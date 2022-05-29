ຊາວ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ເປັນ​ຫລາຍໆ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ແບບ​ຈຳ​ກັດຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​. ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່​ຮູ້ດີ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ການ​ລ້ຽງ​ດູ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຄຸ້ນ​ເຄີຍ ກຳ​ລັງໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ມາຢູ່ໃນນະ​ຄອນຊີ​ອາ​ໂຕ, ລັດ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນໃໝ່ໆ. Carolyn Presutti ຜູ້​ສື່​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຈະ​ບອກໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຮູ້​ວ່າ ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອນັ້ນ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ໃດ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທ້າວ​ອິ​ສ​ເມ​ລ​ ຄານ (Ismail Khan) ກຳ​ລັງເລືອກເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວອື່ນ ທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມຕ້ອງການການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ.

ໂດຍ​ເປັນອະດີດອົບ​ພະຍົບ​ອັຟກາ​ນິສຖານ, ທ້າວອິ​ສ​ເ​ມ​ລ​ ຄານ (Ismail Khan) ອະທິບາຍ​ວ່າ ​ລາວກຳ​ລັງ​ເອົາ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຂອງ​ຫລາຍ​ກ່ອງ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ມັນ​ຕົ້ນ ຈົນ​ຮອດໄປ​ຮອດ​ຜ້າ​ອ້ອມ ຫລື diaper ໄປ​ໃສ.

​ທ້າວຄານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ "ລາວເປັນແມ່ຫມ້າຍທີ່ມີລູກແປດຄົນ."

ອົງການຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ການ​ຕັ້ງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖາ​ນໃໝ່​ຂອງລັດຖະບານໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ໃນສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ແບບພື້ນຖານ ຢູ່ໃນເບື້ອງ​ຕົ້ນ.

​ທ້າວຄານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ: "ພໍ່ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດໄປໃນເຫດລະເບີດສະຫລະຊີບຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ."

ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານຫັນ​ໄປເພິ່ງ​ພາໂຄງການອິດ​ສະ​ຫລະ ໃນລັດ ແລະໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.

ນັ້ນແມ່ນເວລາ ທີ່ນາງ​ມີ​ນາ ເລ (Mina Le) ແລະທ້າວ​ອິ​ສເ​ມລ​ ຄານ (Ismail Khan) ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ ອົງ​ການ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານຂອງ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ ພູ​ເຈດ ຊາວ​ດ໌ ຫລື Afghans of Puget Sound Alliance.

ນາງມີນາ ເລ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າຄອບຄົວຂອງນາງທີ່​ມີ 11 ຄົນ ມາຮອດສະຫະລັດໃນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າສີ່ທົດສະວັດກ່ອນ, ຫຼັງຈາກສົງຄາມຫວຽດນາມສິ້ນສຸດລົງ.

ປັດຈຸບັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງລຸ້ນຄົນຕໍ່​ມາ ນາງກໍາລັງຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຄອບຄົວ ຂອງຊາວ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ນາງ​ມີ​ນາ ເລ ຈາກອົງ​ການ​ Afghans of Puget Sound Alliance ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້ຫຍັງກ່ຽວກັບອັຟການິສຖານ - ແຕ່ແນ່ນອນ, ການລົ້ມ​ສະ​ຫລາຍ​ຂອງ ກາ​ບູ​ລໂດຍເຫັນຮູບຂອງຄົນທີ່ຖືກຍົກຍ້າຍອອກ​ມາໂດຍເຮືອບິນ, ມັນແມ່ນເຫດ ການແບບດຽວ​ກັນ​ແທ້ໆ​ເລີຍກັບໃນປີ 1975."

ສະນັ້ນ ນາງໄດ້ມີປະສົບການໂດຍກົງໃນເວລາທີ່ໃຫ້ຄໍາປຶກສາແກ່ຄົນເຊັ່ນ ທ້າວ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ ມາ​ສວາ​ນີ (Israr Mashwani) ທີ່ລ້ຽງ​ດູຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວດ້ວຍການ​ເຮັດວຽກທີ່ໄດ້ຄ່າຈ້າງຂັ້ນຕ່ໍາຢູ່ທີ່ຟາມ​ເທ​ເລີ (Taylor Farms).

ທ້າວ​ມາ​ສວາ​ນີເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍຢູ່ກັບກອງກຳລັງທະ​ຫານພິເສດໃນອັຟການິສຖານ. ຂ້ອຍຍ້າຍມາ​ຢູ່​ໜີ້, ແລະຕອນນີ້ ຂ້ອຍເປັນ​ຄົນຕັດຜັກ."

ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວນັ່ງຢູ່ເທິງພື້ນເຮືອນ​ທີ່​ປູຜ້າພົມສີຂຽວຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ, ໂດຍ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບທາງເລືອກສໍາລັບຊາວອົບພະຍົບຊາຍຫ້າຄົນ ແລະເວົ້າ​ເຖິງຄວາມຫວັງ ແລະຄວາມຝັນນຳ​ກັນ.

