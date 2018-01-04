ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ເປີດໄຟຂຽວ ແກ່ການສົ່ງອອກ ກັນຊາທີ່ໃຊ້ເປັນຢາ ປົວພະຍາດ

ພຽງນຶ່ງປີເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ປະກາດໃຫ້ການນຳໃຊ້ ກັນຊາເພື່ອເປັນຢາຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງ

ຕາມກົດໝາຍ ລັດຖະບານອອສເຕຣເລຍ ກໍຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີການປູກກັນຊາ ເພື່ອສົ່ງ

ອອກໄປຂາຍຢູ່ໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ທ່ານເກຣັກ ຮັນທ໌ ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດ ມື້ນີ້ວ່າ

ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະເປັນຕະຫລາດໃໝ່ ຂອງໂລກໃນການນຳໃຊ້ ກັນຊາ

ເພື່ອເປັນຢາໂດຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະກາຍເປັນຜູ້ສົ່ງອອກກັນຊາເພື່ອໃຊ້ເປັນຢານ້ຳເບີນຶ່ງ

ຂອງໂລກ.

ຫລາຍໆປະເທດ ຮວມທັງການາດາ ແລະອິສຣາແອລ ພ້ອມທັງຫລາຍກວ່າເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ຂອງ

50 ລັດ ໃນສະຫະລັດໄດ້ປະກາດ ໃຫ້ການນຳໃຊ້ກັນຊາເພື່ອເປັນຢານັ້ນ ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມ

ກົດໝາຍ ເນື່ອງຈາກມີການຍອມຮັບຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ໃນການບຳບັດໂຣກ

ເຊັ່ນການຄຸ້ມຄອງອາການເຈັບປວດນັ້ນ. ບໍລິສັດຄົ້ນຄວ້າທີ່ມີສຳນັກງານຢູ່ສະຫະລັດ

ບໍລິສັດນຶ່ງ​ທຳນາຍວ່າ ຕະຫລາດຂອງໂລກ ໃນການນຳໃຊ້ກັນຊາ ເພື່ອເປັນຢານັ້ນ ຈະມີ

ມູນຄ່າເຖິງ 56 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ພາຍໃນປີ 2025.

ທ່ານຮັນທ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ການອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກຊາວສວນແລະຜູ້ຜະລິດປູກກັນຊາເປັນຢາ

ປົວພະຍາດ ເພື່ອສົ່ງອອກຜະລິດຕະພັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ ຈະເປັນການຄ້ຳປະກັນວ່າ

ຈະມີກັນຊາເພື່ອນຳໃຊ້ເປັນຢາ ຢ່າງພຽງພໍ ສຳລັບປະຊາຄົມການແພດຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ.

Just one year after legalizing the use of medical marijuana, the Australian government will allow domestic growers to export their crops.



Health Minister Greg Hunt said Thursday the government wants Australia to enter the emerging global market for medical marijuana with the goal of becoming "the world's number one exporter of medicinal cannabis."



Several countries, including Canada and Israel, as well as more than half of the 50 U.S. states, have legalized the use of marijuana for medicinal reasons, due to the growing acceptance of its therapeutic benefits, such as managing chronic pain.A U.S.-based research firm has forecast the global medical marijuana market will reach nearly $56 billion by 2025.



Hunt says allowing domestic farmers and producers of medicinal cannabis to export their products will ensure an robust supply of medicinal cannabis products for the Australian medical community.