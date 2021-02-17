ລັດຖະບານ ປ. ໄບເດັນ ຈະຮັບເອົາອົບພະຍົບ ເຂົ້າມາຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ

ການເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນເດືອນທຳອິດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ມີການເຊັນ ດຳລັດຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານຫຼາຍໆສະບັບ ເພື່ອກຳນົດນະໂຍບາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຮວມທັງການລິເລີ້ມຄືນແລະຂະຫຍາຍໂຄງການອົບພະ ຍົບຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.

ແຕ່ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານແລະກຸ່ມຈັດແຈງການຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ຈະຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາ ແລະຊັບພະຍາກອນເພື່ອຕ່າວປີ້ນການຕັດໃນການຮັບເອົາອົບພະຍົບເຂົ້າມາຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານ ຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ ໂດຍຫຼຸດການຮັບເອົາອົບພະ ຍົບລົງສູ່ລະດັບທີ່ຕ່ຳສຸດ ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍໆທົດສະວັດ.

ເລີ້ມແຕ່ເດືອນຕຸລາປີນີ້ ສະຫະລັດມີກຳນົດຈະຮັບເອົາພວກອົບພະຍົບຫຼາຍເຖິງ 125,000 ຄົນຕໍ່ປີ ເພີ້ມຈາກຈໍານວນທີ່ຈໍາກັດ 15,000 ຄົນໃນຕອນທ້າຍຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ. ການປະກາດດັ່ງກ່າວອາດຈະພາໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງໃນຊີວິດຂອງຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ເຊັ່ນທ້າວອັບດີຣີຊັກ ນົວ ອີບຣາຮິມ (Abdirizak Noor Ibrahim).

ຕົ້ນຕໍແລ້ວ ທ້າວອີບຣາຮິມ ແມ່ນຫຼົບໜີສົງຄາມ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂມກາດິສຊູ ຂອງໂຊມາເລຍ ເມື່ອປີ 2004 ແລະເປັນອົບພະຍົບ ທີ່ນະຄອນໄນໂຣບີ ປະເທດເຄັນຢາ. ລາວແລະຄອບຄົວໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸຍາດ ໃຫ້ເດີນທາງມາຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານຢູ່ສະຫະລັດ ໃນປີ 2017 ຊຶ່ງເປັນເວລາດຽວກັນ ກັບທີ່ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳເລີ້ມເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະລົງນາມໃນຄຳປະກາດ ຈຳກັດການເດີນທາງຈາກຫຼາຍໆປະເທດທີ່ມີປະຊາຊົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເປັນມຸສລິມ ຮວມທັງໂຊມາເລຍ.

ທ້າວອີບຣາຮິມ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ “ເວລາຂ້ອຍໄດ້ຍິນຂ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຄົນແບບດຽວກັນກັບຂ້ອຍ ແລະຊາວມຸສລິມອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າ ມບໍ່ໃຫ້ເດີນທາງເຂົ້າມາໃນສະ ຫະລັດ ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກເສຍໃຈຫຼາຍ ແລະຮູ້ສຶກຜິດຫວັງ ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍກໍບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດຫຍັງໄດ້. ມັນເປັນການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຢູ່ເໜືອການຄວບຄຸມຂອງຂ້ອຍ. ດ້ວຍເຫດນີ້ ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ຂ້ອຍຈຶ່ງຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້. ແຕ່ດຽວນີ້ ຂ້ອຍເລີ້ມມີຄວາມຫວັງອີກນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ມີການປ່ຽນລັດຖະບານ ຂ້ອຍຈະຖືກຮັບເອົາແລະເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານບາງຄົນ ຕໍ່ການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບ ໃນນະໂຍບາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມລະມັດລະວັງກ່ຽວກັບການຂະຫຍາຍໂຄງການ ຮັບເອົາອົບພະຍົບເຂົ້າມາຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານ ແຕ່ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນອົບພະຍົບກ່າວວ່າ ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດບັນລຸໄດ້ ໂດຍພຽງແຕ່ຈະເພີ້ມຈຳນວນໃນການຮັບເອົາອົບພະຍົບເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານຄຣິສໂຕເຟ ໂບຈານ (Christopher Bojan) ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສຂອງອົງການຂ້າຫຼວງໃຫຍ່ອົບພະຍົບສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ອຸບປະສັກທີ່ສຳຄັນອີກອັນນຶ່ງໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອພວກອົບພະຍົບກໍຄືໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

President Joe Biden’s first month in office has seen a flurry of executive orders reshaping U.S. immigration policy, including a rebooting and expansion of America’s refugee program.

But experts and resettlement groups tell VOA it will take time and resources to reverse the Trump administration’s cutbacks in refugee resettlement that pared admissions to their lowest levels in decades.

Starting in October, the United States is set to welcome up to 125,000 refugees a year, up from a 15,000 limit at the end of the Trump administration. The announcement could change the lives of people like Abdirizak Noor Ibrahim.

Originally from Somalia, Ibrahim fled war-torn Mogadishu in 2004 and became a refugee in Nairobi, Kenya. He and his family were approved to travel to the U.S. for resettlement in early 2017, just as Donald Trump launched his presidency and signed proclamations restricting travel from several majority Muslim countries, including Somalia.

“When I heard that people like me and other Muslims were banned from entering the U.S., I felt so bad, and I was heartbroken. But nothing I could do about it,” Ibrahim told VOA. “It was a decision that was beyond me. So, since then, I stayed here. But now, I am so hopeful since there is a change of administrations, I will be accepted and taken to the country.”

While some proponents of Trump’s restrictive immigration policies have expressed wariness over Biden’s announcement expanding refugee resettlements, refugee advocates say his goals cannot be reached by simply raising the admissions cap.

Christopher Boian, senior communications officer at the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said another monumental hurdle to helping refugees is the coronavirus.



“There will be a number of challenges, including on the funding level, on the staffing level, on just getting these processes up and going again. But arguably the biggest, or one of the biggest, challenges at the moment to getting that program back to the robust levels that the U.S. administration has said it would like to see is the COVID pandemic,” he said.