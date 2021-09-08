ຂະນະທີ່ສົງຄາມສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ນາຍທະຫານ ບໍານານ ບອກວີໂເອວ່າ ສຫລ ຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ “ດົນໂພດ”

ໃນປີ 2002, ເຄນ ຟາຣາບັຟ (Kane Farabaugh) ຂອງວີໂອເອ - ຕອນນັ້ນເປັນນັກຂ່າວປະຈໍາກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ - ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມອັຟການິສຖານໃນໄລຍະຕົ້ນ ຂອງການມີໜ້າຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ເປັນເວລາ 20 ປີ ຢູ່ໃນປະ ເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ຍຸຕິການມີສ່ວນພົວພັນ ທາງທະຫານນັ້ນ, Farabaugh ໄດ້ຕິດຕາມກັບບາງຄົນ ທີ່ລາວໄດ້ພົບ ໃນໄລຍະຊຸມປີຕົ້ນໆ ນັ້ນ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບການຖອນທະຫານຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະມູນເຊື້ອຂອງພາລະກິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາເອົາຕອນທີ 2 ຂອງລາຍງານມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຄັ້ງທໍາອິດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ໃນລະດູບານໃໝ່ຂອງປີ 2002 ເພື່ອ ລາຍງານຂ່າວ ໃຫ້ເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານອາເມຣິກາ ຈາກນະຄອນ ຫລວງກາບູລ ທີ່ຫາກໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປົດປ່ອຍໃໝ່ຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ, ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນລົດທະຫານ ຫລື Humvee ຂອງນາຍພັນຕີກອງທັບບົກ ແພດທຣິກ ແຟລນເນແກນ (Patrick Flanagan) ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາອອກຈາກທົ່ງ ທີ່ ເປັນສະໜາມບິນແບກແກຣມ (Bagram) ໄປ.

ການເດີນທາງສອງຊົ່ວໂມງຢູ່ໃນຂະບວນລົດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍອັນນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນເສັ້ນທາງດ່ວນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຍາວ 60 ກິໂລແມັດ ໄດ້ຕັດຜ່ານເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກສອກຫຼີກ ແລະໄດ້ນໍາເອົາພັນຕີແຟລນເເນແກນ (Flanagan) ແລະໜ່ວຍງານຂອງທ່ານໄປພົບກັບທະຫານຕ່າງປະເທດ, ນັກລົບຂອງກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດພາກເໜືອ ແລະ ກັບພົນລະເມືອງອັຟການິສຖານທີ່ຄອຍລະວັງຕົວຢູ່.

ທ່ານແພດທຣິກ ແຟລນເນແກນ (Patrick Flanagan), ນາຍທະຫານສະຫະ ລັດ ທີ່ອອກກິນບຳນານແລ້ວເວົ້າວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈື່ຕອນທີ່ຂີ່ລົດໄປກາບູລສອງສາມເທື່ອທຳອິດ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເວົ້າວ່າ 'ໂອ້, ເຈົ້າຢູ່ກັບພວກນັກຄາດຕະກອນ.' ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຢາກວ່າ, 'ນັກຄາດຕະກອນຫຍັງ?' ບໍ່ແມ່ນ, ພວກເຮົາມາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ການປ້ອງກັນເມືອງ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ, " "ເຈົ້າມາຢູ່ໜີ້ ເພື່ອສັງຫານເຄືອຂ່າຍ ອາລຄາຍດາ (al-Qaida), ພວກຕາລີບານ, ພວກຄົນບໍ່ດີຊັ້ນບໍ. "

ຄວາມຄິດເຫັນເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ບັນລຸຄວາມເປັນຈິງຂອງພາລະກິດໃນມື້ນີ້ນັ້ນເລີຍ.

ເສັ້ນທາງເດີນຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພາພວກເຮົາໄປສູ່ "ຖະໜົນໄກ່" ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຂອງ ນະຄອນຫລວງກາບູລ, ຊຶ່ງຈຸດປະສົງຂອງທ່ານແຟລນເເນແກນ (Flanagan) ... ແມ່ນເພື່ອໄປເລາະຊື້ເຄື່ອງ.

