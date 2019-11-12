ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 16 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼັງຈາກຂະບວນລົດໄຟສອງຄັນ ທີ່ກຳລັງແລ່ນໄປໃນທິດທາງກົງກັນຂ້າມນັ້ນ ໄດ້ແລ່ນຕຳກັນ ຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງບັງກລາແດັສ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້.
ທາງການຂອງບັງກລາແດັສ ກ່າວວ່າ ລົດໄຟຂອງເມືອງ Turna Nishita ທີ່ມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປຍັງນະຄອນຫຼວງດາກາ ໄດ້ແລ່ນຕຳກັບລົດໄຟດ່ວນຂອງເມືອງ Udayan ທີ່ກຳລັງມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປຍັງເມືອງທ່າເຮືອ Chittagong ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ເມື່ອຕອນເວລາເຊົ້າມືດ ໃນເມືອງ Brahmanbaria ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ກ້ຳຕາເວັນອອກຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງດາກາ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນທ່ານນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ໂດຍສານ ປະມານ 40 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ຈາກອຸບັດເຫດຕຳກັນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ແລະໄດ້ຖືກນຳສົ່ງໄປໂຮງໝໍແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ພວກພະນັກງານກູ້ໄພ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປຍັງສະຖານທີ່ເກີດອຸບັດເຫດ ພ້ອມກັບລົດຍົກ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍໃນການດຶງເອົາພວກຜູ້ໂດຍສານ ຜູ້ທີ່ອາດ ຈະຍັງຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນຊາກຫຍຸບຫັກພັງຂອງຂະບວນລົດໄຟທັງຫຼາຍ.
ອຸບັດເຫດທາງລົດໄຟ ແມ່ນມັກເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ ໃນບັງກລາແດັສ ຍ້ອນການບຳລຸງຮັກສາລາງລົດໄຟ ແລະໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານອື່ນໆ ທີ່ດ້ອຍປະສິດທິພາບນັ້ນ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
At least 16 people are dead after two speeding trains going in opposite directions collided in eastern Bangladesh Tuesday.
Authorities say the Turna Nishita train bound for the capital, Dhaka, collided with the Udayan Express train bound for the southern port city of Chittagong in the pre-dawn hours in Brahmanbaria, located east of Dhaka.
A local official says about 40 passengers were injured in the crash and taken to local hospitals.Rescue crews have been deployed to the crash site with cranes to pull any passengers who may be trapped in the mangled train cars.
Train accidents are a frequent occurrence in Bangladesh, due to the poor maintenance of the tracks and other railway infrastructure.