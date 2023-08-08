ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ສະຫຼອງຄົບຮອບການຖິ້ມລະເບີດປະລະມານູ, ຂໍ້ຫ້າມທາງທະຫານຫຼັງສົງຄາມໄດ້ແຕກຫັກ ທ່າມກາງໄພຄຸກຄາມຈາກ ຈີນ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໃນ​ອາ​ທິ​ດ​ນີ້ໄດ້ຈັດພິທີຄົບຮອບການຖິ້ມລະເບີດປະລະມານູໃສ່ ເມືອງຮິໂຣຊິມາ ແລະເມືອງນາກາຊາກິ ໃນປີ 1945, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ສັງຫານພົນລະ ເຮືອນຫຼາຍແສນຄົນ ແລະສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ສິ້ນສຸດສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ. ລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນພາຍຫຼັງສົງຄາມຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດກອງກໍາລັງຕິດອາວຸດຂອງ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າລົງ ແລະໄດ້ປະຖິ້ມສົງຄາມດັ່ງ​ກັບສິດທິຂອງປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ແຕ່ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ເຮັນຣີ ຣິດຈ໌ແວລ (Henry Ridgwell) ລາຍງານຈາກເມືອງ ຮິໂຣຊິມາ, ເຊິ່ງກໍາລັງຖືກໄພຄຸກຄາມຈາກປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ຈີນ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ, ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີແຮງຜັກດັນຕໍ່ການປ່ຽນແປງ ໃນທັນທີ. ທິບ​ສຸ​ດາ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ດັ່ງ​ກັບ "ຮິ​ບາ​ກູ​ຊະ” ຫຼື ຜູ້ ລອດຊີວິດຈາກການ ຖິ້ມລະເບີດປະລະນູໃສ່ເມືອງຮິໂຣຊິມາ ແລະເມືອງນາກາຊາກິໃນປີ 1945. ໃນຈໍານວນພວກເຂົາເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ມີພໍ່ເຖົ້າ ຊູເອອິຈິ ຄິໂດະ (Sueichi Kido) ອາຍຸ 83 ປີ, ເຊິ່ງເພິ່ນໄດ້ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຍີ່ປຸ່ນວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ຍິນສຽງເຮືອບິນ. ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ ເມື່ອຂ້ອຍລຸກຢືນຂຶ້ນໄປທາງນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍຖືກກະທົບດ້ວຍແສງເຫຼື້ອມທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ ແລະຕາມມາດ້ວຍລະເບີດ, ຂ້ອຍຟົ້ງໄປໄກປະມານ 20 ແມັດ ແລ້ວກໍສະຫຼົບໄປ. ແມ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍຖືກໄຟ ໄໝ້ທົ່ວໜ້າ ແລະເອິກຂອງລາວ. ໜ້າຂອງຂ້ອຍກໍຖືກໄໝ້ເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ.”

ຄາດຄະເນວ່າປະມານ 215 ພັນຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນທັນທີ ລຸນຫຼັງການຖິ້ມ ລະເບີດປະລະມະນູໃສ່ເມືອງຮິໂຣຊິມາ ແລະເມືອງນາກາຊາກິ. ມີຜູ້ເສຍ ຊີວິດເພີ້ມອີກຫຼາຍກວ່າສິບພັນຄົນໃນເດືອນຕໍ່ມາ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຈາກ ລັງສີຂອງລະເບີດອີກເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີ.

ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ອີກຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ ຈາກຂົງເຂດບ້ານຂອງລາວ ແລະ ຕົວແທນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນຈາກທົ່ວໂລກນັ້ນ, ພໍ່ເຖົ້າ ຄິໂດະ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປເມືອງ ຮິໂຣຊິມາ ໃນວັນຄົບຮອບທີ 6 ສິງຫາ ເພື່ອກະຈາຍຂໍ້ຄວາມແຫ່ງສັນຕິພາບ.

ເຊິ່ງເພິ່ນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປັດຈຸບັນ, ທຸກໆຄົນຢູ່ໃນໂລກແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນອັນຕະລາຍ ເຊິ່ງກໍາລັງກາຍມາເປັນ ຮິບາກູຊະ. ດ້ວຍການເຮັດສົງຄາມຮຸກຮານ ຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງປູຕິນ, ອັນຕະລາຍ ນັ້ນແມ່ນມີຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.”

ຄວາມຜ່າຍແພ້ຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນໃນປີ 1945 ພົບວ່າ ກອງກໍາລັງຕິດອາວຸດຂອງ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງ. ລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນຫຼັງຈາກສົງຄາມຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຍັງຄົງປະຕິເສດສົງຄາມດັ່ງ​ກັບສິດທິຂອງຊາດ. ແຕ່ຍີ່ປຸ່ນກໍາລັງມີການ ປ່ຽນແປງ.

ສຽງທີ່ກໍາລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການປົດອາວຸດ ກໍາລັງແຂ່ງຂັນກັບຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ແລະການທະຫານທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກອິນໂດປາຊີ ຟິກແຫ່ງນີ້.

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຫຼາຍສິບລູກເຂົ້າໄປຂົງເຂດທະເລຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໃນຊ່ວງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ແລະການປະຕິບັດງານທາງທະຫານຂອງຈີນຢູ່ອ້ອມຮອບເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະ ຂົງເຂດທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ໂດຍກົງຕໍ່ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.