ເພື່ອກ້າວໄປຂ້າງໜ້າມ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ວຽກ​ທີ່​ດີ​ໄປ​ກວ່າລະດັບເລີ່ມຕົ້ນເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ອົງ​ການ ພັນທະມິດໄດ້ລົງທະບຽນຊາວອັຟການິສຖານເຂົ້າຮຽນ​ໃນຫ້ອງຮຽນພາສາ ອັງ ກິດ, ຈາກນັ້ນກໍ​ກ້າວໄປສູ່ການຢັ້ງຢືນທັກສະ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີ​ມານຳ ແຕ່ອັຟການິສຖານ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດວຽກກັບພວກພໍ່ຄ້າຂາຍ​ເຄື່ອງໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ…

… ເຊັ່ນ​ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ເຢດ ເບ​ສ​ແມ​ລ​ລາ ຣາ​ຊາ​ວີ (Sayed Besmellah Razavi) ຜູ້​ທີ່ຈ້າງ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ກອງ​ພັນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ລັບ​ເພື່ອ​ຢາຍ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ ໃສ່​ຮ້າ​ນ​ວາງ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

ທ່ານຣາ​ຊາ​ວີ (Razavi), ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານທີ່​ຊື່​ວ່າຕະຫຼາດ 786 ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາຝຶກອົບຮົມເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ, ບອກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ວ່າ ເຮີ້ຍ ພວກເຈົ້າຕ້ອງ ມາການໃຫ້ທັນເວລາ, ແລະເຈົ້າຈະຕ້ອງພັກຜ່ອນ."

ຊາວອົບພະຍົບອັຟການິສຖານ 3 ພັນຄົນ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນອາໄສຢູ່ໃນລັດວໍຊິງຕັນ, ຫຼາຍຄົນແມ່ນຖືກ​ຮັບ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາປະ​ເທດພາຍໃຕ້ກົດຫມາຍທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີສະຖາ ນະພາບແບບ​ມີການຍົກເວັ້ນທາງມະນຸດສະທໍາ, ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີເງື່ອນ​ໄຂເໝາະ​ສົມ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຖາວອນຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ອະນາຄົດ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ. ນິ​ຕິກຳຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້ — ແມ່ນຖືກ​ໂຈະ​ໄວ້.

ທ້າວ​ຄານ ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ Afghans of Puget Sound Alliance ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ຖ້າພວກ​ເພິ່ນບໍ່​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາມັນ ໃນອີກປະ​ມານປີນຶ່ງ ເຈົ້າຈະເຫັນວ່າ ຫຼາຍ ຄົນກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ."

ບ່ອນໃດທີ່ມີ​ອົງ​ການພັນທະມິດພົບໄປ​ຄົນ ບ່ອນນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຈະມີເດັກນ້ອຍໄປຟັງ ຫຼື ຫຼິ້ນຢູ່ໃກ້ໆ. ບູລິມະສິດອັນນຶ່ງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກໍແມ່ນຊ່ວຍ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າລົງທະບຽນ ເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນ ແຕ່ວ່າອຸປະສັກດ້ານພາສາ ແມ່ນສູງຫລາຍ. ດັ່ງ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ກັບ ຕອນທີ່ເດັກນ້ອຍອາຍຸ 13 ປີ ຍ່າງໄປໂຮງຮຽນສອງມື້ລຽນຕິດກັນ ແຕ່ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງຫ້ອງຮຽນຈຶ່ງຫວ່າງເປົ່າ. ນັກຮຽນພາ​ກັນໄປພັກ.

ຈຳແມ່ຫມ້າຍຄົ້ນ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ບໍ່? ລູກ​ຂອງ​ລາວ 8 ຄົນທີ່​ມີ​ອາຍຸຮອດ 16 ປີບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໃດ ເລີຍ​ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່​ຮູ້ອ່ານໜັງ​ສື. ພຽງ​ແຕ່ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້ ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຮຽນ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​ສົ່ງ​ໄປຮອດ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກໍ​ໄດ້​ຍ່າງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທໍາ​ອິດ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Thousands of Afghan refugees are now living in America, struggling after receiving limited government assistance. One Vietnamese woman who knows the challenge of providing for a family in an unfamiliar country is helping the new arrivals in Seattle, Washington. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti shows us how.

Ismail Khan chooses supplies for another family in need.

Former Afghan refugee Ismail Khan explains where he’s carrying these many boxes of supplies --- from potato chips to diapers.

“She is a widow with eight kids.”

Government resettling agencies provide direct assistance with the basics, at first.

“The dad died in a suicide bomb.”

Then Afghan evacuees turn to state and local independent programs.

That’s when Mina Le and Ismail Khan step in with the Afghans of Puget Sound Alliance.

Mina Le: Le’s family of 11 arrived in the United States more than four decades ago, after the end of the Vietnam War.

Now, more than a generation later, she’s helping Afghan families.

Mina Le, Afghans of Puget Sound Alliance:

“I knew nothing about Afghanistan — but of course, the fall of Kabul with the pictures of the people being evacuated through airplanes, it was exactly the scene in 1975.”

So, she has firsthand experience when counseling people like Israr Mashwani, who is supporting his family with a minimum wage job at Taylor Farms.

“I was with the Special Forces in Afghanistan. I moved here, and now I'm cutting vegetables.”

The group sits on the floor on a green Afghan carpet, discussing options for five male refugees and sharing hopes and dreams.

To move beyond these entry-level jobs, the alliance enrolls Afghans in English classes, then toward certifications in the skills they brought from Afghanistan. They work with local merchants …

… like Sayed Besmellah Razavi, who has hired former Afghan brigade commanders and intelligence officers to stack his shelves

Sayed Besmellah Razavi, 786 Market Owner:

“We train them that, hey, you have to come on time, and you will have to take breaks.”

Three thousand Afghan refugees now live in Washington state, many admitted under a law permitting humanitarian parole status, but they don’t qualify for permanent residency, leaving their future in limbo. Congressional legislation that could help them — is stalled.

Ismail Khan, Afghans of Puget Sound Alliance:

“If they don’t pass it in a year or so, you will see many will be homeless.”

Wherever the Alliance meets, there are children listening or playing nearby. One of their priorities is to enroll them in school, but language barriers are steep. Like when a 13-year-old walked to his school two days in a row, not knowing why classes were empty. The students were on break.

Remember the widow? None of her eight children up to the age of 16 ever attended school in Afghanistan. They can’t read. Just days after these supplies were delivered, they walked into a US classroom for the very first time.