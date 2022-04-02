ເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ໃຊ້ຊັອ​ຟ​ແວດີບ​ເຟັກ (deepfake) ຊຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຮູບພາບ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ ເວົ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັນກັບ​ສຽງທີ່​ພາກ - ອາດຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຮູບເງົາທີ່​ເປັນພາສາຕ່າງປະເທດສາ​ມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງຜູ້​ຊົມໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. Matt Dibble ມີ

ລາຍ​ງານເລື່ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.​

ຈະເຮັດແນວໃດເພື່ອຈະ​ເຮັດໃຫ້ຮູບເງົາເບິ່ງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ໃນພາສາອື່ນໄດ້? ມັນເປັນ ເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດມາ​ແລ້ວ ທີ່ມີພຽງແຕ່ສອງທາງເລືອກເທົ່າ​ນັ້ ນທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ ເຊັ່ນ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້ ກໍ​ຄືການ​ຂຽນ​ຄໍາບັນລະຍາຍໃສ່ແລ​ະ​ການ​ພາກ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອື່ນ. ຜູ້ຊົມຫຼາຍຄົນບໍ່​ມັກເບິ່ງຮູບເງົາ ທີ່ມີການ​ຂຽນ​ຄຳ​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ​ໃສ່ ເຊິ່ງມັນອາດຈະ​ຖືກ​ລົບກວນຈາກການ​ສະ​ແດງຢູ່​ໃນຮູບ​ເງົາ​ໄດ້.

ແລະການ​ພາກເຊິ່ງແທນໃຫ້ການບົດສົນທະນາໃນຮູບເງົານັ້ນ, … ໂດຍປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປາກເໜັງ ບໍ່ກົງກັນກັບຄຳສັບທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງພາກຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ນາງ​ໂຣ​ມາ​ນາ (Romana)​ ​ໃນເລື້ອງ "Hercules ແລະ Tyrants ຂອງ Babylon" ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

"ນີ້​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທໍາ​ອິດ​ທີ່​ຂ້ອຍ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄໍາ​ວ່າ 'ຂີ້ຂາດຕາຂາວ' ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ກັບ​ນັກ​ລົບໂບ​ເມຍ (Bomia) ທີ່​ກ້າຫານ."

ເມື່ອຜູ້ອໍານວຍການສ້າງ​ຮູບ​ເງົາ, ທ່ານສ​ກັອດ ແມນ (Scott Mann) ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ "Flawless " ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາທໍາອິດ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຫັນການພາກ ເປັນພາສາ ຕ່າງປະເທດ ໃນຮູບເງົາທີ່ທ່ານສ້າງມາວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຕົກສະ​ເງີ້ ແລະຕົກໃຈຫລາຍເພາະຂ້ອຍໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມັນຕ່າງກັນ ຫລາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ."

ສິ່ງນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານຄິດວ່າ ອາດຈະມີການແກ້ໄຂທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ​ໄດ້.

​ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດຟ​ລໍ​ແລັ​ສ (Flawless) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບໍລິສັດທີ່ນໍາໃຊ້ ປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫລື AI ດ້ານ​ຮູບ​ພາບ ເພື່ອດັດແປງໃບຫນ້າໃນແບບດິຈິຕອລ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນກົງກັນກັບຄໍາເວົ້າໃຫມ່.



​ທ່ານ​ແມນຈາກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Flawless ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ລະບົບດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ພິ​ຈະ​ລະ​ນາເບິ່ງຢ່າງລະອຽດ ແລະມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າຕົວ​ລະ​ຄອນທີ່ແນ່ນອນໃດ​ນຶ່ງ​ເວົ້າ​ແບບ​ໃດ. ລະບົບນີ້ສາມາດຈັດເວລາຂອງການເໜັງເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ຂອງປາກຄືນ​ໃໝ່ເຊັ່ນ ປ່ຽນແປງມັນ ຢ່າງ ລະອຽດເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນເຫມາະສົມກັບການສົນທະນາອັນໃຫມ່.”

“ທ່ານເປັນຄົນທີ່ມັກມ່ວນບໍ?”

​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Flawless ໃຊ້ນັກສະແດງສຽງທີ່ເວົ້າພາສາໃຫມ່ນັ້ນໄດ້ຢ່າງຄ່ອງແຄ້ວ.

ບໍລິສັດອື່ນອີກ, ດີບ​ດັບ (Deepdub), ໃຊ້ AI ເພື່ອຈໍາລອງສຽງຂອງນັກສະ ແດງຕົ້ນສະບັບ ໃນການແປພາສາ.

ທ່ານ ອອ​ສ ຄ​ຣາ​ໂກ​ສ​ກີ (Oz Krakowski) ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ດີບ​ດັບ (Deepdub) ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການພຽງແຕ່ 2 ຫາ 5 ນາທີຂອງສຽງຂອງນັກສະແດງນັ້ນເພື່ອ ສ້າງສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນວ່າ ຮູບແບບຂອງສຽງຂຶ້ນ​ມາ."

ເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃຫມ່​ທີ່ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ສູງວ່າ ຈະເລັ່ງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງຄວາມ ຢາກ​ຮູ້​ເນື້ອ​ຫາ​ຂອງ​ເລື້ອງ ໂດຍ​ຂ້າ​ມເສັ້ນແດນຂອງພາສາໄປ​.

ແຕ່ວ່າ​ຢູ່ໃນຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເສັ້ນຂັ້ນກາງລະຫວ່າງມະນຸດ ແລະເຄື່ອງຈັກຍັງສືບຕໍ່ມົວ​ຢູ່.

Technology used to make a deepfake — a synthetic image of a person — may soon be helping foreign language films become more accessible. Matt Dibble has the story.

How to make a movie work in another language? For decades there have been only two options: subtitles or dubbing. Many viewers resist watching films with subtitles, which can distract from the action.

And dubbing, which replaces a film’s dialogue, …usually results in mouths out of sync with the words they are supposedly speaking.

“Hercules and the Tyrants of Babylon” / Romana Film:

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard the word ‘coward’ applied to the valiant warrior Bomia.”

When director Scott Mann.

“Heist” / Hannibal Classics-EFO Films: first saw a foreign language dub of a film he made...

Scott Mann, Flawless:

“I was kind of appalled and devastated because I saw how different it was.”

This got him thinking that there might be a technological solution.

He co-founded Flawless, a company that uses a kind of visual artificial intelligence to digitally modify the faces in a film to match the new words.

Scott Mann, Flawless:

“The system is taking a very detailed look and an understanding, of how a certain character talks. The system is able to kind of re-time those mouth movements like subtly alter them so they fit the new dialogue.”

“ç’est amusant monsieur?”

Flawless uses voice actors who are fluent speakers of the new language.

Another company, Deepdub, uses AI to simulate the original actor’s voice in the translation.

“It’s not something that happens to me.”

Deepdub’s Oz Krakowski spoke to VOA via Skype:



“We need only a sample of 2 to 5 minutes of the actors’ voices in order to create what we call a voice model.”

The new technologies promise to accelerate a growing appetite for content across language borders.



But in the process, the line between humans and machines continues to blur.