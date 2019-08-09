ບັນ​ດານັກຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ດ້ານອຸ​ຕຸ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ລົມ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ໄຕ້​ຝຸ່ນ​ໃຫຍ່ສອງ​ຫົວກຳ​ລັງ​ພັດຖະ​ຫຼົ່ມເຂດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ວີບ​ເອ​ເຊຍ.

ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນ​ລະ​ວັງ​ໄພ​ສີ​ແດງໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກມື້ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພາ​ຍຸ​ໄຕ້​ຝຸ່ນເລ​ຄິ​ມາ (Lekima) ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ​ມາ​ໃສ່​ແຂວງເຊ​ຈຽງ (Zhejian) ຢູ່ແຄມ​ຝັ່ງ​ທ​ະ​ເລ​ຕາ​ທາງເວັນອອກ. ພາ​ຍຸ​ໄຕ້​ຝຸ່ນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຍັງ​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ​ຫລາຍ​ສາຍ​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ຢູ່​ທັງ​ໃນ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.

ພາ​ຍຸໂຄ​ຣ​ຊາ (Krosa) ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ​ມາ​ໃສ່ເກາະມາ​ຣີ​ນາ​ເໜືອ (Northern Mariana) ແລະ​ເກາະ​ກວາມ. ລົມ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ວ່າຈະ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທ້າຍ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດານີ້.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານນີ້, ພາ​ຍຸ​ໄຕ້​ຝຸ່ນເລ​ຄິ​ມາ (Lekima) ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ລົມແຮງ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ໄວເຖິງ 240 ກິ​ໂລແມັດຕໍ່​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ລົມ​ຂອງພາ​ຍຸ​ໄຕ້​ຝຸ່ນໂຄ​ຣ​ຊາ (Krosa) ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ສູງ​ເຖິງ 185 ກິ​ໂລແມັດຕໍ່​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ.

ພວກ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າພາ​ຍຸ​ໄຕ້​ຝຸ່ນເລ​ຄິ​ມາ (Lekima) ແລະໂຄ​ຣ​ຊາ (Krosa) ແມ່ນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້ໆ​ກັນຫລາຍຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ຂັ້ນ​ວ່າລະ​ບົບ​ຂອງ​ພ​ວກເຂົາ ສົ່ງອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ຕໍ່​ກັນ​ແລະ​ກັນ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ທຳ​ນາຍແລວ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ພັດ​ຜ່ານໄປ​ນັ້ນ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ຫລາຍ.



ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

Meteorologists say massive twin typhoons are swirling toward various sites in Asia.



China issued a red alert Friday as Typhoon Lekima brought heavy rain to Zhejian province on the eastern coast. The typhoon has also caused flight cancellations in both China and Taiwan.



Krosa brought heavy rain to Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. The typhoon is likely to move over Japan this weekend.



Thursday, Lekima had winds of up 240 kilometers per hour, while Krosa's winds had reached 185 kilometers per hour.



Weather forecasters say Lekima and Krosa are so close together that their systems are influencing each other and making predicting their paths difficult.