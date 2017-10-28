ເອເຊຍ ຊອກຫາສັນຍານ ຂອງນະໂຍບາຍ ກ່ອນການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂົງເຂດ ຂອງ ປ. ທຣໍາ

ນຶ່ງໃນບາດກ້າວອັນທຳອິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ​ໃນ​ຖານະປະທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ ກໍແມ່ນ

ຖອນ​ສະຫະລັດ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ພາຄີການຄ້າ​ຂ້າມ​ມະຫາ​ສະມຸດ​ປາຊິຟິກ​ ຫຼື TPP ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ

ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ເສລີ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ຄົນ​ງານ​ສະຫະລັດ.

TPP ແມ່ນເປັນຈຸດໃຈ​ກາງຂອງ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງ​ວ່າ “ການຫັນ” ສູ່ເອເຊຍ ຂອງອ​ະ ດີດ​ປະ

ທານ​າທິບໍດີ Barack Obama ຊຶ່ງເປັນການຫັນ ເສດຖະກິດ ການ​ເມືອງ ​ແລະ​ການ

ທະຫານໄປ​ສູ່​ຂົງ​ເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່​ມີການເບິ່ງກັນວ່າ ເປັນກະແຈ​ສຳຄັນ​ໃນອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ

​ຂອງອາ​ເມຣິກາ.

​ເກົ້າ​ເດືອນ ​ຫຼັງຈາກເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ​ເປັນ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ແລ້ວ ການ​ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​

ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ ທີ່​ຖອນໂຕອອກຈາກ TPP ແມ່ນຍັງສືບຕໍ່ ​ບາງທີ ​ເປັນ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງ

ທີ່ສຸດທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈຈະປະຖິ້ມການຫັນໄປສູ່​ເອ​ເຊຍຫລື​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ກໍຫັນໄປຍັງເຂດດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ ​ໃນ​ວິທີທາງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເອງ.

ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະຫະລັດ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າ​ວວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍທີ່ຄ້າຍ

ຄື​ກັນນັ້ນຫຼື ​ເພື່ອ​ທົດແທນການຫັນປ່ຽນດັ່ງກ່າວ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່່າ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ຂອງຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດທີ່ີ

ກວ້າງຂວາງ ອາດປາກົດ​ໂຕ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ ໃນ​ອາທິດ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ​ເວລາ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ​ອອກເດີນທາງ​

ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໄປ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ​ໃນ​ນາມ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ການ​ເດີນທາງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະ​ຮວມທັງ​ການ​ຢຸດແວ່​ທີ່ປະເທດຍີ​ປຸ່ນ ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ຈີນ ຫວຽດ

ນາມ ​ແລະ​ຟິລິບ​ປີນ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ​ໄດ້​ເລືອກບໍ່ໄປ​ ນັ້ນໄດ້​ກາຍ

ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້ຂ່າວ.

​ເຖິງແມ່ນ​ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ ​ຈະເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມສຸດ​ຍອດຫລາຍ​ຝ່າຍຂອງ

ASEAN ຢູ່​ພີລິບ​ປີນ ແຕ່ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີແນະ​ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະ​ກັບຄືນ​ປະເທດ

ນຶ່ງ​ມື້ກ່ອນກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດປະຈຳ​ປີ ເຂດເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ

ຂົງ​ເຂດທີ່​ເພັ່ງເລັງ​ໃສ່ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍອາຄະ​ເນ.

ທ່ານ Abraham Denmark ​ອະດີດ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຝ່າຍ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ທີ່​ທຳ

ນຽບຫ້າ​ແຈກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນ​ສ່ຽງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ​ວ່າເຂດ​

ເອ​ເຊຍອາຄະ​ເນ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ບູລິມະ​ສິດ​ ສຳລັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທຣໍາ.

ທ່ານ Denmark ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງໃນ​ປັດຈຸບັນ​ນີ້ ເປັນນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ​ຢູ່ສູນ​ກາງ Woodrow Wilson ​ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງກ່າວຈະ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ຈີນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ​ແລະ​ສະຫະ

ລັດ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢູ່່. ​ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ຈະເປັນ​ສົ່ງ​ສານ​ທີ່​ແຈ້ງ​ຂາວ.”

ນີ້ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ສຸດ​ຍອດ.

ທ່ານ Obama ​ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ໄປຮ່ວມ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ປີ 2013 ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບມື​ກັບບັນ ຫາງົບປະມານ​

ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ໃຫ້ມີການ​ປິດ​ລັດຖະບານ​.

ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ນີ້ ຍັງໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້​ງ.

ທ່ານ Harry Kazianis ທີ່ສູນກາງຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍ​ດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ເພັ່ງເລັງ​ໃສ່ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນດາ​ນັກ​ການທູດ​ແລະ​ປະມຸກຂອງປະ​ເທດຕ່າງໆຈາກເຂດເອ​ເຊຍ ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການຫາຍໜ້າ​ໄປ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ Obama ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວົງ​ການ​ສ່ວນ​ໂຕເປັນ​ເວລາ

​ຫລາຍໆ​ປີ. ​



It was one of Donald Trump's very first actions as president: pulling the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, a free-trade deal he said was hurting the American worker.



The TPP was one of the centerpieces of former President Barack Obama's so-called Asia "pivot" -- an economic, political and military realignment toward a region seen as key to America's future.



Nine months into his presidency, Trump's decision to abandon the TPP remains perhaps the clearest evidence yet he intends to ditch the Asia pivot, or at least pivot there in his own way.



U.S. officials have not said whether they will unveil a similar, definitive policy to replace the pivot. But signs of a broader strategy could emerge next week, when Trump leaves on his first trip to Asia as president.



Trump skipping regional summit



The trip will include stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. But it's where Trump has chosen not to go that has attracted the headlines.



Though Trump is attending the ASEAN multilateral summit in the Philippines, reports have suggested he will head home a day before the annual East Asia Summit, a regional meeting that focuses on Southeast Asia.



The move risks sending the message that Southeast Asia is not a priority for Trump, said Abraham Denmark, a former top East Asia official at the Pentagon.



"The region will see that China is there, and the United States isn't. And that will send a very stark message," said Denmark, who is now at the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Scholars in Washington.



It isn't the first time that a U.S. president has skipped the summit. Obama also stayed home in 2013 to deal with domestic budget negotiations that resulted in a government shutdown.



Then, too, the move sparked controversy.



Asian diplomats and heads of state talked about Obama's absence in private circles for years, said Harry Kazianis, who focuses on Asia at the Center for the National Interest.



"Missing one conference doesn't mean that America is leaving the Asia-Pacific or that China is outpacing us or anything like that. But it's an extremely big deal, and they're not going to forget it," Kazianis said.



Regional influence



The move could add to concerns the U.S. is ceding regional influence to China, which intensified after Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord as well as the TPP.



The TPP decision in particular sent shockwaves throughout Asia, and threatened to fundamentally reshape the U.S. economic relationship with the region.



"You can make positive and negative arguments for the TPP -- it was not a net-jobs creator for the U.S. -- but it had great strategic value for the U.S.," Kazianis said. "It was a marker. America was going to be there no matter what. That's lost, and the Trump administration hasn't found a formula to replace that."



Adding to the uncertainty, Trump has also threatened to pull out of the free-trade agreement with South Korea, a longstanding economic and diplomatic partner of Washington.



North Korea



But much of Trump's Asia tour is expected to focus on North Korea, which has dominated the bulk of U.S. foreign policy bandwidth during his first year in office.



Trump hopes to put more pressure on China, in particular, to convince North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to make concessions on his nuclear and missile programs.



Trump has threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if necessary to defend the U.S. and its allies, at times matching the inflammatory rhetoric typically only seen from the North.



During Trump's trip, Asian diplomats are likely to try to convince the U.S. leader of the need to pursue diplomacy and reduce the level of rhetoric, said Michael Fuchs, a former deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.



"War with North Korea is their worst nightmare," Fuchs said.



But Trump will have plenty of time during the 12-day trip to lay out other priorities, and that can't come a moment too soon for many.



"What our partners in Asia are looking for is not whether the Obama policy will continue," Denmark said. "They're looking for what is the Trump policy, what is America's policy now."