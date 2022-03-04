ທ່ານໄບເດັນກ່າວວ່າ ປູຕິນ ມີການຄິດໄລ່ທີ່ຜິດພາດກ່ຽວກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ, ເຊິ່ງປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກທັງຫຼາຍ ຕ່າງກໍລວມໂຕກັນເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ຣັດເຊຍ

ໃນການກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ​ຕໍ່​ສະ​ພາ ​ແລະ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດນັ້ນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງຄວາມສໍາເລັດຂອງທ່ານໃນການ​ຊັກ​ຊວນເອົາຫຼາຍໆປະເທດໃນໂລກ ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານການຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ​ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນກ່າວວ່າ ນະ ຄອນຫຼວງກີຢິບ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ເຂດແນວໜ້າຂອງໂລກ ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ລະຫວ່າງລະ ບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແລະລະບອບຜະເດັດການ,​ ເຊິ່ງລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຊະ​ນະ. ຊິນດີ ເຊນ (Cindy Saine) ນັກຂ່າວອະວຸໂສ ທາງດ້ານການທູດຂອງ VOA ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໂດຍ​ທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ຍັງຄົງເພີ້ມການໂຈມຕີ​ຫົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆຂອງຢູເຄຣນຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງເຊັ່ນ ເມືອງຄາຣ໌ກີບ ແລະ ນະຄອນ ຫຼວງກີຢິບ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຢືນຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງປະ ຊຸມສະພາ ແລະບອກກັບຊາວອາເມຣິກັນວ່າ ໂລກເສລີໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີກັນ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານກັບການຮຸກຮານຂອງ ປູຕິນ.

ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໂລກເສລີກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການໃຫ້ປູຕິນ ຕ້ອງຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການກະທໍາຂອງຕົນ. ພ້ອມໆ​ກັບສະມາຊິກຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ 27 ປະເທດ ລວມມີ ຝຣັ່ງ, ເຢຍ ຣະມັນ, ອີຕາລີ ຕະຫຼອດເຖິງປະເທດຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນ ສະຫະລາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງ ກິດ, ການາດາ, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ເກົາຫຼີ, ອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ນິວຊີແລນ ແລະປະເທດອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນແຕ່ປະເທດສະວິດເຊີແລນ ຕ່າງກໍມີຄວາມເຈັບປວດ ກັບການກະທໍາ ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ, ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຕ່າງກໍສະໜັບສະໜຸນປະຊາຊົນຊາວຢູເຄຣນ. ປັດ ຈຸບັນ ປູຕິນແມ່ນຖືກ​ໂດດ​ດ່ຽວ ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆໃນໂລກຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ລາວເຄີຍພົບພໍ້ມາກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ປູຕິນ ມີການຄິດໄລ່ ທີ່ຜິດພາດທີ່ສຸດ ເມື່ອລາວເລີ້ມຕົ້ນການຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນທີ່ເປັນປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງຕົນເອງຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ. ທ່ານ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ລາວຄິດວ່າ ລາວສາມາດແຍກພວກເຮົາ ຢູ່ທີ່ຫໍປະຊຸມສະພາ ໃນປະເທດຊາດນີ້, ລາວຍັງຄິດວ່າ ລາວສາມາດແຍກພວກເຮົາອອກຈາກຢູໂຣບເຊັ່ນກັນ. ແຕ່ ປູຕິນຄິດຜິດແລ້ວ, ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນພ້ອມແລ້ວ, ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມສາມັກຄີປອງດອງກັນ, ແລະນັ້ນ ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາປະຕິບັດ.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາ, ແຕ່ສະຫະລັດແລະພັນທະມິດ NATO ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຍັງມີ​ຄວາມ​ປຸ້ມ​ລຸມ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີກັນ, ລະບອບເສລີປະຊາທິປະໄຕຈະ​ເປັນ ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຕໍ່ລະບອບຜະເດັດການ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການທີ່ ສັບສົນວຸ້ນວາຍໃນການຖອນໂຕອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ. ແຕ່ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຈາກພັກຣິພັບບຣິກັນຕໍ່ການກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດໄອໂອວາ ທ່ານນາງກິມ ເຣໂນລ (Kim Reynolds) ໄດ້ຕໍານິປະທານາທິບໍດີຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານນາງຮ້ອງວ່າ ເປັນຄວາມຜິດພາດຂອງທ່ານຢູ່ນະທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງກິມ ເຣໂນລ, ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດໄອໂອວາ ທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການຖອນໂຕແບບ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທ່າອອກຈາກອັຟການນິສຖານນັ້ນ ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້

ມີ​ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ, ມັນເປັນການທໍລະຍົດຕໍ່ພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະມັນກໍເປັນການເຮັດໃຫ້ສັດຕູຂອງພວກເຮົານັ້ນ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າ​ຫານຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ.”

