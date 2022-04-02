ລາຍງານເລື່ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຈະເຮັດແນວໃດເພື່ອຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຮູບເງົາເບິ່ງເຂົ້າໃຈໃນພາສາອື່ນໄດ້? ມັນເປັນ ເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດມາແລ້ວ ທີ່ມີພຽງແຕ່ສອງທາງເລືອກເທົ່ານັ້ ນທີ່ຈະເຮັດ ເຊັ່ນນັ້ນໄດ້ ກໍຄືການຂຽນຄໍາບັນລະຍາຍໃສ່ແລະການພາກເປັນພາສາອື່ນ. ຜູ້ຊົມຫຼາຍຄົນບໍ່ມັກເບິ່ງຮູບເງົາ ທີ່ມີການຂຽນຄຳບັນລະຍາຍໃສ່ ເຊິ່ງມັນອາດຈະຖືກລົບກວນຈາກການສະແດງຢູ່ໃນຮູບເງົາໄດ້.
ແລະການພາກເຊິ່ງແທນໃຫ້ການບົດສົນທະນາໃນຮູບເງົານັ້ນ, … ໂດຍປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປາກເໜັງ ບໍ່ກົງກັນກັບຄຳສັບທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງພາກຢູ່ນັ້ນ.
ນາງໂຣມານາ (Romana) ໃນເລື້ອງ "Hercules ແລະ Tyrants ຂອງ Babylon" ເວົ້າວ່າ:
"ນີ້ເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດທີ່ຂ້ອຍເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນຄໍາວ່າ 'ຂີ້ຂາດຕາຂາວ' ທີ່ໃຊ້ກັບນັກລົບໂບເມຍ (Bomia) ທີ່ກ້າຫານ."
ເມື່ອຜູ້ອໍານວຍການສ້າງຮູບເງົາ, ທ່ານສກັອດ ແມນ (Scott Mann) ຂອງບໍລິສັດ "Flawless " ກ່າວໃນເວລາທໍາອິດ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຫັນການພາກ ເປັນພາສາ ຕ່າງປະເທດ ໃນຮູບເງົາທີ່ທ່ານສ້າງມາວ່າ:
"ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຕົກສະເງີ້ ແລະຕົກໃຈຫລາຍເພາະຂ້ອຍໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມັນຕ່າງກັນ ຫລາຍປານໃດ."
ສິ່ງນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານຄິດວ່າ ອາດຈະມີການແກ້ໄຂທາງດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີໄດ້.
ທ່ານເປັນຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດຟລໍແລັສ (Flawless) ຊຶ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດທີ່ນໍາໃຊ້ ປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫລື AI ດ້ານຮູບພາບ ເພື່ອດັດແປງໃບຫນ້າໃນແບບດິຈິຕອລ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນກົງກັນກັບຄໍາເວົ້າໃຫມ່.
ທ່ານແມນຈາກບໍລິສັດ Flawless ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ລະບົບດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ພິຈະລະນາເບິ່ງຢ່າງລະອຽດ ແລະມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າຕົວລະຄອນທີ່ແນ່ນອນໃດນຶ່ງເວົ້າແບບໃດ. ລະບົບນີ້ສາມາດຈັດເວລາຂອງການເໜັງເຫລົ່ານັ້ນຂອງປາກຄືນໃໝ່ເຊັ່ນ ປ່ຽນແປງມັນ ຢ່າງ ລະອຽດເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນເຫມາະສົມກັບການສົນທະນາອັນໃຫມ່.”
“ທ່ານເປັນຄົນທີ່ມັກມ່ວນບໍ?”
ບໍລິສັດ Flawless ໃຊ້ນັກສະແດງສຽງທີ່ເວົ້າພາສາໃຫມ່ນັ້ນໄດ້ຢ່າງຄ່ອງແຄ້ວ.
ບໍລິສັດອື່ນອີກ, ດີບດັບ (Deepdub), ໃຊ້ AI ເພື່ອຈໍາລອງສຽງຂອງນັກສະ ແດງຕົ້ນສະບັບ ໃນການແປພາສາ.
ທ່ານ ອອສ ຄຣາໂກສກີ (Oz Krakowski) ຂອງບໍລິສັດດີບດັບ (Deepdub) ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:
"ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການພຽງແຕ່ 2 ຫາ 5 ນາທີຂອງສຽງຂອງນັກສະແດງນັ້ນເພື່ອ ສ້າງສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນວ່າ ຮູບແບບຂອງສຽງຂຶ້ນມາ."
ເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃຫມ່ທີ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມຫວັງສູງວ່າ ຈະເລັ່ງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງຄວາມ ຢາກຮູ້ເນື້ອຫາຂອງເລື້ອງ ໂດຍຂ້າມເສັ້ນແດນຂອງພາສາໄປ.
ແຕ່ວ່າຢູ່ໃນຂະບວນການດັ່ງກ່າວເສັ້ນຂັ້ນກາງລະຫວ່າງມະນຸດ ແລະເຄື່ອງຈັກຍັງສືບຕໍ່ມົວຢູ່.
Technology used to make a deepfake — a synthetic image of a person — may soon be helping foreign language films become more accessible. Matt Dibble has the story.
How to make a movie work in another language? For decades there have been only two options: subtitles or dubbing. Many viewers resist watching films with subtitles, which can distract from the action.
And dubbing, which replaces a film’s dialogue, …usually results in mouths out of sync with the words they are supposedly speaking.
“Hercules and the Tyrants of Babylon” / Romana Film:
“This is the first time I’ve ever heard the word ‘coward’ applied to the valiant warrior Bomia.”
When director Scott Mann.
“Heist” / Hannibal Classics-EFO Films: first saw a foreign language dub of a film he made...
Scott Mann, Flawless:
“I was kind of appalled and devastated because I saw how different it was.”
This got him thinking that there might be a technological solution.
He co-founded Flawless, a company that uses a kind of visual artificial intelligence to digitally modify the faces in a film to match the new words.
Scott Mann, Flawless:
“The system is taking a very detailed look and an understanding, of how a certain character talks. The system is able to kind of re-time those mouth movements like subtly alter them so they fit the new dialogue.”
“ç’est amusant monsieur?”
Flawless uses voice actors who are fluent speakers of the new language.
Another company, Deepdub, uses AI to simulate the original actor’s voice in the translation.
“It’s not something that happens to me.”
Deepdub’s Oz Krakowski spoke to VOA via Skype:
“We need only a sample of 2 to 5 minutes of the actors’ voices in order to create what we call a voice model.”
The new technologies promise to accelerate a growing appetite for content across language borders.
But in the process, the line between humans and machines continues to blur.
