ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ມອງໃສ່ບັນຫາດ້ານອື່ນ, ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກໍໄດ້ສ້າງຄັງແສງໃຫຍ່ກວ່າເກົ່າໃນປີ 2022

ໃນປີ 2022, ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ເຄີຍຍິງພາຍໃນປີດຽວ. ແຕ່ເນື່ອງຈາກຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງຫຼາຍໆປະເທດຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ບ່ອນອື່ນ, ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຈຶ່ງບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຈໍາເປັນອັນສຸກເສີນລະດັບໂລກ. ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ພຽງຢາງອາດຈະມີຄວາມສຸກກັບການປ່ຽນແປງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ, ດັ່ງທີ່ ບີລ ກາລໂລ ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ມີລາຍງານທ້າຍປີຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ, ປະເທດເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂ້າມທະວີບ ຫຼື ICBM ໃນເດືອນມີນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ສະແດງເປັນໂຕເອກຢູ່ໃນຮູບເງົາໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອຂອງໂທລະພາບລັດຖະບານ. ເຊິ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນພາບແຫ່ງຄວາມຊົງຈໍາອັນໜ້າປະທັບໃຈທີ່ສຸດໃນປີທີ່ມີການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟເປັນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍລູກ ເຊິ່ງສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງລັດຖະບານຮອດບໍ່ໄດ້ສະເໜີຂ່າວໃດໆກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນເປັນສ່ວນຫຼາຍນີ້ເລີຍ. ລູກສອນໄຟສໍາລັບຍິງປ້ອງກັນນີ້ ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ສັງເກດເຫັນໄປທົ່ວໂລກອີກດ້ວຍ.

ຂໍ້ມູນຂອງກູໂກລ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າການຊອກຫາຂໍ້ມູນຕ່າງໆກ່ຽວກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແມ່ນຍັງຄົງຄືເກົ່າໃນປີ 2022 ນີ້.

ທ່ານຊາດ ໂອຄາໂຣລ (Chad O’Carroll) ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງເວັບໄຊທ໌ຂ່າວຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອກ່າວວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ກ່າວມາແມ່ນກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບຫຼາຍໆປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ໃນປີ 2013, ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຄັ້ງດຽວຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ສ້າງປາກົດການເກືອບຮອດນຶ່ງລ້ານຄລິກກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນເວັບໄຊທ໌ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໂດຍສະເພາະ.

ທ່ານຊາດ ໂອຄາໂຣລ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນປີນີ້ ຂອງມື້ນັ້ນ ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການທົດລອງຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ 23 ຄັ້ງ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະຕ້ອງເດົາແບບອັນຕະລາຍວ່າ ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງເຫັນການຍິງໂຈມຕີເປັນຈໍານວນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍຫຼາຍພັນຄັ້ງ, ມັນໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນເລື້ອງທໍາມະດາແລ້ວທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອດໍາເນີນການຍິງທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ດຶງດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈຄືການຍິງໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ.”

ການມຸ້ງເນັ້ນທາງການທູດກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກໍມີຄວາມຫຼ້າຊ້າເຊັ່ນກັນ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພາກັນປະນາມຕໍ່ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟໃນແຕ່ລະຄັ້ງຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ການສົນທະນາເຈລະຈາກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອປາກົດວ່າ ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນໃນລັກສະນະທີ່ຕໍ່າ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ຈີນ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ມີການຮັບຮອງວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະບໍ່ຖືກລົງໂທດໂດຍອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.

ນັກວິເຄາະ ເມຊັນ ຣີຈີ (Mason Richey) ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນການຫຼຸດຄວາມສົນໃຈລົງນັ້ນ ຈະບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເພີ້ມຊ່ອງຫວ່າງໃຫ້ ທ່ານກິມ ເພື່ອສ້າງອາວຸດຕ່າງໆໃຫ້ດີຂື້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ, ມັນຍັງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄັງແສງນິວເຄລຍຂອງທ່ານກິມ ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຕໍ່ການເປັນຄັງແສງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍອີກດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານເມຊັນ ຣີຈີ, ສາດສະດາຈານກ່ຽວກັບສະມາຄົມການສຶກສາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຮັນກຸກ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ສິ່ງຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຕ້ອງການ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງການເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນປົກກະຕິທໍາມະດາ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າໃນບາງຈຸດ ພວກເຂົາຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຂົາມີຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການປະຕິບັດທີ່ດີຄືກັບປະເທດປາກິສຖານ, ອິນເດຍ, ຫຼື ອິສຣາແອລ, ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ ແມ່ນການເຜີຍແຜ່ຕົນເອງວ່າເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການຄອບຄອງນິວເຄລຍ ຢູ່ນອກຂອບເຂດຂອງສົນທິສັນຍານິວເຄລຍ.”

ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ທ່ານກິມ ອາດຈະສຸມໃສ່ການເຈລະຈາກັບສະຫະລັດ, ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຕັດການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍອອກ. ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍໃໝ່ ທີ່ປະກາດຕົນເອງເປັນປະເທດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານກິມ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ສາມາດກັບຄືນມາໄດ້ອີກ.”

ທ່ານເມຊັນ ຣີຈີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຈຸດປະສົງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນກໍາລັງປະສົບຜົນ ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ການເຈລະຈາເປັນສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງການກໍານົດວ່າສິ່ງໃດແດ່ທີ່ພວກເຂົາສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້, ບໍ່ວ່າຊິເປັນການກໍານົດທາງດ້ານຄຸນນະພາບ ຫຼືການກໍານົດທາງດ້ານປະລິມານ ຫຼືທັງສອງຢ່າງ ໃນການແລກປ່ຽນເພື່ອຄາດການວ່າ ສິ່ງໃດທີ່ມີລາຄາສູງໃນການຕັດການລົງໂທດທາງເສດຖະກິດອອກ. ແລະສ່ວນຂອງເຫດຜົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນວ່າດ້ວຍເຫດອັນໃດພວກເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງບໍ່ເຫັນວໍຊິງຕັນເນັ້ນໜັກໄປທາງການທູດ.”

ສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດກ່າວວ່າ ການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ຈະຕ້ອງຍັງຄົງເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງການທູດຕ່າງໆກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເຊິ່ງຊ່ວຍອະທິບາຍວ່າດ້ວຍເຫດໃດບັນດານັກວິເຄາະສ່ວນຫຼາຍພາກັນຄິດວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຈະຍັງຄົງດໍາເນີນການທົດລອງໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ແລະມີອາວຸດທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າໃນປີ 2023.

In 2022, North Korea launched more missiles than it ever had in a single year. But with world attention focused elsewhere, North Korea wasn’t an urgent global priority. At least for now, Pyongyang may be happy with that dynamic, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul, South Korea.

At this ICBM launch in March, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un starred as an action hero in a propaganda film on state TV. It was one of the most memorable images in a year filled with North Korean launches.

North Korea fired so many missiles that state media didn’t even bother to mention most of the incidents. The missile barrage also went largely unnoticed globally.

Google data shows searches for North Korea remained flat in 2022.

That contrasts with years past. In 2013, a single North Korean launch generated nearly half a million clicks on NK News, a North Korea-focused website, says founder Chad O’Carroll.

Chad O’Carroll, Founder, NK News, Male, English

“This year those days where we’ve had 23 missile tests, I would hazard a guess that we're looking at low thousands of hits ... ((white flash cut)) … it's become so normalized that North Korea conducts major missile tests now that it doesn't attract the attention it once did.”

Diplomatic focus on North Korea has also lagged. While the United States and its allies condemn the launches, talks with North Korea appear to be a relatively low priority.

Meanwhile, China and Russia have ensured North Korea is not further punished at the United Nations.

The lack of attention not only gives Kim space to build better weapons. It also risks legitimizing his nuclear arsenal, says analyst Mason Richey.

Mason Richey, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies Associate Professor, Male, English

“I think that’s exactly what North Korea wants. I think they want to be normalized … ((white flash cut)) … because at some point, it thinks it can probably be treated something like Pakistan, or India, or Israel, essentially broadcasting itself as a responsible nuclear possessing state outside of the boundaries of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.”

Kim may eventually decide to resume talks with the United States but he has ruled out denuclearization. In September, North Korea passed a new law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state, with Kim calling the move “irreversible.”

Mason Richey, Associate Professor, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, Male, English

“Their objective is going to be if they enter into negotiations at most to see a cap on what they can do, whether that be a qualitative or quantitative cap or both, in exchange for presumably what would be a very high price in terms of removing sanctions. And that's part of the reason why you're not seeing Washington put very much emphasis on diplomacy.”

The United States and its allies instead say denuclearization must remain the goal of any diplomacy with North Korea which helps explain why most analysts think North Korea will continue testing bigger and better weapons in 2023.