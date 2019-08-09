ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານອຸຕຸນິຍົມເວົ້າວ່າ ລົມພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນໃຫຍ່ສອງຫົວກຳລັງພັດຖະຫຼົ່ມເຂດຕ່າງໆຂອງທະວີບເອເຊຍ.
ຈີນໄດ້ອອກຄຳເຕືອນລະວັງໄພສີແດງໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນເລຄິມາ (Lekima) ໄດ້ນຳເອົາຝົນຕົກໜັກມາໃສ່ແຂວງເຊຈຽງ (Zhejian) ຢູ່ແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລຕາທາງເວັນອອກ. ພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ສາຍການບິນຫລາຍສາຍຖືກຍົກເລີກຖ້ຽວບິນຂອງຕົນຢູ່ທັງໃນຈີນ ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນ.
ພາຍຸໂຄຣຊາ (Krosa) ໄດ້ນຳເອົາຝົນຕົກໜັກມາໃສ່ເກາະມາຣີນາເໜືອ (Northern Mariana) ແລະເກາະກວາມ. ລົມພາຍຸດັ່ງກ່າວມີທ່າທີວ່າຈະເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍໄປຫາຍີ່ປຸ່ນໃນວັນທ້າຍສັບປະດານີ້.
ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້, ພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນເລຄິມາ (Lekima) ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີລົມແຮງໃນລະດັບໄວເຖິງ 240 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລົມຂອງພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນໂຄຣຊາ (Krosa) ມີຄວາມແຮງສູງເຖິງ 185 ກິໂລແມັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ.
ພວກພະຍາກອນອາກາດເວົ້າວ່າພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນເລຄິມາ (Lekima) ແລະໂຄຣຊາ (Krosa) ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃກ້ໆກັນຫລາຍຈົນເຖິງຂັ້ນວ່າລະບົບຂອງພວກເຂົາ ສົ່ງອິດທິພົນຕໍ່ກັນແລະກັນ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ການທຳນາຍແລວທາງທີ່ພວກມັນຈະພັດຜ່ານໄປນັ້ນ ມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຫລາຍ.
Meteorologists say massive twin typhoons are swirling toward various sites in Asia.
China issued a red alert Friday as Typhoon Lekima brought heavy rain to Zhejian province on the eastern coast. The typhoon has also caused flight cancellations in both China and Taiwan.
Krosa brought heavy rain to Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. The typhoon is likely to move over Japan this weekend.
Thursday, Lekima had winds of up 240 kilometers per hour, while Krosa's winds had reached 185 kilometers per hour.
Weather forecasters say Lekima and Krosa are so close together that their systems are influencing each other and making predicting their paths difficult.
