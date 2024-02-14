ທໍານຽບຂາວ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ດ້ວຍການພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ເພື່ອຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໂຕປະກັນ ແລະອະນາຄົດຂອງເຂດກາຊາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມປະຕິບັດການ ໃນເມືອງຣາຟາ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງເຂດກາຊາໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້. ຈໍແດັນກໍາລັງຜັກດັນໃຫ້ມີການຢຸດຍິງ, ຂະນະທີ່ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ, ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ໄດ້​ຕ້ອງ​ຕິກ່ຽວກັບຍຸດທະສາດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ. ອານິຕາ ພາວ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ຄວາມຈິງຕ່າງໆ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງຣາຟາ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ ​ຂອງ​ເຂດກາຊາ, ເຊິ່ງ​ກອງ​ກຳລັງ​ຂອງອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອໂຕ​ປະກັນ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໄວ້​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມຮາມາສໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ຕຸລາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ມີປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 67 ຄົນ ​ເສຍຊີ​ວິດ ແລະມີຜູ້ບາດເຈັບ ອີກນັບບໍ່ຖ້ວນ. ປະຊາຊົນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ປະມານ 1.5 ລ້ານຄົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ, ເຊິ່ງມີປະຊາກອນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເກືອບ 5 ເທົ່າ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສົງຄາມເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະກະສັດ ອັບດຸນລາ ທີ 2 ຂອງຈໍແດັນ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອຍໂຕປະກັນ ແລະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການຈັດ​ສົ່ງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳເຂົ້າໄປໃນຂົງເຂດກາຊາ.

ແຕ່​ທ່າ​ທີ​ຂອງ​ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຣາຟາ ມີຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ, ​ໂດຍທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວຄໍາເຕືອນຂອງທ່ານ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ອາ ທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ​ຕໍ່​ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິດສຣາ​ແອຫລ ​ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

"ການປະຕິບັດງານທາງທະຫານທີ່ສໍາຄັນໃນຣາຟາ ບໍ່ຄວນດໍາເນີນການໄປໂດຍບໍ່ມີແຜນການທີ່ຫນ້າເຊື່ອຖື, ແຜນການທີ່ຫນ້າເຊື່ອຖື ສໍາລັບຮັບປະກັນຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະການສະຫນັບສະຫນຸນຂອງປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານຄົນທີ່ກໍາລັງລີ້ໄພຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການປົກປ້ອງ. ແລະພວກເຮົາຍັງມີຄວາມແຈ່ງແຈ້ງ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນເຊັ່ນ: ພວກເຮົາຄັດຄ້ານ ຕໍ່ການບັງຄັບໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ອອກຈາກຂົງເຂດກາຊາ.”

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ກະສັດອັບດຸນລາ ແມ່ນຈິງຈັງຫຼາຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ພະ​ອົງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດຮັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາແອລ​ໃສ່ເມືອງຣາຟາໄດ້. ມັນມີຄວາມແນ່ນອນວ່າ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດໄພພິບັດທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາຄັ້ງໃໝ່ອີກ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ມີການຢຸດເປັນເວລາຍາວນານດຽວນີ້. ສົງຄາມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ຕ້ອງສິ້ນສຸດລົງ.”

ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູກ່າວວ່າ "ຜູ້ຄົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ກ່າວແບບພື້ນຖານວ່າ ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ສະຖານະການໃດໆ ພວກເຮົາຄວນເຂົ້າໄປໃນເມືອງຣາຟາ, ດ້ວຍການເສຍສົງຄາມ."

ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ, ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ຫນັບ​ສະ​ຫນຸນ​ແກ່ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອລ ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄໍາ​ຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້, ທ່ານໄດ້ອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບການຕອບໂຕ້ທາງທະຫານຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໃນຂົງເຂດກາຊາວ່າ "ຢູ່ເໜືອຈຸດສູງສຸດ."

ແຕ່​ທຳນຽບຂາວ​ໄດ້​ຄັດຄ້ານ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງດັ່ງກ່າວ, ​ໂດຍ​ກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ແທນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ໂຕ​ປະກັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 6 ອາ ທິດ.

ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ, ທີ່ປຶກສາກ່ຽວກັບການສື່ສານຂອງ​ສະ​ພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ການຍຸຕິທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາຊົ່ວຄາວ, ການຍຸຕິຊົ່ວຄາວທີ່ແກ່ຍາວດົນກວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນໃນເດືອນພະຈິກເປັນເວລານຶ່ງອາທິດ ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາສາມາດນໍາເອົາໂຕປະກັນທັງຫມົດອອກມາໄດ້, ສາມາດນໍາການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາເຂົ້າໄປຕື່ມ, ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍຫວັງວ່າ ຈະນໍາໄປສູ່ການຫາລືທີ່ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຫຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າຫາຈຸດສິ້ນສຸດຂອງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ.”

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນຮອບໃໝ່ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງຣາຟາ ແມ່ນ “ເປັນ​ຕາ​ຢ້ານຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານຣາວີນາ ຊາມດາຊານີ (Ravina Shamdasani), ໂຄສົກ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ້າ​ຫຼວງໃຫຍ່​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຈຳນວນພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະແມ່ຍິງ ມີລັກ ສະນະທີ່ຈະຖືກສັງຫານ ຫຼືໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຕືອນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ ​ທີ່​ລະ​ເມີດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ. ຄວາມຄາດຫວັງຂອງການປະຕິບັດງານດັ່ງກ່າວເຂົ້າໄປໃນເມືອງຣາຟາ, ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດອາຊະຍາກໍາທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງອອກໄປຕື່ມອີກ. ໂລກ ບໍ່ຄວນອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສິ່ງນີ້ເກີດຂື້ນເລີຍ.”

ກຸ່ມຮາ​ມາສ ເປັນກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່ຖືກ​ກຳນົດໂດຍ​ສະຫະລັດ, ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີໃສ່ອິສຣາແອລ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ຕຸລາ​ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນ 1,200 ຄົນ ​ແລະນໍາໄປສູ່​ສົງຄາມ​ໃນ​ປັດຈຸ​ບັນນີ້. ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍ ການປະຕິ ບັດງານຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດຣາຟາວ່າ ເປັນ "ການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນ."

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ, ສໍາ​ລັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດກາຊາ, ເປັນຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ມື້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II, the first Arab leader to visit the White House since October 7, met with President Joe Biden to discuss a hostage deal and the future of Gaza as Israel began operations Monday in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Jordan is pushing a cease-fire, while Biden over the weekend appeared to criticize Israel’s strategy. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House.

Scenes from the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which Israeli forces struck early Monday, rescuing two hostages held since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

Killing at least 67 people and wounding countless others. About 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering in the city, whose population has grown nearly fivefold since the start of the war.

President Joe Biden and Jordan’s King Abdullah II agreed Monday to continue to push for the release of hostages and the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

But their stances on the Rafah operation differed, with Biden repeating his weekend warning to Israel’s prime minister:

President Joe Biden.

“The major military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible plan – a credible plan for ensuring the safety and support of more than 1 million people sheltering there. // They need to be protected. And we’ve also been clear from the start: We oppose any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.”

Abdullah, however, was more blunt:

King Abdullah II of Jordan.

“We cannot afford an Israeli attack on Rafah. It is certain to produce another humanitarian catastrophe. // We need a lasting cease-fire now. This war must end.”

However, on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Those who say that under no circumstances should we enter Rafah are basically saying, lose the war.”

Since the conflict started, Biden has gone from supporting Israel to questioning its moves. Last week, he described Israel’s military response in Gaza as “over the top.”

But the White House has pushed back against a cease-fire, speaking instead on Monday of a hostage deal that would lead to at least a six-week pause in fighting.

John Kirby, National Security Communications Adviser.

“A humanitarian pause -- an extended pause that, longer than what we saw back in November of a week, that would allow us to get all the hostages out, get more aid and assistance in, and then hopefully lead to discussions that that could get us closer to an end to the conflict.”

Humanitarian officials say this new phase of the conflict in Rafah is “terrifying.”

Ravina Shamdasani, United Nations.

“An extremely high number of civilians, mostly children and women, will likely be killed or injured. We have warned against actions that violate the laws of war. The prospect of such an operation into Rafah, risks further atrocity crimes. The world must not allow this to happen.”

Hamas, the U.S.-designated terror group, launched the October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and led to the current war. The group has described operations in Rafah as a “genocide.”

Meanwhile, for the people of Gaza, no end in sight to the suffering.