ການຈັບກຸມ ອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຂອງປາກິສຖານ ສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດ ຕົກລົງສູ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ

ປາກິສຖານ ພວມຢູ່ໃນຊ່ວງທີ່ຫຼໍ່ແຫຼມ ຫຼັງຈາກກອງກຳລັງທະຫານ ໄດ້ຈັບກຸມອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິມຣານ ຄານ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ຫຼື ຄໍຣັບຊັນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມານີ້. ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ທ່ານຄານ ໄດ້ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ປະເທດຊາດ ໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ການເມືອງບໍ່ມີສະຖຽນລະພາບ ແລະບາງສ່ວນ ຢ້ານວ່າ ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍອາດຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນ ຂະນະທີ່ ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ທ່ານຄານ ແນຄວາມຄຽດແຄ້ນຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໃສ່ກອງທັບທີ່ມີອຳນາດເດັດຂາດ. ຊາຣາ ຊາມານ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍລະອຽດຕື່ມອີກ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງອິສລາມາບັດ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບ້ານພັກຂອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງທັບບົກ ໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍ ສ່ວນພາຫະນະຂອງທະຫານ ຖືກແກວ່ງກ້ອນຫີນໃສ່ ໂດຍພວກປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ.

ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງກຳລັງສູງຂຶ້ນໃນປາກິສຖານ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ກອງກຳລັງທະຫານ ໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມໂຕ ອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິມຣານ ຄານ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ. ທ່ານຄານ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ຂອງສານຂັ້ນສູງ ທີ່ນະ ຄອນຫຼວງອິສລາມາບັດ ເພື່ອຂໍໃຫ້ເລື່ອນການວາງເງິນປະກັນ ໃນຄະດີຕ່າງໆຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ເມື່ອພວກທະຫານເຣນເຈີ ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຫ້ອງການ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ພວມເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນດ້ານຊີວະວິທະຍາຢູ່.

ພວກກອງກຳລັງທະຫານດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຄຸມຕົວທ່ານຄານ ອອກໄປໂດຍບໍ່ເອົາລໍ້ນັ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄປພ້ອມ. ດາລານັກກິລາຄຣິກເກັຕ ຫັນປ່ຽນມາເປັນນັກການເມືອງ ກຳລັງຟື້ນຕົວຈາກອາການບາດເຈັບຢູ່ຂາຂ້າງນຶ່ງ ຍ້ອນການພະຍາຍາມລອບສັງຫານທ່ານ ເມື່ອເດືອນພະຈິກ ປີກາຍນີ້.

ບໍ່ດົນພາຍຫຼັງຈາກການຈັບກຸມ ການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງກໍໄດ້ລະເບີດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ທົ່ວຫົວເມືອງສຳຄັນໆຂອງປາກິສຖານ.

ທ່ານກາຍເຊີ ເມຍດາດ ຄານ ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານອິມຣານ ຄານ ກ່າວໃນພາສາເອີດູ ຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້ສ ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຄາດຄິດເລີຍວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຈະຈັບກຸມທ່ານຄານ ຜູ້ນຳທີ່ດີເລີດຂອງປາກິສຖານ ຜູ້ນຳທີ່ຮັກແພງຢ່າງຍິ່ງ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຄິດເລີຍວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຈະຂ້າມເສັ້ນສີແດງນີ້ໄປ. ໂດຍສ່ວນຕົວແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງອອກມາລົງສູ່ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງທຸກສາຍ ທຸກຮ່ອມ ທຸກເມືອງ.”

ທ່ານຄານ ກ່າວຫາກອງທັບບົກທີ່ມີອຳນາດຫຼາຍ ແລະອົງການສືບລັບຂອງປາກິສຖານ ແມ່ນຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງບັນຫາທາງດ້ານການເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຊີວິດຂອງທ່ານ. ສ່ວນພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງທ່ານຄານ ກໍເຫັນພ້ອມນຳຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຂອງທ່ານ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ມີການປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຈາກກອງທັບ ກໍຕາມ.

ໃນການສະແດງອອກເຖິງຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນຢ່າງເດັ່ນຊັດ ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນທັງຫຼາຍ ໃນເມືອງລາຮອຣ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປທຳລາຍເຮືອນພັກຂອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງທັບໃນພາກພື້ນ.

ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານຄານ ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ບໍ່ບອກຊື່ ກ່າວໃນພາສາເອີດູ ຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ພວກສິ່ງຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນມາຈາກພາສີຂອງຂ້ອຍ. ພວກເຂົາຢູ່ໃນເຮືອນທີ່ຍັງເປັນຂອງພວກເຮົາທັງໝົດ ສະນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍກໍເອົາສິ່ງຂອງຕ່າງໆອອກມາຈາກເຮືອນຂອງຂ້ອຍ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ ແລະຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ປະທະກັນຢູ່ທົ່ວປາກິສຖານ ລາຍງານຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ອອກມາວ່າ ມີຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຫຼາຍຄົນຈາກທັງສອງຝ່າຍ.

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກໂຄ່ນລົ້ມ ທ່ານຄານ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ, ທໍລະຍົດຕໍ່ຊາດ ແລະການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ໃນຫຼາຍສິບຄະດີ. ທ່ານປະຕິ ເສດຕໍ່ທຸກຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ.

ອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມໃນຄະດີສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ດ້ວຍຄຳສັ່ງໝາຍຈັບ ອອກໂດຍກົມກວດສອບຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບແຫ່ງຊາດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງທີ່ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ.

ປາກິສຖານຕົກລົງສູ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ໃນເດືອນເມສາ ປີກາຍນີ້ ເມື່ອທ່ານຄານ ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງບໍ່ໄວ້ວາງໃຈ ໃນສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ບໍ່ເຖິງສີປີໃນວາລະຫ້າປີຂອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ.

ການຈັບກຸມຜູ້ນຳດ້ານການເມືອງທີ່ມີຄວາມນິຍົມຊົມຊອບຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນວ່າ ປະເທດທີ່ມີອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍແຫ່ງນີ້ ທີ່ມີປະຊາຊົນເກືອບ 230 ລ້ານຄົນ ຈະຈົມລົງສູ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຕໍ່ໄປຕື່ມອີກ.

Pakistan is on edge after paramilitary forces arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges on Tuesday. Since Khan's ouster last year, the country has been mired in political instability and some fear the chaos may grow worse as Khan supporters target their anger at the powerful military. VOA’s Sarah Zaman has more from Islamabad.

An army commander’s residence vandalized, military vehicles pelted with stones, angry protestors in the street.

Tensions are high in Pakistan after paramilitary forces took former Prime Minister Imran Khan into custody on corruption charges on Tuesday.

Khan was at the high court complex in Islamabad to seek a bail extension in a number of cases when Rangers' personnel broke into the room where court officials were taking his biometric data.

Paramilitary forces hauled Khan away without his wheelchair. The cricket star-turned politician is recovering from a leg injury suffered in an assassination attempt last November.

Soon after the arrest, demonstrations broke out across major Pakistani cities.

(Qaiser Mirdad Khan, Imran Khan Supporter) (Male, Urdu, Reuters)

"We were not even expecting that they would arrest Khan, such a great leader of Pakistan, such a dearly loved leader. We had not even thought that they would cross that red line. I personally feel that we have to come out in every street, every alley, every town."

Khan accuses Pakistan’s powerful army and intelligence agency of being behind his political troubles and threats to his life. Khan’s supporters back his allegations, despite denials from the military.

In a remarkable show of anger, Khan’s supporters in the eastern city of Lahore ransacked the house of the regional military Corp commander.

(Khan’s Supporter) [no name] (Female, Urdu) ((VOA)

“These items are from my tax money. They were in a house that also belongs to us, so I have taken things out of my house.”

As protesters and police clashed across Pakistan, reports of injuries emerged on both sides.

Since his ouster, Khan has faced dozens of cases of alleged corruption, treason, and terrorism. He denies the charges.

The former prime minister was arrested in a corruption case on a warrant issued by the National Accountability Bureau, an autonomous anti-corruption body.

Pakistan plunged into political chaos April last year when Khan was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence less than four years into a five-year term.

The arrest of the popular political leader has further raised fears that the nuclear-armed country of nearly 230 million people will plunge even further into chaos.