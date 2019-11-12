ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 16 ຄົນ ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ສອງ​ຄັນ ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ແລ່ນ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທິດ​ທາງ​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມນັ້ນ ໄດ້ແລ່ນຕຳ​ກັນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ມື້ນີ້.

ທາງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລົດ​ໄຟ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ Turna Nishita ທີ່​ມຸ້ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ດາ​ກາ ໄດ້​ແລ່ນ​ຕຳ​ກັບ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ດ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ Udayan ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ມຸ້ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ເມືອງ​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ Chittagong ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ເມື່ອ​ຕອນ​ເວ​ລາ​ເຊົ້າ​ມືດ​ ໃນ​ເມືອງ Brahmanbaria ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ກ້ຳ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງດ​າ​ກາ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ ປະ​ມານ 40 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຮັ​ບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ຈາກ​ອຸ​ບັດ​ເຫດ​ຕຳ​ກັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນັ້ນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ແຫ່ງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ. ພວກ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ກູ້​ໄພ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ອຸ​ບັດ​ເຫດ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ລົດ​ຍົກ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ອຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ດຶງ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ອາດ ຈະ​ຍັງ​ຕິດ​ຄ້າງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊາກ​ຫຍຸບ​ຫັກ​ພັງ​ຂອ​ງ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ທັງຫຼາຍ.

ອຸ​ບັດ​ເຫດ​ທາງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ ແມ່ນ​ມັກ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍໆ ໃນ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ບຳ​ລຸງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ລາງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ ແລະ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ພື້ນ​ຖານອື່ນໆ ທີ່​ດ້ອຍ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພາບ​ນັ້ນ.

At least 16 people are dead after two speeding trains going in opposite directions collided in eastern Bangladesh Tuesday.



Authorities say the Turna Nishita train bound for the capital, Dhaka, collided with the Udayan Express train bound for the southern port city of Chittagong in the pre-dawn hours in Brahmanbaria, located east of Dhaka.



A local official says about 40 passengers were injured in the crash and taken to local hospitals.Rescue crews have been deployed to the crash site with cranes to pull any passengers who may be trapped in the mangled train cars.



Train accidents are a frequent occurrence in Bangladesh, due to the poor maintenance of the tracks and other railway infrastructure.