ທ່ານເທັດສຸໂອະ ໂ​ຄຕານິ (Tetsuo Kotani), ຈາກສະຖາບັນກ່ຽວກັບກິດຈະ ກໍາສາກົນຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ມັນເປັນຊ່ອງຫວ່າງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ລະຫວ່າງ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ຈີນ ໃນລັກສະນະ ຄວາມອາດສາມາດສໍາລັບການປ້ອງກັນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ການນໍາທາງການ ເມືອງຍອມຮັບວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງຕື່ມຊ່ອງຫວ່າງນີ້ ແລະສັງຄົມໂດຍ ລວມຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນໃຫ້ເຕັມ, ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຍັງໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນຜູ້ນໍາ ທາງການເມືອງຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນເຊັ່ນກັນ ເນື່ອງຈາກປະຊາຊົນຊາວຍີ່ປຸ່ນເຫັນວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ ຢູເຄຣນ.”

ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ມີເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນໃສ່ດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສອງເທົ່າພາຍໃນປີ 2027 ແລະ ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕໍ່​ຖານ​ທັບ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ເສັ້ນ​ສີ​ແດງ​ມາຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ.

ທັດສະນະຄະ​ຕິຂອງສັງຄົມຕໍ່ອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ກໍກໍາລັງພັດທະນາເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທ່ານໂຄຕານິ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປະຊາຊົນຊາວຍີປຸ່ນຢູ່ໃນສັງຄົມທົ່ວໄປຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງອາໄສ ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່ມີອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ.”

ແຕ່ສໍາລັບພວກ ຮິບາກູຊະ ຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຄືຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຫຼາຍ.

ພໍ່ເຖົ້າກິໂດະ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍມີຄວາມກັງວົນ. ສິ່ງສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງນີ້: ການບໍ່ເຫັນດີ ກັນ ລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນໂລກ ບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງສາ​ມາດແກ້ໄຂດ້ວຍການ​ໃຊ້ກໍາລັງ.”

ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ກໍາລັງກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ຍຸກສະໄໝໃໝ່, ໂດຍປະຖິ້ມຄວາມຄຽດຊັງຂອງພວກ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼັງສົງຄາມ ເພື່ອກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ອໍານາດທາງທະຫານທີ່ຄົບຖ້ວນສົມບູນ.

ຈໍານວນໂຕເລກຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ລອດຊີວິດຈາກການຖິ້ມລະເບີດປະລະມະນູແມ່ນຫຼຸດ ໜ້ອຍລົງແລ້ວ. ແຕ່ຄວາມຫວັງທີ່​ມີ​ມາ​ຕະຫຼອດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ບົດຮຽນຈາກເຫດການຂອງເມືອງຮິໂຣຊິມາ ແລະເມືອງນາກາຊາກິ ຈະບໍ່ຖືກ ລືມ.

Japan is this week marking the anniversaries of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, which killed hundreds of thousands of civilians and brought an end to World War II. Japan’s postwar constitution curtailed its armed forces and renounced war as a right of the nation. But as Henry Ridgwell reports from Hiroshima, growing threats from neighboring China and North Korea have a prompted a radical change of course.

In Japan they are known as ‘hibakusha’ – survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Among them is 83-year-old Sueichi Kido.

Sueichi Kido, Survivor of Nagasaki Atomic Bombing, in Japanese

“I heard the sound of an airplane. At the moment when I looked up in that direction, I was bathed in a flash of light, and with a boom, I was thrown about 20 meters away and passed out. My mother had burns to her face and chest. Half of my face was burnt.”

An estimated 215-thousand people died in the immediate aftermath of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings. Tens of thousands more died in the following months and years from radiation sickness.

Along with several other hibakusha from his home district – and thousands of delegates from across the world - Kido travelled to Hiroshima August 6 to mark the anniversary – to spread the message of peace.

Sueichi Kido, Survivor of Nagasaki Atomic Bombing, in Japanese

“Every citizen in the world is now in danger of becoming a hibakusha. With Putin's invasion of Ukraine, that danger is more present than ever.”

Japan’s defeat in 1945 saw its armed forces curtailed. Its post-war constitution still renounces war as a right of the nation. But Japan is changing.

The voices calling for disarmament are competing with the reality of an increasingly tense and militarized Indo-Pacific region.

North Korea has launched dozens of missiles into the Japan Sea in recent months.

And China’s military actions around Taiwan and the South China Sea are seen as a direct threat to Japan.

Tetsuo Kotani, Japan Institute of International Affairs, in English

“There's a huge gap between Japan and China in terms of defense capabilities. So now the Japanese political leadership recognize that we have to fill this gap and the Japanese general public, you know, they are also supporting the Japanese political leadership because the Japanese people witnessed what happened to Ukraine.”

Japan aims to double defense spending by 2027 and acquire strike capabilities against foreign bases – for decades a red line.

Public attitudes to nuclear weapons are also evolving.

Tetsuo Kotani, Japan Institute of International Affairs, in English

“The Japanese general public recognizes that we have to rely on the U.S. nuclear umbrella.”

For many hibakusha these are disturbing times.

Sueichi Kido, Survivor of Nagasaki Atomic Bombing, in Japanese

“I'm worried. The most important thing to understand is this: disagreement between the countries of the world is not something that can be resolved by force.”

Japan is entering a new era – discarding its postwar aversion to a powerful military.

The number of atomic bomb survivors is dwindling. Their lasting hope is that the lessons of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will not be forgotten.