ທ່ານແຟລນເເນແກນ (Flanagan) ຈາກໜ່ວຍປະຕິບັດທາງດ້ານຈິດຕະສາດຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງຊື້ ອຸປະກອນການຮຽນຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ, ຊື້ເອົາມັນເພື່ອເອົາກັບຄືນໄປຫາເຂດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອເອົາໄປໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ຄົນຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງຈະມອບເຄື່ອງພວກນີ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້ນໍາທ້ອງຖິ່ນເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າສົ່ງ ເສີມ, ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຕໍ່ໂຮງຮຽນຂອງຕົນ, ແລະເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຢາກດູແລປະຊາຊົນຂອງຕົນເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບຄູສອນທີ່ກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງ ໜັກ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນການສຶກສາ ຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ.”

ການຈັດສົ່ງອຸປະກອນການຮຽນ, ພ້ອມກັບແຜ່ນພັບ ແລະເອກະສານອື່ນໆ ທີ່ຕິດປ້າຍຄຳຂວັນ ແລະຂໍ້ຄວາມຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງ “ການປະຕິບັດງານດ້ານຈິດຕະສາດ” ຫຼືພາລະກິດ PSYOP ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດຂອງທ່ານແຟລນເນແກນ (Flanagan).

ທ່ານແຟລນເນແກນ (Flanagan) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນເປັນຮູບແບບຂອງການສົ່ງອິດທິພົນຂອງທະຫານ. ມັນຈະເປັນຄືກັບວ່າເຈົ້າຈະຈ້າງນັກໂຄສະນາການຕະຫຼາດເພື່ອຂາຍໂຄຄາໂຄລາ (Coca Cola) ຊັ້ນ ຫລະ.”

ທ່ານແຟລນເເນແກນ (Flanagan) ເວົ້າວ່າຈຸດປະສົງຂອງ PSYOP ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດການຊວນເຊື່ອ ຫຼືລ້າງສະໝອງຄົນແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ, ແຕ່ແມ່ນເພື່ອໃຫ້ຄວາມຮູ້ແລະການປົກປ້ອງແກ່ຄົນ.

ທ່ານແຟລນເເນແກນ (Flanagan) ເລົ່າສູ່ຟັງວ່າ:

"ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນການເອົາຂໍ້ມູນຫຼາຍໆ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມໃຊ້ມັນເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຫຼືຕໍ່ ຕ້ານປະຊາຊົນດອກ, ແຕ່ມັນເປັນການສັນລະເສີນ ແລະຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງສິ່ງ

ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງຜ່ານຜ່າຢູ່ ເພື່ອວ່າໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດນຳໃຊ້ຫົວຂໍ້ ແລະສັນຍາລັກແລະຂໍ້ຄວາມຕ່າງໆ ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົາຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕົນເອງໄດ້ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ຕະ ຫລອດທັງກອງກຳລັງພັນທະມິດ.”

ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ:

“ຢ່າໄປຢຽບຫົວລະເບີດ IED ຫຼື ໃຫ້ລາຍງານຖ້າມີລະເບີດບໍ່ທັນແຕກຕົກຄ້າງ. // ເຈົ້າຮູ້ຈັກພວກພັນທະມິດບໍ່; ເຈົ້າບໍ່ຄວນຈະແກວ່ງກ້ອນຫີນໃສ່ລົດບັນທຸກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຫຼືພັນທະມິດແມ່ນມີຄວາມເປັນມິດທີ່ດີ. ສະນັ້ນ, ຊຸດຂໍ້ຄວາມທັງໝົດທີ່ອອກແບບມາ ແມ່ນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງມາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ເພື່ອວ່າ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄົນອື່ນບໍ່ມັກພວກເຮົາແທ້ໆ ມາໃຫ້ຕອບຕໍ່ຄໍາຖາມເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແທນພວກເຮົາ.”

ທຸກມື້ນີ້, ສິ່ງເສດເຫລືອຈາກການປະຕິບັດງານ PSYOP ຂອງທ່ານແຟລນເເນແກນ ແມ່ນຖືກເກັບໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງໃຕ້ດິນຂອງເຮືອນທ່ານໃນລັດເວີຈີເນຍ, ຄວາມຊົງຈໍາກ່ຽວກັບອັຟການິສຖານບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານອາໄສຢູ່ ແລະເຮັດວຽກເປັນເວລາທັງໝົດສອງປີ ໃນການໄປປະຕິບັດງານຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນພາລະກິດທີ່ ທ່ານເຫັນໃນຕອນນີ້ວ່າ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສໍາເລັດເທື່ອນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານເລົ່າສູ່ຟັງອີກວ່າ:

