ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ທຳນາຍວ່າ ຈະມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນສະຫະລັດ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງແສນຄົນ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ

ຫົວໜ້າຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງສູນກາງຄວບຄຸມ ແລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື CDC

ໄດ້ທຳນາຍໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ ໃນສະຫະລັດ

ຈະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນກາຍ 500,000 ຄົນ ໃນວັນທີ 20 ກຸມພາ ຈະມາ ເຖິງນີ້.

ຫົວໜ້າອົງການ CDC ທ່ານນາງໂຣແຊລ ວາເລັນສກີ (Rochelle Walen-ski) ກ່າວ

ໃນການຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການເທື່ອທຳອິດ ຂອງລັດຖະບານໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວກັບວິ

ກິດການວ່າ ຈະມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດລະຫວ່າງ 479,000 ຫາ 514,000 ຄົນ ຍ້ອນພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ພາຍໃນສາມອາທິດຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ຈະລາຍງານຄວາມຈິງອີງຕາມພື້ນຖານ

ທາງດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດເປັນປະຈຳ ໃຫ້ສາທາລະນະຊົນຮູ້ວ່າ ມີ ຄວາມກັງວົນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຕໍ່

ການແຈກຢາຍຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ມີການຊັກຊ້າ.

ການທຳນາຍກ່ຽວກັບການເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຂອງ ທ່ານນາງວາ- ເລນສກີ

ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫົວໜ້າໂຄວິດ-19 ຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານແຈັຟ ຊຽນສ໌ (Jeff Zients)

ກ່າວວ່າ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກແລະບໍລິການມະນຸດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງເຮັດວຽກ

ໃຫ້ມີນັກວິຊາການດ້ານການແພດໄວ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ສຳລັບການສັກຢາວັກຊີນ.

ທ່ານຊຽນສ໌ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ບັນດານາຍແພດແລະນາງພະຍາບານທີ່

ບໍານານໄປແລ້ວນັ້ນສາມາດສັກຢາວັກຊີນໄດ້ແລະບັັນດານັກວິຊາການ ທີ່ມີໃບອະນຸຍາດ

ຢູ່ໃນລັດນຶ່ງ ສາມາດສັກຢາໄດ້ ຢູ່ໃນອີກລັດນຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານຊຽນສ໌ ຍັງກ່າວວ່າສະພາຕ້ອງຮັບຮູ້ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍໂຄວິດ-19 ເພື່ອຮັກສາແຮງກະຕຸ້ນ

ຕໍ່ການສັກຢາວັກຊີນ ແລະຄວາມສາມາດໃນການກວດ. ທ່ານກ່າວ ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານກຳລັງ

ເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໃນການຈັດສົ່ງຢາວັກຊີນ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ

100 ລ້ານໂດສ ໃນໄລຍະ 100 ມືິ້ຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງແຜນກອບກູ້ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນມູນຄ່າ 1 ພັນ 9 ຮ້ອຍຕື້ໂດລາ ຂອງທ່່ານໄບ

ເດັນ ຊຶ່ງສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຈົ່ມວ່າແພງເກີນໄປ ສຳລັບຊ່ວຍໃນການ

ຟື້ນຟູເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ປະສົບກັບຄວາມອ່ອນແອຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ຈາກຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຂອງ

ການແຜ່ລະບາດ.

ເງິນປະມານ 400 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ມີໄວ້ສຳລັບມາດຕະການເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມໄວຣັສ ຮວມທັງ

ການເພີ້ມການສັກຢາວັກຊີນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍແລະພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ເພື່ອກວດກາເຊື້ອພະ

ຍາດຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ

The new head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted Wednesday that the COVID-19 death toll in the United States would surpass 500,000 by February 20.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during the new administration’s first formal briefing on the crisis that between 479,000 and 514,000 people would die of the disease within the next three weeks.

President Joe Biden has promised to regularly deliver science-based facts to a public that is increasingly frustrated over the slow pace of the distribution of vaccines.

Walensky’s prediction of coronavirs deaths came as White House COVID-19 czar Jeff Zients said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is working to make more health professionals available to administer vaccinations.

Zients said the government would authorize retired doctors and nurses to administer vaccines and that professionals licensed in one state would be able to administer doses in other states.

Zients also said Congress must approve Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill to maintain momentum on vaccinations and more testing capacity. He said the administration is working to meet Biden’s goal of delivering at least 100 million vaccine doses in 100 days.

Most of Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which some Republican lawmakers complain is too costly, aims to help revive an economy severely weakened by the fallout from the pandemic.

Some $400 billion is for measures to contain the virus, including dramatically increasing the pace of vaccinations and building an infrastructure for more widespread testing.