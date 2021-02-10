ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຈີນ ມີຄວາມຍຸຕິທໍາ ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວຄົນນຶ່ງ ຖືກຈັບແລະ ຄຸມຂັງຢູ່ໃນຈີນ ມາໄດ້ 6 ເດືອນແລ້ວ

ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັດວ່າ ຕົນຄາດຫວັງໃຫ້ມີ "ມາດຕະຖານອັນພື້ນຖານທາງດ້ານ ຄວາມຍຸດຕິທຳ" ຫຼັງຈາກຈີນ ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມນັກຂ່າວອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ທ່ານນາງເຊງ ເລ (Cheng Lei) ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ໃນຖານສົງໄສວ່າໄດ້ສະໜອງຄວາມລັບຂອງຊາດ ໃຫ້ຕ່າງປະເທດຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ. Phil Mercer ນັກຂ່າວ ວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຊິດນີ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະ ນໍາມາສະເໜີ ທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານນາງເຊງ ເລ (Cheng Lei) ນັກຂ່າວໂທລະພາບທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງໂດ່ງດັງ ຂອງເຄືອຂ່າຍໂທລະພາບ CGTN ທີ່ອອກຂ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ ຂອງລັດຖະບານຈີນໄດ້ຖືກກັກຂັງໃນເດືອນສິງຫາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ພົນລະເມືອງອອສເຕຣເລຍຄົນນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກຄຸມຂັງຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງປັກກິ່ງ ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ຫລື ບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າຫາທະນາຍຄວາມ ມາເປັນເວລາໄດ້ 6 ເດືອນແລ້ວ. ການຈັບກຸມທ່ານນາງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບສວນຂອງຈີນ ກຳລັງກະກຽມທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນຄະດີ ຕໍ່ທ່ານນາງໃນຂໍ້ສົງໄສວ່າ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມລັບຂອງລັດຖະບານ ມີການຮົ່ວໄຫລຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ. ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັດວ່າ ຕົນຄາດຫວັງໃຫ້ມີ "ມາດຕະຖານອັນພື້ນຖານ ທາງດ້ານຄວາມຍຸດຕິທຳ" ແລະສຳລັບທ່ານນາງເຊງນັ້ນ ຈະຖືກປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ແບບມີມະນຸດ ສະທຳ.

ອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ທ່ານອາເລັກແຊນເດີ ດາວເນີ (Alexander Downer) ກ່າວວ່າ ການຈັບກຸມທ່ານນາງ ປາກົດວ່າ ເປັນການແກ້ແຄ້ນໂດຍຈີນຕໍ່ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນຄະດີທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທີ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື.

ການພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງ ແຄນເບີຣາ (Canberra) ແລະປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ຊຸດໂຊມລົງ ໃນຊຸມປີມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ຍ້ອນມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນທາງການເມືອງຫລາຍຢ່າງ. ຈີນໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາກ່ຽວກັບການສອດແນມທາງອິນເຕີເນັດ ແລະການແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າໃນວຽກງານພາຍໃນຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ. ການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງແຄນເບີ ຣາ (Canberra) ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ວ່າໃຫ້ມີການສອບສວນລະດັບໂລກ ກ່ຽວກັບຕົ້ນກຳເນີດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ຖືກກວດພົບຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນເມືອງວູຫານຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ຖືກຕີຄວາມໝາຍ ໃນປັກກິ່ງວ່າ ເປັນການວິພາກວິຈານຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງຕໍ່ການຮັບມື ກັບການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ໃນປີ 2020, ນັກຂຽນຊາວອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ທ່ານ ຢັງ ເຮັງຈຸນ (Yang Hengjun) ໄດ້ຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາວ່າເປັນສອດແນມ ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈີນ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ຖືກຄຸມຂັງເປັນເວລານຶ່ງປີກວ່າໆ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ທ່ານນາງມາຣີສ໌ ເພນ (Marise Payne) ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານນາງ ເຮັດໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຕົນສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອຍຕົວພົນລະເມືອງຂອງຕົນທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຈີນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເພນກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້:

“ສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ ແມ່ນໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ ພົນລະເມືອງເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ ທັງ ດຣ. ຢັງ ແລະທ່ານນາງເຊງ. ພວກເຮົານໍາເອົາຄວາມກັງວົນໃຈ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີຢູ່ກັບຈີນ ແລະໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນທາງກົງສູນໃນທຸກຂັ້ນ ໃນສະຖານະການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກດັ່ງກ່າວເຫລົ່ານີ້.”

ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງດ້ານການທູດລະຫວ່າງສອງຝ່າຍໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການຂວໍ້າບາດທາງເສດຖະກິດເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ. ຈີນໄດ້ວາງຂໍ້ຈຳກັດແລະພາສີຕ່າງໆສຳລັບສິນຄ້າກະສິກຳ ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ເຊິ່ງປະກອບມີເຂົ້າບາເລ, ຊີ້ນງົວແລະເຫລົ້າວາຍ ຕະຫຼອດ ທັງຖ່ານຫີນ.

ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ກາງຕໍ່ອາໄສປະເທດຈີນ, ຄູ່ຄ້າລາຍໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງຕົນ, ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງໃນມໍ່ໆນີ້. ການສົ່ງອອກແຮ່ເຫຼັກທີ່ໄດ້ກໍາໄລຫລາຍ ຈາກອອສເຕຣເລຍໄປຈີນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສ່ວນປະກອບຫຼັກໃນການຜະລິດເຫຼັກກ້ານັ້ນ ມາຮອດປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ຫລີກລ້ຽງສົງຄາມການຄ້າໄດ້, ແຕ່ພວກນັກວິເຄາະເຊື່ອວ່າ ການເປັນປໍລະປັກກັນທາງດ້ານພູມສາດການເມືອງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຮ່ອງຮອຍ ໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ ທີ່ບົ່ງບອກໄດ້ວ່າ ມັນຈະຜ່ອນເບົາ ລົງເລີຍ.

ທ່ານນາງເຊງ ເລ (Cheng Lei) ເກີດຢູ່ປະເທດຈີນ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຍ້າຍໄປຢູ່ກັບພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງທ່ານນາງ ໃນເມືອງບຣີສເບນ (Brisbane) ຕອນທ່ານນາງມີອາຍຸໄດ້ 9 ປີ. ຄອບຄົວຂອງທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຈີນສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນອົກເຫັນໃຈແລະ ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງ ກັບຄືນບ້ານຢູ່ນະຄອນແມລເບິນ (Melbourne) ເພື່ອໄປຫາລູກນ້ອຍສອງຄົນຂອງທ່ານນາງ.



ລາຍລະອຽດທີ່ຊັດເຈນຂອງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ຕໍ່ທ່ານນາງ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ຮູ້ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈີນເລີຍ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

Australia has insisted it expects “basic standards of justice” after China formally arrested the Australian journalist Cheng Lei on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas. From Sydney, Phil Mercer reports.

Cheng Lei, a high-profile television presenter for the Chinese government's English-language network CGTN, was detained last August.

The Australian citizen has been held in custody in Beijing without charge or access to a lawyer for six months. Her formal arrest suggests that Chinese investigators are preparing to prosecute her on suspicion of illegally leaking state secrets. Australia has insisted it expects “basic standards of justice” and for Ms. Cheng to be treated humanely.

Former Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer said her arrest appeared to be retaliation by China against Australia, rather than simply a case involving credible allegations.

Relations between Canberra and Beijing have deteriorated in recent years because of various political disputes. China has denied allegations of cyber-espionage and interfering in Australia’s domestic affairs. Canberra’s call last year for a global inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, was interpreted in Beijing as stern criticism of its handling of the pandemic.

In 2020, an Australian writer Yang Hengjun was charged with espionage by Chinese authorities after being held in detention for well over a year.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne says her government is doing what it can to free its citizens held in China.

Payne Act:

“The most important thing that we can do is to support those citizens both Dr. Yung and Ms. Cheng. We will raise concerns where we have them with China and provide every level of consular support in these very difficult circumstances.”

Bilateral diplomatic tensions have led to sweeping economic sanctions. China has imposed various restrictions and tariffs on a range of Australian farming goods, including barley, beef and wine, as well as coal.

Australia has relied on China, its biggest trading partner, for its recent prosperity. Lucrative Australian iron ore exports to China, a key ingredient in steel-making, have so far avoided the trade war, but analysts believe geopolitical hostilities show no immediate sign of easing.

Cheng Lei was born in China but moved with her parents to Brisbane when she was nine-years’ old. Her family has called on China to show compassion and allow her to return home to Melbourne to see her two young children.

The precise details of the allegations against her have not been divulged by Chinese officials.