ບາ​ຫ໌​ເຣນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຜູ້​ຊາ​ຍສອງ​ຄົນທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ໃນ​ການກະ​ທຳ​ຄ​ວາມ

​ຜິດ​ຖານ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.

ການ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ທັງໆ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່​ມປົກ​ປ້ອງ​

ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສາ​ກົນ.

ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ AFP ​ຂອງຝ​ຣັ່ງ ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທັງ​ສອງໄດ້​ຖືກປະ​ຫານ​ຊີວິດ ​ໂດຍ

ໜ່ວຍຍິງ​ເປົ້າ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ແມ່ນ​ທ້າວ ອາ​ໝັດ ອາ​ລ-ມາ​ລາ​ລີ

ແລະ​ທ້າວອາ​ລີ ອາ​ລ-ອາ​ຣັບ

​ກຸ່ມປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິ​ດທິ​ມະນຸດ Human Right Watch ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທັງ​ສອງເປັນຄົນ​ສັນ​

ຊາດບາ​ຫ໌ເຣນ ​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຖານກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍໃນປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ “ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​

ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີຂະ​ໜາດໃຫຍ່ ທີ່​ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ມີ​ການ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ ແລະ​ການ

ລະ​ເມີດ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ.”

ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ທີສາມ ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ​ ຖືກ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໂດຍ​ໜ່ວຍ​ຍິງ​ເປົ້າ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ຄະ​ດີຂອງ ທ້າວ​ອາ​ລ-

ມາ​ລາ​ລີ ແລະ​ທ້າວ​ອາ​ລ-ອາ​ຣັບ.



Bahrain has executed two men convicted of terrorism offenses.



The executions were carried out despite objections from international human rights groups.



The French news agency AFP reports that the two men were killed by firing squad Saturday.



Rights groups have identified the men as Ahmad al-Malali and Ali al-Arab.



Human Rights Watch says both men were Bahraini citizens who were convicted on the terrorism charges last year "in a mass trial marred by allegations of torture and serious due process violations."



A third man was also reported to have been killed by firing squad Saturday. His conviction, however, was not connected to the al-Malali and al-Arab cases.