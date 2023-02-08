ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ໂອ້​ລົມໂດຍກົງ​ ກັບປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະລັດຖະສະພາສອງຝ່າຍໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຢູ່​ໃນການກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ​ແລະ​ສະ​ພາ. ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນກັບ ຈີນ ແລະສົງຄາມທີ່ຍາວນານ ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ແມ່ນບັນຫາຫຼັກຂອງນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ, ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວທາງການທູດຂອງ VOA ຊິນດີ ເຊນ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວ​ຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມຄົບ​ຄະ​ນະຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະສະພາໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບສະຖານະພາບຂອງປະເທດຊາດ, ໂດຍຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນກັບຈີນ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່​ບາ​ລ​ລູນສົງໄສວ່າ ເປັນ​ບາ​ລ​ລູນສອດແນມຂອງຈີນ ກາຍມາເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຄວາມສົນໃຈ ຂອງທັງສະມາຊິກສະພາ ແລະປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກາທົ່ວໄປ.

ໂດຍບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມເຫັນ​ທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງກ່ຽວກັບ​ບາ​ລ​ລູນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ, ທ່ານໄບເດັນພະຍາຍາມສ້າງຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ໃນລະ ຫວ່າງທີ່ທ່ານສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມດັ່ງກ່າວໄປໃຫ້ຈີນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະດໍາເນີນງານກັບ ຈີນ, ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ສ້າງ

ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນແລະສ້າງຜົນປະໂຫຍດຕໍ່ປະເທດຕ່າງໆໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ແຕ່​ຢ່າ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈຜິດ ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສະແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຈະແຈ້ງໄປແລ້ວໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຖ້າ ຈີນ ຫາກດໍາເນີນການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ອໍານາດອະທິປະໄຕຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຮົາຈະປະຕິບັດການຕອບໂຕ້ໃນທັນທີ. ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ປະຕິບັດດັ່ງທີ່ກ່າວມານັ້ນ.”

ໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຮືອບິນລົບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຍິງ​ບາ​ລ​ລູນຢູ່ກາງອາ ກາດ ເໜືອບໍລິເວນມະຫາສະໝຸດແອັດແລນຕິກ ນອກຊາຍຝັ່ງຂອງລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາ ໃຕ້.

ຈີນ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງການຍິງບາ​ລ​ລູນຂອງສະຫະລັດວ່າ ເປັນການກະທໍາ “ທີ່ຮັບບໍ່ໄດ້” ແລະ “ດໍາເນີນການປະຕິບັດເກີນຄວາມຈິງ.”

ທ່ານໄມໂຄລ ຄັກ​ແກລແມນ (Michael Kugelman), ຈາກສູນກາງ ວີລສັນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA ວ່າ ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນບາງຄົນໄດ້ຕໍານິທ່ານໄບເດັນ ວ່າ ບໍ່ອອກຄໍາສັ່ງໃຫ້ຍິງບາ​ລ​ລູນດັ່ງກ່າວມານັ້ນໄວກວ່ານີ້ ກ່ອນທີ່ມັນລອຍຂ້າມ ປະເທດ. ບາງທີ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດຈະມອງເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນທ່າທີທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນຂອງຈີນ.

ທ່ານໄມໂຄລ ຄັກໂກລແມນ, ຈາກສູນກາງວີລສັນ ກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ:

“ເຊິ່ງລາວບໍ່ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນງານຢ່າງໜັກແໜ້ນ, ມັກໃຊ້ນະໂຍບາຍທາງທະຫານ ຫຼາຍກວ່ານະໂຍບາຍທາງການທູດ. ທ່ານໄດ້ອອກມາຈາກຊ່ອງຫວ່າງ ຂອງການເປີດໂອກາດສໍາລັບການໄກ່ເກ່ຍກັນ, ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເອງ ກໍບໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການທ່າທີທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ຈະພໍໃຈກັບສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເວົ້າໃນຄືນນີ້.”

ສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ກໍແມ່ນບົດນຶ່ງໃນການກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ, ເຊິ່ງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ມຸ້ງໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະມອບເງິນ 27 ຕື້ໂດລາ ສໍາລັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໃຫ້ແກ່ ຢູເຄຣນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ນຶ່ງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນການທົດສອບກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມພ້ອມຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາລວມເຂົ້າກັບອົງການ NATO, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍສ້າງການຮ່ວມມືຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ພວກເຮົາສະແດງຈຸດຢືນ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານທ່າທີທີ່ເກາະຜິດຮຸນແຮງຂອງປູຕິນ. ພວກເຮົາຢືນຄຽງຂ້າງກັບປະຊາຊົນຊາວຢູເຄຣນ. ແລງມື້ນີ້, ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮັບການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໂດຍເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຂອງຢູເຄຣນປະຈໍາສະ ຫະລັດ. ທ່ານນາງບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເປັນໂຕແທນປະເທດຊາດຂອງທ່ານນາງເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ທ່ານນາງ ຍັງໄດ້ເປັນໂຕແທນຄວາມກ້າຫານຂອງປະຊາຊົນທ່ານນາງນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ.”

ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນບາງຄົນ ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສົງ​ໄສ ກ່ຽວກັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານຕໍ່ ຢູເຄຣນ, ແຕ່ ນັ້ນມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນກໍລະນີ ເມື່ອພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນຢູ່ໃນສະພາ ລວມທັງປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ ທ່ານເຄວິນ ແມັກຄາທີ, ເຊິ່ງເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ສະແດງການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ຄໍາປາໄສຂອງ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຢ່າງເຂັ້ມແຂງ.

ທ່ານນາງເອລິສຊາເບັດ ຊັກ​ແກລຟອດ (Elizabeth Shackelford), ຈາກສະພາຊິຄາໂກ ກ່ຽວກັບກິດຈະກໍາຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງບອກວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍມາຈາກຝ່າຍຂອງພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ເມື່ອທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີກ່າວປາໄສກ່ຽວກັບ ຢູເຄຣນ, ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ‘ພວກເຮົາຈະຢູ່ນະທີ່ນັ້ນ ດົນເທົ່າທີ່ສົງຄາມຍັງດໍາເນີນຢູ່.’ ນັ້ນຄືສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຍິນຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ທີ່ຜັກດັນກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ເປັນພິເສດ, ໂດຍພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ມີບິນເງິນທີ່ເປົ່າຫວ່າງ ສໍາລັບ ຢູເຄຣນ.”

ນອກຈາກສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະແຜນການທີ່ຍາວນານກ່ຽວກັບ “ການ​ຫັນ​ໄປ​ສູ່ເອເຊຍ,” ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ກໍາລັງວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມ ຢາມເຂດໃຕ້ທະ​ເລ​ຊາຍຊາຮາຣາ ​ຂອງອາຟຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດຂອງປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີອາເມຣິກັນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2015 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

President Joe Biden spoke directly to the American people and a divided Congress Tuesday evening in his State of the Union address. Rising tensions with China and a lingering war in Ukraine were the main foreign policy issues, as VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.

As President Joe Biden spoke to a joint session of Congress Tuesday evening on the state of the nation, tensions with China loomed large after a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon captured the attention of both lawmakers and ordinary Americans.

Without mentioning the balloon specifically, Biden sought to reassure Americans, while sending this message to China.

President Joe Biden

“I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world. But make no mistake: As we made clear last week, if China’s threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did.”

On Saturday, a U.S. fighter jet shot down the balloon in midair over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina.

China has called the U.S. shooting down of the balloon “unacceptable” and an “over-reaction.”

Some Republicans criticized Biden for not ordering the balloon shot down earlier as it traversed the country. They may be looking for a tougher stance on China, Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center told VOA.

Michael Kugelman, The Wilson Center, Skype

“So, he was not taking a forceful, hawkish position. He was leaving open some space for conciliation, and I really don't think those members of Congress that wanted a more hard-line stance would have been would have been satisfied with what he said tonight.”

Russia’s war against Ukraine also was featured in Biden’s address. The U.S. has committed more than 27 billion dollars in security assistance to Ukraine. Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion one year ago was a test that America passed.

President Joe Biden

“We united NATO and built a global coalition. We stood against Putin’s aggression. We stood with the Ukrainian people. Tonight, we are once again joined by Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States. She represents not just her nation, but the courage of her people.”

Some Republicans have been skeptical of military aid to Ukraine, but that was not the case when Republicans in the chamber, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, appeared to strongly support Biden’s remarks.

Elizabeth Shackelford, The Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Zoom

“I have to say, I saw a lot more support coming from the Republican side of the aisle when he was speaking about Ukraine, particularly at the moment when he said, ‘we are in it as long as it takes.’ This is something that we have heard the Republican Party push back on specifically, saying that there wasn't a blank check for Ukraine.”

Apart from the war in Ukraine and a long-planned “pivot to Asia,” President Biden is planning for the first visit to sub-Saharan Africa by an American president since 2015.