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດໃນບາງຄັ້ງ, ເນື່ອງຈາກການກະທຳບາງຢ່າງ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມັກພວກເຮົາແຂງກະດ້າງຂຶ້ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນເປັນການແບ່ງແຍກກັນ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນຜ່ານຜົນກະທົບຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຜ່ານການປະຕິ ບັດທາງດ້ານຈິດຕະວິທະຍາຂອງພວກເຮົາ // ແຕ່ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກກໍ່ ກວນຈິດໃຈໂດຍພວກຕາລີບານທີ່ຈະເວົ້າວ່າ, ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ເຈົ້າຊ່ວຍພວກເຂົາສະນັ້ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຄິດຫາວິທີທາງຂ່າວອັນໃໝ່ທີ່ຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຫາຍະ ນະ ແລະຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ແລະຄວາມເຈັບປວດ.”

ທ່ານແຟລນແນແກນ (Flanagan) ໄດ້ອອກກິນເບ້ຍບຳນານຈາກການເປັນທະຫານໃນກອງທັບປີ 2011 ແລະໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາເຮັດວຽກເປັນສັນຍາຈ້າງໃຫ້ແກ່ກອງທັບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ. ໂດຍຜ່ານອ້າຍຂອງທ່ານ, ອະດີດສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າລັດອີລີນອຍ, ທ່ານໄມໂຄ ແຟລນເເນແກນ (Michael Flanagan) - ດຽວນີ້ ເປັນທີ່ປຶກສາຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ - ທ່ານໄດ້ມີໂອກາດເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບທັດສະນະຂອງທ່ານ ຕໍ່ຕອນທີ່ທ່ານຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາ ແລະຜູ້ວາງນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງໆ ຟັງ. ທ່ານ ກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າພວກເຮົາຄວນອອກຈາກປະເທດນັ້ນແຕ່ດົນແລ້ວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຍືດການສືບຕໍ່ຢູ່ຫັ້ນຂອງພວກເຮົາດົນເກີນໄປໂພດ.”

ທ່ານແຟລນແນແກນ (Flanagan) ຮູ້ສຶກວ່າສະຫະລັດບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງຕົນໃນການທຳລາຍການປະຕິບັດການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂອງໂອຊາມາ ບິນ ລາເດັນ (Osama bin Laden) ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວແລ້ວ ແຕ່ສູນເສຍຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການສ້າງສາປະເທດອັຟການິສຖານຄືນໃໝ່.

ທ່ານໃຫ້ທັດສະນະດັ່ງນີ້:

"ມັນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງ 20/20 ແລ້ວ, ແຕ່ວ່າແມ່ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າພວກເຮົາຄວນຈະເວົ້າວ່າ, "ລາວໄດ້ສຳເລັດແລ້ວດຽວນີ້, ພວກອາລ-ຄາຍດາ (al-Qaida) ຢູ່ໃສ? " ແລະມາພາກັນຫາທາງແບບໃດແບບນຶ່ງໃຫ້ມັນສະຫລຸບ ລົງ ໄດ້ເທາະເພື່ອໃຫ້ທະຫານສາມາດອອກໄປໄດ້.”

ດຽວນີ້ທະຫານແມ່ນກຳລັງຖອນອອກໄປ, ທ່ານແຟລນແນແກນ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການເດີນສວນສະໜາມ ຫຼືການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງທີ່ເປັນຂີດໝາຍການກັບຄືນມາບ້ານຂອງກອງກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານບອກວ່າ “ພຽງແຕ່ຢາກເວົ້າວ່າຂອບໃຈຫຼາຍ. ແລະເມື່ອມັນສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ປະ ເພດທີ່ວ່າມັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເສັດສິ້ນລົງແລະມັນກໍສຳເລັດແລ້ວ, ແລະເຈົ້າກໍສາມາດ ຫລຽວຄືນຫລັງເບິ່ງ ແລະເວົ້າວ່າມັນສຳເລັດແລ້ວ.”

ແຕ່ທ່ານແຟລນແນແກນ ຫວັງວ່າຈະໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ປະຊາຊົນຕໍ່ໄປອີກ. ທ່ານກໍາລັງຊອກຫາໂອກາດທີ່ຈະດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງທາງການເມືອງບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຫວັງວ່າຈະນໍາໃຊ້ປະສົບການທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບໃນອັຟການິສຖານໃນຕອນທີ່ທ່ານຢູ່ໃນເຄື່ອງແບບ ນັ້ນ ເພື່ອກໍານົດນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດໃນອະນາຄົດ.

In 2002, VOA’s Kane Farabaugh – then a reporter for the U.S. military - visited Afghanistan in the early stages of America’s 20-year presence in the country. As the United States ends its military engagement, Farabaugh follows up with some of those he met in those early years to discuss the U.S. withdrawal and the legacy of their mission.

My first visit in the spring of 2002 reporting for the American Forces Network from the newly liberated capitol city of Kabul, Afghanistan, started in U.S. Army Major Patrick Flanagan’s military Humvee as we departed Bagram Airfield.

The two-hour ride in a small convoy on a 60 kilometer stretch of highway cut through the remote countryside and brought Flanagan and his unit into contact with foreign troops, Northern Alliance fighters and wary Afghan citizens.

Patrick Flanagan, Retired U.S. Army Officer: “I remember the first couple of rides into Kabul, they would say ‘Oh, you’re with the killers.’ And I’m like, ‘the killers?’ No, we’re here to protect the city. They said, // “You’re here to kill the al-Qaida, the Taliban, the bad people.”

That perception didn’t meet the reality of this day’s mission.

Our journey led us to Kabul’s famed “Chicken Street,” where Flanagan’s objective… was to shop.

Patrick Flanagan, U.S. Army Psychological Operations: “We are buying some school supplies, purchase them to take them back up to our area in order to give them to the locals. We’re going to give them to the local leaders to have them promote, that they are in charge of their schools, and they want to take care of their people as well as the teachers that are working hard to support the education effort for Afghanistan.”



Delivering school supplies, along with leaflets and other material labeled with slogans and messages was part of Flanagan’s U.S. Army “psychological operations” or PSYOP mission.

Patrick Flanagan, Retired U.S. Army Officer: “It’s the military’s form of influence. It would be like if you would hire a marketing campaign to sell Coca Cola.”

Flanagan says the intent of PSYOP wasn’t to mislead or indoctrinate, but to educate and protect.

Patrick Flanagan, U.S. Army Psychological Operations: “It’s not so much taking information trying to use it for or against the population, but an appreciation and an understanding of what they are going through so we can use the themes and symbols and messages to better assist themselves and as well as coalition forces.”

Patrick Flanagan, Retired U.S. Army Officer: “Don’t step on IED’s or report if there is unexploded ordnance. // You know the coalition; you shouldn’t throw rocks at their trucks. Or the coalition are friendly. So, a whole series of messages designed to help them understand why we’re here so they wouldn’t have someone else to answer those questions for us that really didn’t like us.”

Today, remnants of Flanagan’s PSYOP mission are stored in his rural Virginia basement, memories of Afghanistan where he lived and worked for a total of two years over multiple deployments supporting a mission he sees today as incomplete.

Patrick Flanagan, Retired U.S. Army Officer: “I think at times, because of some of our actions, we’ve hardened the people that don’t like us. I think it was polarizing, not through our effect through psychological operations // but then they were agitated by the Taliban who would say, we don’t want you to help them so they would think of news ways to cause havoc and chaos and pain.”

Flanagan retired from the Army in 2011 and has spent time since working for a U.S. military contractor. Through his brother, former Illinois Congressman Michael Flanagan - now a Washington D.C. consultant - he had opportunities to share his views on his time in Afghanistan with other legislators and policymakers.

Patrick Flanagan, Retired U.S. Army Officer:

“I think we should have left a while ago. I think we overextended our stay.”

Flanagan feels the U.S. achieved its goal of breaking up Osama bin Laden’s terrorist operations in the country but lost the effort to nation-build in Afghanistan.

Patrick Flanagan, Retired U.S. Army Officer: “Hindsight is 20/20 but yes, I think we should have said, “He’s done now, where’s al-Qaida?” and let’s have some sort of ramp off so the military can exit.”

Now that the military is exiting, Flanagan wants a parade or celebration marking the return of U.S. forces back home.

Patrick Flanagan, Retired U.S. Army Officer:

“Just to say thank you very much. And when that’s over it kind of finalizes it, and it’s done, and you can look back and say that’s finished.”

But Flanagan hopes to serve the public again. He is seeking opportunities to run for political office where he hopes to use the experience he gained in Afghanistan while in uniform to shape future U.S. foreign policy.