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ຕາມ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ຕໍ່ວິກິດການໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ມັນສົມເຫດສົມຜົນທີ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ເອົາໃຈໃສ່ໃນສ່ວນທີ່ເປັນນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຂອງທ່ານ ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ກ່ຽວກັບສະຖານະການຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ມັນຍັງມີຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງ ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີຄວາມແນ່ນອນຢູ່ກໍຕາມ.

ທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ກາຕູລິສ (Brian Katulis), ຈາກສະຖາບັນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ຕອນນີ້ ມັນເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນປະສົບການ ແລະຄຸນຄ່າຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງຂອງທ່ານແລ້ວ, ແຕ່ທັງໝົດນັ້ນ ມັນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບວ່າ ສະຖານະການໃນຢູເຄຣນນັ້ນ ຈະເປັນໄປແນວໃດ.”

ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານອີກຄົນນຶ່ງກ່າວກັບ VOA ວ່າ ການຕອບໂຕ້ໃນທາງບວກຢ່າງແຂງຂັນ ຈາກ​ທັງ​ສອງພັກ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບກ່ຽວກັບການ

ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງຢູເຄຣນ​ນັ້ນ ຈະຖືກສັງເກດ​ໂດຍມົສກູ.

ທ່ານໄມໂຄລ ກິມເມຈ (Michael Kimmage), ຈາກກອງທຶນມາຊາລແຫ່ງເຢຍຣະມັນ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ດ້ວຍນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່​ສະ​ຫຼາດ​ສ່ອງ​ໄສ, ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນສັນຍານອັນ ສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດ, ປູຕິນຈະຊອກຫາທຸກ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ຂອງ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ຫຼື​ຊ່ອງຫວ່າງໃນລະບົບການເມືອງຂອງອາເມຣິ​ກັນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ທຸກໆຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງປະຊຸມນີ້ ​ບໍ່​ພຽງແຕ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນ, ແຕ່ທຸກໆຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ນະທີ່ນີ້ ຮູ້ດີວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນຍາມທີ່ຈະສົ່ງສັນຍານດັ່ງກ່າວອອກໄປ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວເນັ້ນຢໍ້າອີກຄັ້ງວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຈະບໍ່ສົ່ງກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດຢູເຄຣນ, ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາໝັ້ນວ່າ ທ່ານ ແລະປະເທດສະມາຊິກພັນທະມິດອື່ນໆຂອງອົງການ NATO ຈະປົກປ້ອງດິນແດນຂອງອົງການ NATO.

In his first State of the Union address, U.S. President Joe Biden touted his success in uniting much of the world against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden said Kyiv is on the frontline of the global battle between democracies and autocracies, and that democracy will prevail. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.]]



With Russian President Vladimir Putin ratcheting up attacks on Ukrainian cities such as Kharkiv and Kyiv, U.S. President Joe Biden stood in the House chamber and told Americans the free world is united against Putin’s aggression.

President Joe Biden

“The free world is holding him accountable. Along with 27 members of the European Union, including France, Germany, Italy, as well as countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Korea. Australia, New Zealand, and many others, even Switzerland are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine. Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been.”

Biden said Putin badly miscalculated when he launched a full-scale invasion of his neighbor.

President Joe Biden

“He thought he could divide us at home in this chamber in this nation. He thought he could divide us in Europe as well. But Putin was wrong. We are ready. We are united and that's what we did.”

Biden said it will take time, but the United States and its NATO allies will remain united and freedom will prevail over tyranny.

Biden did not discuss the chaotic departure from Afghanistan last August. But in the Republican response to Biden’s address, Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa blasted the president for what she called his failure there.

Kim Reynolds, Iowa Governor, Republican

“The disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal did more than cost American lives; it betrayed our allies and emboldened our enemies.”

Experts said in light of the current crisis, it makes sense that Biden devoted his foreign policy part of the speech to Ukraine, even though much there remains uncertain.

Brian Katulis, Middle East Institute (Skype)

“So now it's a moment where I think Biden thus far has proved a lot of his experience and value, but it all depends on how things play out in Ukraine.”

Another expert told VOA the strong positive, bipartisan response Biden received on his Ukraine remarks will be noticed in Moscow.

Michael Kimmage, German Marshall Fund (Skype)

“And foreign policy wise, that’s a very important signal. Putin will be looking for any kind of division or vulnerability in American politics. I think everybody in the room, not just Biden, but everybody in the room knew this is not the moment to send that signal.”​

President Biden again made clear the United States will not send troops into Ukraine but vowed that he and the other members of the NATO alliance will defend NATO territory.