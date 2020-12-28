ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສຫລ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ໃນເຫດລະເບີດແຕກ ທີ່ລັດເທັນເນສຊີ ຕາຍຢູ່ໃນເຫດການ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ລະບຸໂຕທ້າວແອນໂທນີ ກວິນ ວອນເນີ ອາຍຸ 63 ປີ ເປັນຊາຍຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ວາງລະເບີດໃສ່ລົດເຮືອນພັກຜ່ອນຂອງລາວ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າມືດວັນຄຣິສມັສ ຊຶ່ງລະເບີດທີ່ແຕກຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ສັ່ນສະເທືອນເຂດທຸລະກິດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນເມືອງແນສວີລ ຂອງລັດເທັນເນສຊີ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ.

ທ້າວວອນເນີ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການຕາມລຳພັງ ຕາມທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງທາງການໄດ້ກ່າວໄປ ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວໃນເມືອງແນສວີລ ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດວານນີ້. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າເຫດຈູງໃຈແມ່ນຍັງ ລະບຸບໍ່ ໄດ້ເທື່ອ.

ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ຄອກກລັນ ໄອຍະການສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳເຂດພາກກາງຂອງລັດເທນເນສຊີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາສະຫລຸບໄດ້ວ່າ ບຸກຄົນທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ ແອນໂທນີ ວອນເນີ ເປັນຜູ້ວາງລະເບີດ ແລະລາວໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນເຫດການເມື່ອລະເບີດແຕກ ແລະອັນນັ້ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ລາວເສຍຊີວິດໄປໃນເຫດ ລະເບີດ.”

ບັນດານັກສືບສວນ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ພັນທຸກຳຫຼື DNA ແລະຫຼັກຖານອື່ນເພື່ອເຊື່ອມໂຍງທ້າວວອນເນີ ໃສ່ກັບເຫດລະເບີດແຕກນັ້ນ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຄົ້ນເຮືອນຂອງທ້າວວອນເນີ ໃນວັນເສົາຜານມາ ຢູ່ໃນຊານເມືອງ ແອນຕີໂອຈ໌ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ຫ່າງໄປຈາກຈຸດລະເບີດແຕກ ປະມານ 18 ກິໂລແມັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຄຸ້ມທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຮ້ານກິນດື່ມເສບດົນຕີພື້ນເມືອງ ແລະຮ້ານອາຫານທັງຫຼາຍ.

ພວກຄົນບ້ານໃກ້ເຮືອນຄຽງທ້າວວອນເນີ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ເຫັນຍານພາຫະນະທີ່ໃຊ້ເປັນເຮືອນພັກສີອ່ອນໆຄັນນຶ່ງຄືກັນກັບຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ລະເບີດ ຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນສຸກຜ່ານມາ ຈອດຢູ່ເດີ່ນຫຍ້າຫລັງບ້ານຂອງເຮືອນແຝດ ເມື່ອສອງສາມເດືອນຜ່ານມາ.

ທາງການໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເພິ່ນຍັງຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງຂໍ້ມູນອື່ນໆຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ມານັ້ນ ແລະກໍບໍ່ສາມາດສະຫລຸບຫຍັງໄດ້ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ເຫດລະເບີດແຕກນັ້ນເກີດຂຶ້ນແນວໃດ. ປະຫວັດຂອງທາງການສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ້າວວອນເນີ ໄດ້ມີປະສົບການດ້ານອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ ແລະອີງຕາມລາຍງານແລ້ວ ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກໃນຕຳແໜ່ງ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີດ້ານຂໍ້ມູນ ຫຼື IT.

ບັນດານັກສືບສວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ຈັກວ່າ ຍ້ອນຫຍັງ ທ້າວວອນເນີ ເລືອກເອົາເມືອງແນສວີລ ສຳລັບສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອະທິບາຍວ່າ “ການກະທຳທີ່ຈົງໃຈ” ແລະ “ການວາງລະເບີດທີ່ໄຕ່ຕອງ.”

ທິດສະດີອັນນຶ່ງ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ຕຶກອາຄານສື່ສານຂອງບໍລິສັດ ເອທີແອນທີ (AT&T) ໄດ້ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍ ຍ້ອນວ່າຍານພາຫະນະເຮືອນພັກຜ່ອນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຈອດຢູ່ໃກ້ຕຶກອາຄານ ເມື່ອລະເບີດແຕກ. ການສື່ສານໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບໃນຫຼາຍລັດ ຍ້ອນຜົນຂອງການລະເບີດດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມການບໍລິການດ້ານການສື່ສານ ກໍໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍຂອງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້.

U.S. authorities said Sunday they have identified Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man who blew up a motor home at dawn on Christmas, an explosion that rocked a commercial district in the southern city of Nashville, Tennessee.

Warner acted alone, authorities said at a press conference in Nashville Sunday. A motive has not been determined, they said.

"We've come to the conclusion that an individual named Anthony Warner is the bomber, and he was present when the bomb went off and that he perished in the bombing," Donald Cochran, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, told a news conference.

Investigators used DNA and other evidence to link Warner to the blast. They searched Warner’s home Saturday in the suburb of Antioch about 18 kilometers from the blast site, a Nashville neighborhood filled with country music bars and restaurants.

Several neighbors of Warner said they had seen a light-colored recreational vehicle, like the one that blew up Friday, in the backyard of the Antioch duplex over the last several months.

Authorities said they are still tracking down numerous other tips and have reached no conclusions about how the explosion unfolded. Public records show that Warner had experience with electronics and reportedly worked information technology jobs.

Investigators do not know why Warner chose downtown Nashville for what they described as an “intentional act” and a “deliberate bomb.”

One theory is that an AT&T communications building was targeted because the recreational vehicle was parked near it when the bomb went off. Communications were affected in several states as the result of the blast, although much of the service was restored by Sunday afternoon.