍາຍແຮງຈູງໃຈໃຫ້ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຜິດກົດໝາຍ ອີກຕໍ່ໄປໃນອະນາຄົດເພື່ອເຂົາເຈົ້າມາໃນປະເທດ ແລະ ບໍ່ຄືກັບແຜນການຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຮອບດ້ານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ມັນບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີອົງປະກອບຂອງການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພເຂດຊາຍແດນປານໃດ.”

ກຳແພງຊາຍແດນທີ່ແຍກ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ເມັກຊິໂກ ແມ່ນນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ເປັນສັນຍາລັກຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ. ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຢຸດການກໍ່ສ້າງເປັນເວລາສອງເດືອນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຳລັງທົບທວນສິ່ງທີ່ຈະເຮັດຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການຢັ້ງຢືນຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ມາຢໍຄາສ “ເຫັນດີແມ່ນ 56 ບໍ່ເຫັນດີແມ່ນ 43, ການສະເໜີຊື່ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນ.”

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທ່ານ ອາເລຮານໂດຣ ມາຢໍຄາສ ເປັນລັດຖະມົນຕີຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນປະເທດ, ເປັນກະຊວງທີ່ຄວບຄຸມການບັງໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ແລະ ພາສີ. ທ່ານ ມາຢໍຄາສ, ຜູ້ທີ່ມີພໍ່ແມ່ເປັນອົບພະຍົບ ຊາວ ຢິວ ຈາກປະເທດ ຄິວບາ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຖືກຢັ້ງຢືນໂດຍສະພາສູງໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

President Joe Biden signed a series of immigration actions on Tuesday to reunite migrant children with their parents, reform the asylum process for Central American migrants and review Trump’s immigration policies. Pro-immigration activists were pleased but said they will press for even more dramatic steps. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

At the U.S. southern border with Mexico, thousands of migrant families await their fate.

“They have been waiting for so long, way over a year because of the MPP ((Migrant Protection Protocols)) policy that was in place.”

President Donald Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols sent more than 60,000 asylum-seekers from Central American countries to remain in Mexico while their claims are processed in U.S. immigration courts.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed executive orders reviewing the program and other Trump immigration policies, including the separation of migrant children.

“We're going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration that literally, not figuratively, ripped children from the arms of their families, the mothers and fathers at the border.”

At least 5,500 children were separated from their parents by the Trump administration – more than 600 are still waiting to be reunited.

Immigration analysts say Biden’s actions are a positive first step.

“But it is important to note that it is more messaging than action. ((add flash)) It's going to start a series of actions, which in the end, could have significant changes for immigrants both within and outside of the United States, but it's going to take a significant amount of time.”

In addition to his executive actions, on his first day in office Biden sent a bill to Congress that would provide a path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants. The bill has drawn criticism from conservative groups.

“We think this is frankly a set up for open borders and will increase the incentive for further illegal immigrants in the future to come to the country. And unlike past comprehensive immigration plans, there's really no component of border security.”

The border wall separating the U.S. and Mexico was Trump’s signature policy. Biden has stopped its construction for two months while reviewing what to do next.

Biden appointed Alejandro Mayorkas as his secretary of Homeland Security, the department that oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Mayorkas, whose parents were Jewish refugees from Cuba, was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday.