ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໃຫ້ທຶນສົ່ງເສີມ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຕຳຫຼວດຂອງປະເທດ ຕີມໍຕາເວັນອອກ

ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ 23 ລ້ານໂດລາເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຕີມໍຕາເວັນອອກ ໂດຍການສົ່ງເສີມຄວາມອາດສາມາດໃນການຮັບມືໄພພິບັດ ແລະດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ໃນປະ​ເທດນ້ອຍໆທີ່ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ໃນເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ທີ່ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ໄດ້ຍົກລະດັບຄວາມສຳພັນກັບຈີນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີສ໌.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີຮັບຜິດຊອບການພັດທະນາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດແລະເຂດປາຊີຟິກ ທ່ານແພັດ ຄອນຣອຍ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດຕີ​ມໍຕາເວັນອອກ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ພົບປະກັບນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຊານານາ ກຸສມາວ.

“ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກກັບຕີ​ມໍ-ເລັສເຕ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ໜ່ວຍງານດ້ານການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍມີຄວາມຊຳນິຊຳນານແລະເປັນມືອາຊີບຊຶ່ງປະກອບ ສ່ວນເຂົ້າໃນການຮັກສາສະຖຽນລະພາບແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໃນຕິມໍ-ເລັສເຕ” ທ່ານຄອນຣອຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການ.

ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ອອສເຕຣເລຍຈະສະໜອງທຶນ 23 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອສືບຕໍ່ການຮ່ວມມືໃນດ້ານການຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບລະຫວ່າງທັງສອງປະເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນເມື່ອ 20 ປີກ່ອນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງຕີຕາເວັນອອກ ທ່ານໂຮເຊ ຣາໂມສ ຮໍຕາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ ການເປັນຄູ່ພາຄີຍຸດທະສາດ ໄດ້ຖືກລົງນາມໂດຍທ່ານກຸສມາວ ກັບ ຈີນ ຈະສົ່ງເສີມການລົງທຶນຂອງຈີນ ແລະດ້ານພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຮ່ວມມືທາງດ້ານການທະຫານ ແລະອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຍັງຄົງເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂັ້ນສູງຂອງຕົນຢູ່.

Australia said it will spend $23 million to support policing in East Timor, boosting disaster response and technology capabilities in the small Southeast Asian neighbor that recently upgraded ties with China.

Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy arrived in East Timor on Monday and met with Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão.

"Australia is committed to working with Timor-Leste to deliver skilled and professional policing services that contribute to a stable and secure Timor-Leste," Conroy said in a statement.

Australia will provide the $23 million to continue a policing partnership between the two nations that began 20 years earlier, he added.

East Timor's President Jose Ramos Horta said in September a strategic partnership signed by Gusmão with China would boost Chinese investment and infrastructure, but did not extend to military cooperation, and Australia remained its top security partner.